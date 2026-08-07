Here's the live share price of AstraZeneca Pharma India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|1.20
|0.01
|-3.92
|-5.47
|-6.04
|29.11
|19.51
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AstraZeneca Pharma India has declined 6.04% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, AstraZeneca Pharma India has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,147.71
|8,142.61
|10
|8,090.34
|8,131.44
|20
|8,118.21
|8,146.19
|50
|8,326.34
|8,244.64
|100
|8,346.96
|8,358.88
|200
|8,631
|8,445.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AstraZeneca Pharma India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.08%, FII holding fell to 2.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,59,875
|0.69
|542.85
|1,46,532
|0.64
|120.54
|66,369
|0.82
|54.6
|62,568
|0.57
|51.47
|33,970
|0.3
|27.95
|30,894
|0.09
|25.41
|28,271
|0.13
|23.26
|25,375
|0.96
|20.87
|21,180
|0.64
|17.42
|18,451
|1.22
|15.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:05 PM IST IST
|AstraZeneca Pharma I - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On Monday, Au
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:46 AM IST IST
|AstraZeneca Pharma I - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|AstraZeneca Pharma I - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|AstraZeneca Pharma I - Communication To The Shareholders W.R.T. TDS On Dividend
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:30 PM IST IST
|AstraZeneca Pharma I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1979PLC003563 and registration number is 003563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2275.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹8,201.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AstraZeneca Pharma India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹20,502.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AstraZeneca Pharma India are ₹8,208.75 and ₹8,076.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AstraZeneca Pharma India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹9,850.00 and 52-week low of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹7,630.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AstraZeneca Pharma India has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 0.01% for the past month, -3.92% over 3 months, -6.04% over 1 year, 29.11% across 3 years, and 19.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India are 109.34 and 23.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.
Source: Dion Global