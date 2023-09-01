Asahi India Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26102DL1984PLC019542 and registration number is 019542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3109.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.