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Nitin Spinners Share Price

NSE
BSE

NITIN SPINNERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nitin Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹578.05 Closed
1.14₹ 6.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nitin Spinners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹570.65₹579.75
₹578.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹300.00₹589.50
₹578.05
Open Price
₹579.40
Prev. Close
₹571.55
Volume
3,305

Source: Dion Global

Nitin Spinners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nitin Spinners has gained 72.84% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitin Spinners has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Nitin Spinners Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nitin Spinners Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5542.36563.18
10540.25554.69
20545.15550.2
50540.34533.3
100480493.8
200405.58444.87

Source: Dion Global

Nitin Spinners Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nitin Spinners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.68%, FII holding rose to 1.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nitin Spinners Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,80,9770.6170.51
27,30,4990.46156.18
10,97,7891.2762.79
7,82,0000.6544.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Nitin Spinners Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST ISTNitin Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTNitin Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 28, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTNitin Spinners - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29 OF SEBI LISTING OBLIGATION AND
Jun 22, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTNitin Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jun 13, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTNitin Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Nitin Spinners

Nitin Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111RJ1992PLC006987 and registration number is 006987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3213.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Nolkha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Nolakha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Swadheen Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R C Lodha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratuysh Nolkha
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vibha Aren
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nitin Spinners Share Price

What is the share price of Nitin Spinners?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Spinners is ₹578.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nitin Spinners?

The Nitin Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Spinners?

The market cap of Nitin Spinners is ₹3,249.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitin Spinners?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitin Spinners are ₹579.75 and ₹570.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitin Spinners?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Spinners is ₹589.50 and 52-week low of Nitin Spinners is ₹300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nitin Spinners performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nitin Spinners has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 6.84% for the past month, 17.23% over 3 months, 72.84% over 1 year, 32.86% across 3 years, and 20.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitin Spinners?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitin Spinners are 18.30 and 2.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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