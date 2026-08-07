Here's the live share price of CIE Automotive India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CIE Automotive India has gained 2.54% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, CIE Automotive India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|412.56
|414.52
|10
|425.34
|420.85
|20
|445.33
|432.89
|50
|452.25
|446.83
|100
|459.42
|450.1
|200
|442.44
|446.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CIE Automotive India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.65%, FII holding rose to 4.95%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,08,47,384
|1.23
|496.59
|1,00,00,000
|0.43
|457.8
|71,00,000
|1.19
|325.04
|65,26,683
|0.35
|298.79
|49,66,784
|0.29
|227.38
|35,05,127
|0.55
|160.46
|32,32,701
|1.18
|147.99
|28,80,542
|0.43
|131.87
|22,65,432
|0.28
|103.71
|19,66,960
|0.49
|90.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|CIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|CIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|CIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|CIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:36 AM IST IST
|CIE Automotive India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
CIE Automotive India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1999PLC121285 and registration number is 121285. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4896.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 379.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIE Automotive India is ₹410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CIE Automotive India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CIE Automotive India is ₹15,553.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CIE Automotive India are ₹414.95 and ₹408.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CIE Automotive India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CIE Automotive India is ₹525.85 and 52-week low of CIE Automotive India is ₹382.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CIE Automotive India has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -12.04% for the past month, -14.81% over 3 months, 2.54% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and 9.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India are 17.22 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.71 per annum.
Source: Dion Global