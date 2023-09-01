What is the Market Cap of CIE Automotive India Ltd.? The market cap of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹19,829.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd.? P/E ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is -145.59 and PB ratio of CIE Automotive India Ltd. is 3.82 as on .

What is the share price of CIE Automotive India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CIE Automotive India Ltd. is ₹519.45 as on .