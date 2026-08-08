What is the share price of Mukand? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukand is ₹141.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Mukand? The Mukand is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mukand? The market cap of Mukand is ₹2,051.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mukand? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mukand are ₹145.50 and ₹138.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukand? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukand stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukand is ₹154.20 and 52-week low of Mukand is ₹114.65 as on .

How has the Mukand performed historically in terms of returns? The Mukand has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 8.07% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 14.38% over 1 year, -5.36% across 3 years, and -0.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mukand? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mukand are 3.40 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global