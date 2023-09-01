Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.22
|-14.71
|-15.06
|-8.01
|4.83
|171.74
|197.19
|4.08
|-1.39
|2.89
|8.34
|2.91
|77.59
|-17.61
|1.16
|-14.77
|-15.14
|-15.29
|-10.33
|78.79
|3.30
|9.42
|11.81
|22.22
|14.01
|6.96
|35.39
|15.57
|1.25
|-6.70
|14.70
|13.67
|11.90
|73.17
|30.86
|10.28
|45.76
|47.26
|80.96
|50.14
|437.42
|117.30
|11.00
|31.87
|52.45
|60.62
|44.98
|58.32
|29.34
|0.70
|14.51
|69.44
|83.17
|47.51
|93.67
|371.45
|1.06
|27.82
|78.54
|111.90
|117.05
|275.45
|391.16
|-15.56
|-15.22
|4.59
|38.33
|-10.98
|219.28
|101.46
|-7.61
|-21.10
|-10.72
|35.35
|24.16
|18.01
|18.01
|1.35
|5.46
|-5.45
|-3.43
|-3.57
|238.00
|275.56
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|3,54,61,606
|1.41
|639.37
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|1,62,14,086
|1.39
|292.34
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,39,16,331
|1.19
|250.91
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|84,00,000
|2.66
|151.45
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|45,00,000
|1.63
|81.14
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|45,00,000
|1.63
|81.14
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|39,03,026
|0.66
|70.37
|Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|36,00,000
|1.88
|64.91
|Tata Digital India Fund
|32,63,343
|0.78
|58.84
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|10,00,000
|0.51
|18.03
Redington Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1961PLC028758 and registration number is 028758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27018.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 156.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Redington Ltd. is ₹12,260.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Redington Ltd. is 8.8 and PB ratio of Redington Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redington Ltd. is ₹156.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redington Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redington Ltd. is ₹202.30 and 52-week low of Redington Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.