What is the share price of NIIT? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT is ₹97.00 as on .

What kind of stock is NIIT? The NIIT is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NIIT? The market cap of NIIT is ₹1,327.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NIIT? Today’s highest and lowest price of NIIT are ₹99.49 and ₹94.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NIIT? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT is ₹119.85 and 52-week low of NIIT is ₹49.45 as on .

How has the NIIT performed historically in terms of returns? The NIIT has shown returns of -1.13% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, 30.43% over 3 months, -17.13% over 1 year, 4.37% across 3 years, and -21.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NIIT? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIIT are 147.64 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.03 per annum.

Source: Dion Global