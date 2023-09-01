Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.76
|4.34
|12.57
|21.92
|85.48
|297.13
|80.74
|5.49
|15.56
|35.35
|30.91
|43.53
|117.22
|61.16
|1.08
|4.44
|11.70
|28.76
|12.39
|63.97
|63.97
|8.96
|27.15
|88.13
|166.73
|243.17
|1,415.94
|457.07
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.54
|88.44
|88.44
|1.57
|-12.45
|8.82
|9.34
|-2.54
|241.73
|48.62
|0.11
|-16.16
|-15.25
|18.88
|142.40
|1,372.40
|517.07
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|69,85,024
|2.37
|356.13
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|69,66,784
|1.03
|355.2
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|49,86,332
|1.34
|254.23
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|23,00,000
|2.06
|117.27
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|22,87,749
|1.06
|116.64
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|21,09,712
|1.25
|107.56
|Axis Multicap Fund
|20,19,867
|2.36
|102.98
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|16,13,433
|1.15
|82.26
|Axis Business Cycles Fund
|12,73,783
|2.61
|64.94
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|12,63,888
|0.57
|64.44
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1999PLC121285 and registration number is 121285. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3290.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 379.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹19,829.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is -145.59 and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is 3.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹519.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIE Automotive India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹579.75 and 52-week low of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹250.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.