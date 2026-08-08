What is the share price of Nitin Spinners? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nitin Spinners is ₹578.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Nitin Spinners? The Nitin Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Spinners? The market cap of Nitin Spinners is ₹3,249.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nitin Spinners? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nitin Spinners are ₹579.75 and ₹570.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nitin Spinners? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nitin Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nitin Spinners is ₹589.50 and 52-week low of Nitin Spinners is ₹300.00 as on .

How has the Nitin Spinners performed historically in terms of returns? The Nitin Spinners has shown returns of 1.14% over the past day, 6.84% for the past month, 17.23% over 3 months, 72.84% over 1 year, 32.86% across 3 years, and 20.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nitin Spinners? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nitin Spinners are 18.30 and 2.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global