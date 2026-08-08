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Mukand Share Price

NSE
BSE

MUKAND

Bajaj Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mukand along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹141.95 Closed
-1.15₹ -1.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mukand Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.75₹145.50
₹141.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.65₹154.20
₹141.95
Open Price
₹140.85
Prev. Close
₹143.60
Volume
37,636

Source: Dion Global

Mukand Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mukand		0.508.071.9810.8614.38-5.36-0.84
Jindal Stainless		0.085.69-4.06-6.891.1723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.821.637.9517.9047.1015.1048.21
Rajputana Stainless		9.1717.6211.6035.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-0.03-6.94-12.7215.8834.6126.98
Shah Alloys		12.874.525.7915.2329.238.3937.34
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0421.74-19.189.8041.84-41.9939.35
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-6.84-7.23-39.96-4.568.55
Inducto Steel		7.43-9.1712.355.01-9.2319.0524.53
Unison Metals		7.81-11.54-31.68-34.91-70.89-33.26-18.53
Elango Industries		-0.20-18.130.2021.26-6.0314.72-2.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mukand has gained 14.38% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Rajputana Stainless (35.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukand has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).

Mukand Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mukand Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.51141.86
10140.88141.26
20139.15140.08
50137.38138.1
100134.68136.16
200133.16134.08

Source: Dion Global

Mukand Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mukand remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.03%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mukand Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 04:05 PM IST ISTMukand - Announcement Under Regulation (30 LODR)-Update (Letter To Shareholders In Accordance With Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEB
Jul 21, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTMukand - Intimation Of Record Date
Jul 21, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTMukand - Notice Convening 88Th Annual General Meeting Of Mukand Limited
Jul 21, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTMukand - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 10, 2026, 04:19 PM IST ISTMukand - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Mukand

Mukand Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1937PLC002726 and registration number is 002726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4762.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A M Kulkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sankaran Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Swamidas Chandrani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tasneem Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mukand Share Price

What is the share price of Mukand?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukand is ₹141.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mukand?

The Mukand is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukand?

The market cap of Mukand is ₹2,051.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukand?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukand are ₹145.50 and ₹138.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukand?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukand stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukand is ₹154.20 and 52-week low of Mukand is ₹114.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mukand performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mukand has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 8.07% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 14.38% over 1 year, -5.36% across 3 years, and -0.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukand?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukand are 3.40 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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