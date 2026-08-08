What is the share price of Sunteck Realty? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunteck Realty is ₹299.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sunteck Realty? The Sunteck Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sunteck Realty? The market cap of Sunteck Realty is ₹4,390.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sunteck Realty? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sunteck Realty are ₹305.25 and ₹298.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunteck Realty? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunteck Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunteck Realty is ₹472.25 and 52-week low of Sunteck Realty is ₹270.30 as on .

How has the Sunteck Realty performed historically in terms of returns? The Sunteck Realty has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -9.22% for the past month, -14.08% over 3 months, -21.12% over 1 year, -6.87% across 3 years, and -5.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sunteck Realty? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sunteck Realty are 20.59 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global