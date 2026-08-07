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Asahi India Glass Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASAHI INDIA GLASS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Glass
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Asahi India Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹900.00 Closed
-1.50₹ -13.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asahi India Glass Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹895.75₹914.05
₹900.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹775.05₹1,072.95
₹900.00
Open Price
₹913.80
Prev. Close
₹913.70
Volume
3,107

Source: Dion Global

Asahi India Glass Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asahi India Glass		2.893.406.38-7.937.6619.2220.13
Borosil Renewables		-1.42-9.79-3.057.77-8.502.9510.00
La Opala RG		3.315.872.12-7.22-28.01-25.30-7.14
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India		-4.36-13.689.8814.828.503.4612.73
Sejal Glass		-3.28-2.54-8.747.3426.9548.04121.63
Haldyn Glass		13.089.1420.5443.302.3612.8628.41
Empire Industries		2.007.4417.7614.862.688.634.75
Hindusthan National Glass & Industries		-9.66-39.47-55.40-57.59-59.34-7.75-20.46
Jai Mata Glass		26.83109.20100.0090.5831.4135.2965.86
Triveni Glass		-20.707.850.29-12.27-47.92-26.803.16
Agarwal Fortune India		-5.004.766.522.05-9.25-5.0455.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asahi India Glass has gained 7.66% compared to peers like Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India (8.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Asahi India Glass has underperformed peers relative to Borosil Renewables (10.00%) and La Opala RG (-7.14%).

Asahi India Glass Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asahi India Glass Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5877.34900.92
10880.7893
20889.64888.74
50882.15881.34
100859.64881.24
200913.54876.57

Source: Dion Global

Asahi India Glass Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asahi India Glass saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.59%, while DII stake decreased to 5.26%, FII holding unchanged at 4.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Asahi India Glass Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,02,8230.55433.84
15,38,8431.88130.83
8,16,8231.4169.45
6,72,5670.8157.18
6,07,4850.7851.65
5,83,9731.5349.65

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Asahi India Glass Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTAsahi India Glass - Convene 41St Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company On Friday, 18Th September, 2026 Through Video
Aug 05, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTAsahi India Glass - Closure Of Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company From 12Th September, 2026 To 18Th
Aug 05, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTAsahi India Glass - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTAsahi India Glass - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTAsahi India Glass - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Asahi India Glass

Asahi India Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26102DL1984PLC019542 and registration number is 019542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4676.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Labroo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Masao Fukami
    Dy.Managing Director & CTO
  • Ms. Nisheeta Labroo
    Director
  • Mr. Setsuya Yoshino
    Director
  • Mr. Kamaljit Kalkat
    Director
  • Ms. Shradha Sur
    Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Masahiro Takeda
    Director

FAQs on Asahi India Glass Share Price

What is the share price of Asahi India Glass?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi India Glass is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asahi India Glass?

The Asahi India Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi India Glass?

The market cap of Asahi India Glass is ₹22,943.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asahi India Glass?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asahi India Glass are ₹914.05 and ₹895.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asahi India Glass?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi India Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi India Glass is ₹1,072.95 and 52-week low of Asahi India Glass is ₹775.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asahi India Glass performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asahi India Glass has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, 3.4% for the past month, 6.38% over 3 months, 7.66% over 1 year, 19.22% across 3 years, and 20.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asahi India Glass?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asahi India Glass are 52.43 and 5.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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