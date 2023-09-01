Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹4,323.80 Closed
1.5164.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,252.05₹4,348.00
₹4,323.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,911.00₹4,349.00
₹4,323.80
Open Price
₹4,260.05
Prev. Close
₹4,259.30
Volume
11,217

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,361.32
  • R24,402.63
  • R34,457.27
  • Pivot
    4,306.68
  • S14,265.37
  • S24,210.73
  • S34,169.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,083.864,217.54
  • 103,059.074,164.33
  • 203,067.964,071.94
  • 503,106.123,888.25
  • 1003,019.083,707.08
  • 2002,883.913,520.4

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.0613.0723.6028.0641.8620.60132.18
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. Share Holdings

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund4,59,9650.52177.82
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund15,6350.286.04
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF500.020.02
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF600.320.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF20.020
HDFC S&P BSE 500 Index Fund60.020

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231KA1979PLC003563 and registration number is 003563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 805.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Panchal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Marwaha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankush Nandra
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Shidhar Divekar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Weiying Sarah Wang
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Revathy Ashok
    Independent Director

FAQs on AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.?

The market cap of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is ₹10,809.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is 81.27 and PB ratio of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is 18.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is ₹4,323.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is ₹4,349.00 and 52-week low of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd. is ₹2,911.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data