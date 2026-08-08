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NIIT Share Price

NSE
BSE

NIIT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Education
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of NIIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.00 Closed
-1.13₹ -1.11
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NIIT Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.20₹99.49
₹97.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.45₹119.85
₹97.00
Open Price
₹97.68
Prev. Close
₹98.11
Volume
37,060

Source: Dion Global

NIIT Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NIIT		1.09-3.2930.4323.43-17.134.37-21.30
MPS		8.6346.7978.0074.2727.1925.5134.14
Aptech		4.63-5.58-12.0910.33-24.86-33.62-12.21
Compucom Software		-1.191.93-10.24-8.00-36.21-15.27-1.28
Jetking Infotrain		7.5810.02-12.51-23.33-66.4925.9823.97
Icodex Publishing Solutions		-1.03-3.40-19.15-9.18-50.23-20.75-13.02
G-Tech Info-Training		0-5.20-25.33-39.13-15.7080.1964.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NIIT has declined 17.13% compared to peers like MPS (27.19%), Aptech (-24.86%), Compucom Software (-36.21%). From a 5 year perspective, NIIT has underperformed peers relative to MPS (34.14%) and Aptech (-12.21%).

NIIT Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NIIT Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.1796.96
1095.8196.69
2097.2896.81
5094.1492.95
10079.6988.01
20084.4390.46

Source: Dion Global

NIIT Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NIIT saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.83%, while DII stake decreased to 11.14%, FII holding fell to 8.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

NIIT Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,11,11,0660.14111.8

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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NIIT Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTNIIT - Intimation Regarding 43Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For Financial
Aug 06, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTNIIT - Intimation Regarding 43Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For Financial
Aug 01, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTNIIT - Intimation About Grant Of Options Under NIIT Employee Stock Option Plan 2005
Aug 01, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTNIIT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 27, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTNIIT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About NIIT

NIIT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1981PLC107123 and registration number is 107123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Singh Pawar
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Parappil Rajendran
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Udai Singh Pawar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Chaudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Avani Vishal Davda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonu Halan Bhasin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Babu Garikipati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Velamakanni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on NIIT Share Price

What is the share price of NIIT?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT is ₹97.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NIIT?

The NIIT is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NIIT?

The market cap of NIIT is ₹1,327.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NIIT?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NIIT are ₹99.49 and ₹94.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIIT?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT is ₹119.85 and 52-week low of NIIT is ₹49.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NIIT performed historically in terms of returns?

The NIIT has shown returns of -1.13% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, 30.43% over 3 months, -17.13% over 1 year, 4.37% across 3 years, and -21.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NIIT?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIIT are 147.64 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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