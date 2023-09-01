Follow Us

MUKAND LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | NSE
₹185.95 Closed
1.452.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mukand Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹184.35₹192.00
₹185.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.40₹193.80
₹185.95
Open Price
₹185.70
Prev. Close
₹183.30
Volume
6,36,358

Mukand Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1190.32
  • R2194.98
  • R3197.97
  • Pivot
    187.33
  • S1182.67
  • S2179.68
  • S3175.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5100.38177.02
  • 10100.75171.43
  • 20101.42165.16
  • 50108.52152.2
  • 100109.15142.53
  • 200120.06134.28

Mukand Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.494.8849.8441.6262.97604.36203.34
9.7815.4958.5170.99256.79913.44587.40
3.016.3254.18101.21155.371,224.031,101.85
2.1415.3183.10105.68107.8698.96165.92
-0.7148.34174.11146.68146.68146.68146.68
3.1731.9434.0157.6127.1927.1927.19
0.819.9934.8110.75-1.14629.22136.42

About Mukand Ltd.

Mukand Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1937 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1937PLC002726 and registration number is 002726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other lifting and handling equipment and parts thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4623.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Bajaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A M Kulkarni
    President & Director
  • Mr. Prakash V Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Yadav
    Director
  • Mrs. Bharti R Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Sankaran Radhakrishnan
    Director

FAQs on Mukand Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mukand Ltd.?

The market cap of Mukand Ltd. is ₹2,686.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mukand Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mukand Ltd. is 14.14 and PB ratio of Mukand Ltd. is 3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mukand Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mukand Ltd. is ₹185.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mukand Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mukand Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mukand Ltd. is ₹193.80 and 52-week low of Mukand Ltd. is ₹98.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

