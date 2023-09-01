Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.06
|13.07
|23.60
|28.06
|41.86
|20.60
|132.18
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|4,59,965
|0.52
|177.82
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|15,635
|0.28
|6.04
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|50
|0.02
|0.02
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|60
|0.32
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|2
|0.02
|0
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund
|6
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1979PLC003563 and registration number is 003563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 805.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is ₹10,809.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is 81.27 and PB ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is 18.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is ₹4,323.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is ₹4,349.00 and 52-week low of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is ₹2,911.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.