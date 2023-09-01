Follow Us

Asahi India Glass Ltd. Share Price

ASAHI INDIA GLASS LTD.

Sector : Glass & Glass Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹587.55 Closed
-1.03-6.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Asahi India Glass Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹582.00₹596.00
₹587.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹419.65₹694.00
₹587.55
Open Price
₹596.00
Prev. Close
₹593.65
Volume
74,586

Asahi India Glass Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1594.5
  • R2602.25
  • R3608.5
  • Pivot
    588.25
  • S1580.5
  • S2574.25
  • S3566.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5609.85577.59
  • 10615.36558.76
  • 20621.78544.86
  • 50621.03528.62
  • 100575.18516.46
  • 200525.4513.87

Asahi India Glass Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.075.4128.8120.36-8.20184.1270.57
0.72-11.78-17.60-6.30-20.22483.0938.64
1.71-6.483.3432.4323.75178.89109.56
3.16-6.569.4923.9123.62114.4378.17
-3.97-4.16-9.28-16.694.397,354.248,357.69
044.7450.0055.6652.07-40.43-86.19
8.119.595.82-0.12-9.19-9.19-9.19
0-7.14-13.330-38.10116.6730.00

Asahi India Glass Ltd. Share Holdings

Asahi India Glass Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund17,60,5440.29101.01
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan13,11,5500.775.25
UTI Small Cap Fund6,02,2051.1634.55
ITI Multi Cap Fund1,48,1511.368.5
Bandhan Core Equity Fund72,7140.154.17
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund57,9990.563.33
Mahindra Manulife Equity Savings Fund42,5000.62.44
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund37,6350.562.16
ITI Long Term Equity Fund35,4421.042.03
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund23,8310.561.37
View All Mutual Funds

Asahi India Glass Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Asahi India Glass Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:55 AM

About Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Asahi India Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26102DL1984PLC019542 and registration number is 019542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3109.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B M Labroo
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Labroo
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Satoshi Ogata
    Dy.Managing Director & CTO
  • Ms. Shradha Suri
    Director
  • Dr. Satoshi Ishizuka
    Director
  • Mr. Yoji Taguchi
    Director
  • Mr. Gurvirendra Singh Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Masahiro Takeda
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Rana
    Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Kapal Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Asahi India Glass Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asahi India Glass Ltd.?

The market cap of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is ₹14,431.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asahi India Glass Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is 39.55 and PB ratio of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is 6.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asahi India Glass Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi India Glass Ltd. is ₹587.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asahi India Glass Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi India Glass Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is ₹694.00 and 52-week low of Asahi India Glass Ltd. is ₹419.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

