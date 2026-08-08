Here's the live share price of Nitin Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nitin Spinners has gained 72.84% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Nitin Spinners has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|542.36
|563.18
|10
|540.25
|554.69
|20
|545.15
|550.2
|50
|540.34
|533.3
|100
|480
|493.8
|200
|405.58
|444.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nitin Spinners remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.68%, FII holding rose to 1.92%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,80,977
|0.6
|170.51
|27,30,499
|0.46
|156.18
|10,97,789
|1.27
|62.79
|7,82,000
|0.65
|44.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST IST
|Nitin Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Nitin Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Nitin Spinners - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION FOR BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29 OF SEBI LISTING OBLIGATION AND
|Jun 22, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Nitin Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jun 13, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Nitin Spinners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Nitin Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111RJ1992PLC006987 and registration number is 006987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3213.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Spinners is ₹578.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitin Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nitin Spinners is ₹3,249.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitin Spinners are ₹579.75 and ₹570.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Spinners is ₹589.50 and 52-week low of Nitin Spinners is ₹300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nitin Spinners has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 6.84% for the past month, 17.23% over 3 months, 72.84% over 1 year, 32.86% across 3 years, and 20.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitin Spinners are 18.30 and 2.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global