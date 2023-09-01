Follow Us

NITIN SPINNERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹313.30 Closed
-0.89-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nitin Spinners Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹311.30₹322.80
₹313.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹182.00₹335.00
₹313.30
Open Price
₹320.80
Prev. Close
₹316.10
Volume
1,33,324

Nitin Spinners Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1321.6
  • R2327.95
  • R3333.1
  • Pivot
    316.45
  • S1310.1
  • S2304.95
  • S3298.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5208.98307.14
  • 10209.62291.45
  • 20211.96275.3
  • 50216.42263.19
  • 100212.35255.05
  • 200238.7243.41

Nitin Spinners Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Nitin Spinners Ltd. Share Holdings

Nitin Spinners Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund18,09,1630.6241.79
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan13,05,1020.2830.15
Quant Active Fund9,21,3360.421.28
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund8,61,7471.0619.91
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund97,2150.552.25

Nitin Spinners Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Nitin Spinners Limited has informed the Exchange about Postponement of Investors Conference Call to be held on 07.08.2023
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:39 AM
  • Investor Presentation
    Nitin Spinners Limited has informed the Exchange about Investor Presentation
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:29 AM

About Nitin Spinners Ltd.

Nitin Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111RJ1992PLC006987 and registration number is 006987. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2692.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R L Nolkha
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dinesh Nolkha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Nolakha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Swadheen Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. R Chattopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aditi Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nitin Spinners Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Spinners Ltd.?

The market cap of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is ₹1,761.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nitin Spinners Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is 13.75 and PB ratio of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nitin Spinners Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Spinners Ltd. is ₹313.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitin Spinners Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of Nitin Spinners Ltd. is ₹182.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

