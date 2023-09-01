Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

NIIT Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NIIT LTD.

Sector : IT Training Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹82.55 Closed
2.11.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NIIT Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.95₹83.90
₹82.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.30₹416.85
₹82.55
Open Price
₹80.95
Prev. Close
₹80.85
Volume
6,34,851

NIIT Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.02
  • R285.43
  • R386.97
  • Pivot
    82.48
  • S181.07
  • S279.53
  • S378.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5282.9380.33
  • 10290.3780.29
  • 20302.4181.52
  • 50330.73109.11
  • 100364.14167.13
  • 200429.55233.92

NIIT Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.84-4.46-79.56-75.24-76.60-30.57-13.57
-1.04-9.01-22.9629.4063.81255.1392.34
11.2213.1512.0434.51-10.59176.3689.21
-3.433.8465.0381.55130.82160.49239.03

NIIT Ltd. Share Holdings

NIIT Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,11,11,0660.2792.06
Union Small Cap Fund2,03,1580.837.43
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund4,62,6900.043.83
Union Value Discovery Fund57,1001.52.09
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund1,35,6460.091.12

NIIT Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    NIIT Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    17-Aug, 2023 | 09:58 AM

About NIIT Ltd.

NIIT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1981PLC107123 and registration number is 107123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 445.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra S Pawar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vijay K Thadani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. P Rajendran
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Sudarshan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kashyap
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avani Vishal Davda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangita Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on NIIT Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NIIT Ltd.?

The market cap of NIIT Ltd. is ₹1,88.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NIIT Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NIIT Ltd. is 342.58 and PB ratio of NIIT Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NIIT Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT Ltd. is ₹82.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIIT Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT Ltd. is ₹416.85 and 52-week low of NIIT Ltd. is ₹77.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data