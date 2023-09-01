Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Redington Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REDINGTON LTD.

Sector : Mining/Minerals | Smallcap | NSE
₹156.20 Closed
-0.41-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Redington Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.00₹158.20
₹156.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.00₹202.30
₹156.20
Open Price
₹157.65
Prev. Close
₹156.85
Volume
11,15,494

Redington Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.57
  • R2158.98
  • R3159.77
  • Pivot
    156.78
  • S1155.37
  • S2154.58
  • S3153.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.38156.2
  • 10137.62156.02
  • 20139.53158.84
  • 50145.55167.2
  • 100136.24171.22
  • 200144.55169.52

Redington Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.22-14.71-15.06-8.014.83171.74197.19
4.08-1.392.898.342.9177.59-17.61
1.16-14.77-15.14-15.29-10.3378.793.30
9.4211.8122.2214.016.9635.3915.57
1.25-6.7014.7013.6711.9073.1730.86
10.2845.7647.2680.9650.14437.42117.30
11.0031.8752.4560.6244.9858.3229.34
0.7014.5169.4483.1747.5193.67371.45
1.0627.8278.54111.90117.05275.45391.16
-15.56-15.224.5938.33-10.98219.28101.46
-7.61-21.10-10.7235.3524.1618.0118.01
1.355.46-5.45-3.43-3.57238.00275.56

Redington Ltd. Share Holdings

Redington Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,54,61,6061.41639.37
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan1,62,14,0861.39292.34
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,39,16,3311.19250.91
Tata Small Cap Fund84,00,0002.66151.45
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan45,00,0001.6381.14
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan45,00,0001.6381.14
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan39,03,0260.6670.37
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan36,00,0001.8864.91
Tata Digital India Fund32,63,3430.7858.84
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan10,00,0000.5118.03
View All Mutual Funds

Redington Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Redington Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:12 PM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Redington Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of meet
    21-Aug, 2023 | 12:12 PM

About Redington Ltd.

Redington Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1961PLC028758 and registration number is 028758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27018.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 156.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Prof. J Ramachandran
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Srivastava
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S V Krishnan
    WholeTime Director & Group CFO
  • Ms. Anita P Belani
    Director
  • Mr. Tu Shu-Chyuan
    Director
  • Mr. B Ramaratnam
    Director
  • Ms. Chen Yi-Ju
    Director
  • Mr. V S Hariharan
    Director
  • Mr. Keith WF Bradley
    Director

FAQs on Redington Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Redington Ltd.?

The market cap of Redington Ltd. is ₹12,260.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Redington Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Redington Ltd. is 8.8 and PB ratio of Redington Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Redington Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redington Ltd. is ₹156.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Redington Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redington Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redington Ltd. is ₹202.30 and 52-week low of Redington Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data