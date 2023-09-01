Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.07
|5.41
|28.81
|20.36
|-8.20
|184.12
|70.57
|0.72
|-11.78
|-17.60
|-6.30
|-20.22
|483.09
|38.64
|1.71
|-6.48
|3.34
|32.43
|23.75
|178.89
|109.56
|3.16
|-6.56
|9.49
|23.91
|23.62
|114.43
|78.17
|-3.97
|-4.16
|-9.28
|-16.69
|4.39
|7,354.24
|8,357.69
|0
|44.74
|50.00
|55.66
|52.07
|-40.43
|-86.19
|8.11
|9.59
|5.82
|-0.12
|-9.19
|-9.19
|-9.19
|0
|-7.14
|-13.33
|0
|-38.10
|116.67
|30.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|17,60,544
|0.29
|101.01
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|13,11,550
|0.7
|75.25
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|6,02,205
|1.16
|34.55
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|1,48,151
|1.36
|8.5
|Bandhan Core Equity Fund
|72,714
|0.15
|4.17
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|57,999
|0.56
|3.33
|Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund
|42,500
|0.6
|2.44
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|37,635
|0.56
|2.16
|ITI Long Term Equity Fund
|35,442
|1.04
|2.03
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|23,831
|0.56
|1.37
Asahi India Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26102DL1984PLC019542 and registration number is 019542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3109.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is ₹14,431.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is 39.55 and PB ratio of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is 6.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi India Glass Ltd. is ₹587.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi India Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is ₹694.00 and 52-week low of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is ₹419.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.