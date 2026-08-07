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CIE Automotive India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CIE AUTOMOTIVE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of CIE Automotive India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹410.00 Closed
-0.12₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CIE Automotive India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹408.00₹414.95
₹410.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹382.20₹525.85
₹410.00
Open Price
₹414.55
Prev. Close
₹410.50
Volume
24,339

Source: Dion Global

CIE Automotive India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CIE Automotive India has gained 2.54% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, CIE Automotive India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

CIE Automotive India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CIE Automotive India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5412.56414.52
10425.34420.85
20445.33432.89
50452.25446.83
100459.42450.1
200442.44446.77

Source: Dion Global

CIE Automotive India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CIE Automotive India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.65%, FII holding rose to 4.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CIE Automotive India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,08,47,3841.23496.59
1,00,00,0000.43457.8
71,00,0001.19325.04
65,26,6830.35298.79
49,66,7840.29227.38
35,05,1270.55160.46
32,32,7011.18147.99
28,80,5420.43131.87
22,65,4320.28103.71
19,66,9600.4990.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CIE Automotive India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTCIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTCIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTCIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTCIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 02:36 AM IST ISTCIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About CIE Automotive India

CIE Automotive India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1999PLC121285 and registration number is 121285. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4896.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 379.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shriprakash Shukla
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ander Arenaza Alvarez
    Group CEO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Menon
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Haridass
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Roxana Meda Inoriza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alan Savio D�Silva Picardo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jairaj Purandare
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Nuria Gisbert Trejo
    Independent Director

FAQs on CIE Automotive India Share Price

What is the share price of CIE Automotive India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIE Automotive India is ₹410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CIE Automotive India?

The CIE Automotive India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CIE Automotive India?

The market cap of CIE Automotive India is ₹15,553.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CIE Automotive India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CIE Automotive India are ₹414.95 and ₹408.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIE Automotive India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIE Automotive India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIE Automotive India is ₹525.85 and 52-week low of CIE Automotive India is ₹382.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CIE Automotive India performed historically in terms of returns?

The CIE Automotive India has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -12.04% for the past month, -14.81% over 3 months, 2.54% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and 9.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India are 17.22 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

CIE Automotive India News

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