Here's the live share price of Sunteck Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sunteck Realty
|-1.32
|-9.22
|-14.08
|-28.49
|-21.12
|-6.87
|-5.35
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sunteck Realty has declined 21.12% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Sunteck Realty has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|306.31
|304.17
|10
|305.82
|305.92
|20
|312
|308.64
|50
|306.91
|312.37
|100
|315.08
|324.99
|200
|365.42
|351.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sunteck Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.30%, FII holding fell to 18.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 13.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|16,31,449
|0.18
|50.7
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Sunteck Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Sunteck Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Sunteck Realty - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Sunteck Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Sunteck Realty - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Sunteck Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1981PLC025346 and registration number is 025346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 209.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunteck Realty is ₹299.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunteck Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sunteck Realty is ₹4,390.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunteck Realty are ₹305.25 and ₹298.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunteck Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunteck Realty is ₹472.25 and 52-week low of Sunteck Realty is ₹270.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sunteck Realty has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -9.22% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -21.12% over 1 year, -6.87% across 3 years, and -5.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunteck Realty are 20.59 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global