Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|18,09,163
|0.62
|41.79
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|13,05,102
|0.28
|30.15
|Quant Active Fund
|9,21,336
|0.4
|21.28
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|8,61,747
|1.06
|19.91
|Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund
|97,215
|0.55
|2.25
Nitin Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111RJ1992PLC006987 and registration number is 006987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2692.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is ₹1,761.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is 13.75 and PB ratio of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Spinners Ltd. is ₹313.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is ₹182.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.