Here's the live share price of Redington along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
|Arvaya Healthcare
|-9.52
|60.92
|105.29
|126.33
|392.96
|72.73
|40.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Redington has gained 44.55% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%), MMTC (-0.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Redington has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Lloyds Enterprises (58.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|309.21
|333.98
|10
|288.14
|315.74
|20
|282.42
|298.18
|50
|264.06
|275.01
|100
|242.62
|261.7
|200
|257.02
|256.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Redington remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.37%, FII holding rose to 61.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,83,45,329
|0.78
|782.84
|1,35,66,331
|0.93
|374.67
|80,00,000
|0.99
|220.94
|64,66,218
|1.43
|178.58
|39,03,026
|0.37
|107.79
|37,21,783
|0.36
|102.79
|18,00,000
|0.73
|49.71
|13,83,040
|0.42
|38.2
|10,00,000
|0.53
|27.62
|4,00,000
|1.34
|11.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Redington - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Redington - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Redington - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Redington - Investor Data Book Q1 -FY27
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Redington - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Redington Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1961PLC028758 and registration number is 028758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63801.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 156.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Redington is ₹350.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Redington is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Redington is ₹27,432.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Redington are ₹358.00 and ₹322.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Redington stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Redington is ₹360.40 and 52-week low of Redington is ₹191.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Redington has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, 27.81% for the past month, 56.3% over 3 months, 44.55% over 1 year, 31.02% across 3 years, and 16.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Redington are 16.13 and 2.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.71 per annum.
Source: Dion Global