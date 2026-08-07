What is the share price of CIE Automotive India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIE Automotive India is ₹410.00 as on .

What kind of stock is CIE Automotive India? The CIE Automotive India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CIE Automotive India? The market cap of CIE Automotive India is ₹15,553.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CIE Automotive India? Today’s highest and lowest price of CIE Automotive India are ₹414.95 and ₹408.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIE Automotive India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIE Automotive India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIE Automotive India is ₹525.85 and 52-week low of CIE Automotive India is ₹382.20 as on .

How has the CIE Automotive India performed historically in terms of returns? The CIE Automotive India has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -12.04% for the past month, -14.81% over 3 months, 2.54% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and 9.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India are 17.22 and 2.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global