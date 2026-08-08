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Sunteck Realty Share Price

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BSE

SUNTECK REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
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Here's the live share price of Sunteck Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹299.00 Closed
-0.88₹ -2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sunteck Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹298.40₹305.25
₹299.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.30₹472.25
₹299.00
Open Price
₹305.20
Prev. Close
₹301.65
Volume
10,478

Source: Dion Global

Sunteck Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sunteck Realty		-1.32-9.22-14.08-28.49-21.12-6.87-5.35
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sunteck Realty has declined 21.12% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunteck Realty has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Sunteck Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sunteck Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5306.31304.17
10305.82305.92
20312308.64
50306.91312.37
100315.08324.99
200365.42351.94

Source: Dion Global

Sunteck Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sunteck Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.30%, FII holding fell to 18.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sunteck Realty Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
16,31,4490.1850.7

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sunteck Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTSunteck Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTSunteck Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 22, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTSunteck Realty - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTSunteck Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 22, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTSunteck Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1981PLC025346 and registration number is 025346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Khetan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Hingarajia
    Director & Company Secretary
  • Mrs. Sandhya Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaddarse Prabhakar Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Dalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunteck Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Sunteck Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunteck Realty is ₹299.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sunteck Realty?

The Sunteck Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunteck Realty?

The market cap of Sunteck Realty is ₹4,390.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunteck Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunteck Realty are ₹305.25 and ₹298.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunteck Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunteck Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunteck Realty is ₹472.25 and 52-week low of Sunteck Realty is ₹270.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sunteck Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sunteck Realty has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -9.22% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -21.12% over 1 year, -6.87% across 3 years, and -5.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunteck Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunteck Realty are 20.59 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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