What is the share price of AstraZeneca Pharma India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹8,201.00 as on .

What kind of stock is AstraZeneca Pharma India? The AstraZeneca Pharma India is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AstraZeneca Pharma India? The market cap of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹20,502.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AstraZeneca Pharma India? Today’s highest and lowest price of AstraZeneca Pharma India are ₹8,208.75 and ₹8,076.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AstraZeneca Pharma India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AstraZeneca Pharma India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹9,850.00 and 52-week low of AstraZeneca Pharma India is ₹7,630.00 as on .

How has the AstraZeneca Pharma India performed historically in terms of returns? The AstraZeneca Pharma India has shown returns of 1.36% over the past day, 0.01% for the past month, -3.92% over 3 months, -6.04% over 1 year, 29.11% across 3 years, and 19.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India are 109.34 and 23.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.44 per annum.

Source: Dion Global