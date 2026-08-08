Here's the live share price of Mukand along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mukand
|0.50
|8.07
|1.98
|10.86
|14.38
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.69
|-4.06
|-6.89
|1.17
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|1.63
|7.95
|17.90
|47.10
|15.10
|48.21
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|17.62
|11.60
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-6.94
|-12.72
|15.88
|34.61
|26.98
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|5.79
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|21.74
|-19.18
|9.80
|41.84
|-41.99
|39.35
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-6.84
|-7.23
|-39.96
|-4.56
|8.55
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|-9.17
|12.35
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-11.54
|-31.68
|-34.91
|-70.89
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.20
|-18.13
|0.20
|21.26
|-6.03
|14.72
|-2.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mukand has gained 14.38% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Rajputana Stainless (35.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Mukand has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.51
|141.86
|10
|140.88
|141.26
|20
|139.15
|140.08
|50
|137.38
|138.1
|100
|134.68
|136.16
|200
|133.16
|134.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mukand remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.03%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:05 PM IST IST
|Mukand - Announcement Under Regulation (30 LODR)-Update (Letter To Shareholders In Accordance With Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEB
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Mukand - Intimation Of Record Date
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Mukand - Notice Convening 88Th Annual General Meeting Of Mukand Limited
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Mukand - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:19 PM IST IST
|Mukand - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Mukand Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1937PLC002726 and registration number is 002726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4762.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukand is ₹141.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mukand is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mukand is ₹2,051.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukand are ₹145.50 and ₹138.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukand stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukand is ₹154.20 and 52-week low of Mukand is ₹114.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mukand has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 8.07% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 14.38% over 1 year, -5.36% across 3 years, and -0.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukand are 3.40 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global