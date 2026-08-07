What is the share price of Asahi India Glass? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi India Glass is ₹900.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Asahi India Glass? The Asahi India Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi India Glass? The market cap of Asahi India Glass is ₹22,943.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asahi India Glass? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asahi India Glass are ₹914.05 and ₹895.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asahi India Glass? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi India Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi India Glass is ₹1,072.95 and 52-week low of Asahi India Glass is ₹775.05 as on .

How has the Asahi India Glass performed historically in terms of returns? The Asahi India Glass has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, 3.4% for the past month, 6.38% over 3 months, 7.66% over 1 year, 19.22% across 3 years, and 20.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asahi India Glass? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asahi India Glass are 52.43 and 5.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global