CIE Automotive India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CIE AUTOMOTIVE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹519.45 Closed
-0.62-3.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CIE Automotive India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹515.05₹531.10
₹519.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.45₹579.75
₹519.45
Open Price
₹528.00
Prev. Close
₹522.70
Volume
4,78,726

CIE Automotive India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1528.75
  • R2537.95
  • R3544.8
  • Pivot
    521.9
  • S1512.7
  • S2505.85
  • S3496.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5312.43513.67
  • 10308.82507.48
  • 20297.62502.22
  • 50284.86495.78
  • 100258.37471.76
  • 200228.4422.72

CIE Automotive India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.764.3412.5721.9285.48297.1380.74
5.4915.5635.3530.9143.53117.2261.16
1.084.4411.7028.7612.3963.9763.97
8.9627.1588.13166.73243.171,415.94457.07
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5488.4488.44
1.57-12.458.829.34-2.54241.7348.62
0.11-16.16-15.2518.88142.401,372.40517.07
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

CIE Automotive India Ltd. Share Holdings

CIE Automotive India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Small Cap Fund69,85,0242.37356.13
Nippon India Small Cap Fund69,66,7841.03355.2
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund49,86,3321.34254.23
Tata Small Cap Fund23,00,0002.06117.27
Invesco India Contra Fund22,87,7491.06116.64
UTI Mid Cap Fund21,09,7121.25107.56
Axis Multicap Fund20,19,8672.36102.98
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund16,13,4331.1582.26
Axis Business Cycles Fund12,73,7832.6164.94
Axis Flexi Cap Fund12,63,8880.5764.44
CIE Automotive India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CIE Automotive India Ltd.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1999PLC121285 and registration number is 121285. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3290.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 379.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Shriprakash Shukla
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Menon
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Haridass
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ander Arenaza Alvare
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jesus Maria Herrera Barandiaran
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suhail A Nathani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Mungale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kadambi Narahari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Roxana Meda Inoriza
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alan Savio D�Silva Picardo
    Independent Director

FAQs on CIE Automotive India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CIE Automotive India Ltd.?

The market cap of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹19,829.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is -145.59 and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is 3.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CIE Automotive India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹519.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CIE Automotive India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIE Automotive India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹579.75 and 52-week low of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹250.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

