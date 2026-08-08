What is the share price of Redington? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redington is ₹350.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Redington? The Redington is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Redington? The market cap of Redington is ₹27,432.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Redington? Today’s highest and lowest price of Redington are ₹358.00 and ₹322.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Redington? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redington stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redington is ₹360.40 and 52-week low of Redington is ₹191.25 as on .

How has the Redington performed historically in terms of returns? The Redington has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 27.81% for the past month, 56.3% over 3 months, 44.55% over 1 year, 31.02% across 3 years, and 16.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Redington? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Redington are 16.13 and 2.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global