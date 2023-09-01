Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|22,72,839
|0.77
|82.53
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|3,50,622
|0.31
|12.73
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|25,629
|0.16
|0.93
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,630
|0.16
|0.6
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,531
|0.16
|0.38
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|5,985
|0.16
|0.22
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|2,733
|0.16
|0.1
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|1,832
|0.01
|0.07
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,707
|0.16
|0.06
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|380
|0.16
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sunteck Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32100MH1981PLC025346 and registration number is 025346. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is ₹5,289.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is 3753.64 and PB ratio of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sunteck Realty Ltd. is ₹362.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sunteck Realty Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is ₹483.20 and 52-week low of Sunteck Realty Ltd. is ₹271.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.