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Redington Share Price

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BSE

REDINGTON

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Redington along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹350.90 Closed
0.10₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Redington Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹322.80₹358.00
₹350.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹191.25₹360.40
₹350.90
Open Price
₹350.55
Prev. Close
₹350.55
Volume
1,60,650

Source: Dion Global

Redington Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15
Arvaya Healthcare		-9.5260.92105.29126.33392.9672.7340.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Redington has gained 44.55% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%), MMTC (-0.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Redington has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Lloyds Enterprises (58.44%).

Redington Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Redington Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5309.21333.98
10288.14315.74
20282.42298.18
50264.06275.01
100242.62261.7
200257.02256.57

Source: Dion Global

Redington Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Redington remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.37%, FII holding rose to 61.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Redington Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,83,45,3290.78782.84
1,35,66,3310.93374.67
80,00,0000.99220.94
64,66,2181.43178.58
39,03,0260.37107.79
37,21,7830.36102.79
18,00,0000.7349.71
13,83,0400.4238.2
10,00,0000.5327.62
4,00,0001.3411.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Redington Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTRedington - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTRedington - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTRedington - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTRedington - Investor Data Book Q1 -FY27
Jul 30, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTRedington - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Redington

Redington Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1961PLC028758 and registration number is 028758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63801.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 156.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Prof. J Ramachandran
    Chairman
  • Mr. V S Hariharan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S V Krishnan
    Whole Time Director - Finance
  • Mr. Tu Shu-Chyuan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chen Yi-Ju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Nandy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anita Belani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Ramaratnam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Rotti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Redington Share Price

What is the share price of Redington?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redington is ₹350.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Redington?

The Redington is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Redington?

The market cap of Redington is ₹27,432.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Redington?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Redington are ₹358.00 and ₹322.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Redington?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redington stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redington is ₹360.40 and 52-week low of Redington is ₹191.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Redington performed historically in terms of returns?

The Redington has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 27.81% for the past month, 56.3% over 3 months, 44.55% over 1 year, 31.02% across 3 years, and 16.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Redington?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Redington are 16.13 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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