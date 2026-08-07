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AstraZeneca Pharma India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of AstraZeneca Pharma India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,201.00 Closed
1.36₹ 109.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AstraZeneca Pharma India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,076.00₹8,208.75
₹8,201.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7,630.00₹9,850.00
₹8,201.00
Open Price
₹8,076.00
Prev. Close
₹8,091.35
Volume
261

Source: Dion Global

AstraZeneca Pharma India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AstraZeneca Pharma India		1.200.01-3.92-5.47-6.0429.1119.51
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AstraZeneca Pharma India has declined 6.04% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, AstraZeneca Pharma India has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

AstraZeneca Pharma India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AstraZeneca Pharma India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,147.718,142.61
108,090.348,131.44
208,118.218,146.19
508,326.348,244.64
1008,346.968,358.88
2008,6318,445.16

Source: Dion Global

AstraZeneca Pharma India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AstraZeneca Pharma India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.08%, FII holding fell to 2.68%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,59,8750.69542.85
1,46,5320.64120.54
66,3690.8254.6
62,5680.5751.47
33,9700.327.95
30,8940.0925.41
28,2710.1323.26
25,3750.9620.87
21,1800.6417.42
18,4511.2215.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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AstraZeneca Pharma India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:05 PM IST ISTAstraZeneca Pharma I - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On Monday, Au
Jul 29, 2026, 08:46 AM IST ISTAstraZeneca Pharma I - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 28, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTAstraZeneca Pharma I - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2
Jul 22, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTAstraZeneca Pharma I - Communication To The Shareholders W.R.T. TDS On Dividend
Jul 21, 2026, 03:30 PM IST ISTAstraZeneca Pharma I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About AstraZeneca Pharma India

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1979PLC003563 and registration number is 003563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2275.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Shilpa Divekar Nirula
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Rao Akkinepally
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhavana Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Hooi Bien Chuah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monica Widhani
    Independent Director

FAQs on AstraZeneca Pharma India Share Price

What is the share price of AstraZeneca Pharma India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹8,201.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AstraZeneca Pharma India?

The AstraZeneca Pharma India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AstraZeneca Pharma India?

The market cap of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹20,502.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AstraZeneca Pharma India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AstraZeneca Pharma India are ₹8,208.75 and ₹8,076.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AstraZeneca Pharma India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AstraZeneca Pharma India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹9,850.00 and 52-week low of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹7,630.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AstraZeneca Pharma India performed historically in terms of returns?

The AstraZeneca Pharma India has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 0.01% for the past month, -3.92% over 3 months, -6.04% over 1 year, 29.11% across 3 years, and 19.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India are 109.34 and 23.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AstraZeneca Pharma India News

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