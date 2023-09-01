Name
Mukand Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1937PLC002726 and registration number is 002726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4623.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mukand Ltd. is ₹2,686.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mukand Ltd. is 14.14 and PB ratio of Mukand Ltd. is 3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukand Ltd. is ₹185.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukand Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukand Ltd. is ₹193.80 and 52-week low of Mukand Ltd. is ₹98.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.