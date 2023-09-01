Follow Us

Sunteck Realty Ltd. Share Price

SUNTECK REALTY LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | NSE
₹362.85 Closed
0.481.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sunteck Realty Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹360.55₹364.45
₹362.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹271.10₹483.20
₹362.85
Open Price
₹362.50
Prev. Close
₹361.10
Volume
95,556

Sunteck Realty Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1364.77
  • R2366.53
  • R3368.62
  • Pivot
    362.68
  • S1360.92
  • S2358.83
  • S3357.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5378.84361.4
  • 10387.54362.59
  • 20400.98362.54
  • 50438.2348.42
  • 100464.25336.46
  • 200470.19345.06

Sunteck Realty Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.97-1.2428.3918.66-23.1634.41-27.43
3.85-10.6221.6360.9925.42192.32192.32
3.18-2.7217.3547.0615.4877.40136.48
4.421.8520.0129.968.96194.11147.73
-6.44-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61-7.61
1.323.560.968.0824.34121.8474.17
-1.867.09-1.393.0846.9046.9046.90
14.2914.290-11.11-29.82380.19-14.89
13.4533.6646.7433.6645.16-76.68-92.58

Sunteck Realty Ltd. Share Holdings

Sunteck Realty Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan22,72,8390.7782.53
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund3,50,6220.3112.73
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund25,6290.160.93
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,6300.160.6
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,5310.160.38
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,9850.160.22
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF2,7330.160.1
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund1,8320.010.07
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,7070.160.06
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3800.160.01
View All Mutual Funds

Sunteck Realty Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sunteck Realty Ltd.

Sunteck Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1981PLC025346 and registration number is 025346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Khetan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Poopal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Hingarajia
    Director & Company Secretary
  • Mrs. Sandhya Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaddarse Prabhakar Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Dalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sunteck Realty Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sunteck Realty Ltd.?

The market cap of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is ₹5,289.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sunteck Realty Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is 3753.64 and PB ratio of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sunteck Realty Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunteck Realty Ltd. is ₹362.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sunteck Realty Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunteck Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is ₹483.20 and 52-week low of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is ₹271.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

