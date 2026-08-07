Here's the live share price of Asahi India Glass along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asahi India Glass
|2.89
|3.40
|6.38
|-7.93
|7.66
|19.22
|20.13
|Borosil Renewables
|-1.42
|-9.79
|-3.05
|7.77
|-8.50
|2.95
|10.00
|La Opala RG
|3.31
|5.87
|2.12
|-7.22
|-28.01
|-25.30
|-7.14
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit India
|-4.36
|-13.68
|9.88
|14.82
|8.50
|3.46
|12.73
|Sejal Glass
|-3.28
|-2.54
|-8.74
|7.34
|26.95
|48.04
|121.63
|Haldyn Glass
|13.08
|9.14
|20.54
|43.30
|2.36
|12.86
|28.41
|Empire Industries
|2.00
|7.44
|17.76
|14.86
|2.68
|8.63
|4.75
|Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
|-9.66
|-39.47
|-55.40
|-57.59
|-59.34
|-7.75
|-20.46
|Jai Mata Glass
|26.83
|109.20
|100.00
|90.58
|31.41
|35.29
|65.86
|Triveni Glass
|-20.70
|7.85
|0.29
|-12.27
|-47.92
|-26.80
|3.16
|Agarwal Fortune India
|-5.00
|4.76
|6.52
|2.05
|-9.25
|-5.04
|55.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asahi India Glass has gained 7.66% compared to peers like Borosil Renewables (-8.50%), La Opala RG (-28.01%), Saint-Gobain Sekurit India (8.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Asahi India Glass has underperformed peers relative to Borosil Renewables (10.00%) and La Opala RG (-7.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|877.34
|900.92
|10
|880.7
|893
|20
|889.64
|888.74
|50
|882.15
|881.34
|100
|859.64
|881.24
|200
|913.54
|876.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asahi India Glass saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.59%, while DII stake decreased to 5.26%, FII holding unchanged at 4.85%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,02,823
|0.55
|433.84
|15,38,843
|1.88
|130.83
|8,16,823
|1.41
|69.45
|6,72,567
|0.81
|57.18
|6,07,485
|0.78
|51.65
|5,83,973
|1.53
|49.65
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Asahi India Glass - Convene 41St Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company On Friday, 18Th September, 2026 Through Video
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Asahi India Glass - Closure Of Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company From 12Th September, 2026 To 18Th
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Asahi India Glass - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Asahi India Glass - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Asahi India Glass - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Asahi India Glass Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26102DL1984PLC019542 and registration number is 019542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of glass in primary or semi-manufactured forms (such as sheets & plate glass) including mirror sheets and wired, coloured, tinted, toughened or laminated glass. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4676.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asahi India Glass is ₹900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asahi India Glass is operating in the Glass Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asahi India Glass is ₹22,943.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asahi India Glass are ₹914.05 and ₹895.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asahi India Glass stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asahi India Glass is ₹1,072.95 and 52-week low of Asahi India Glass is ₹775.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asahi India Glass has shown returns of -1.5% over the past day, 3.4% for the past month, 6.38% over 3 months, 7.66% over 1 year, 19.22% across 3 years, and 20.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asahi India Glass are 52.43 and 5.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global