Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.84
|-4.46
|-79.56
|-75.24
|-76.60
|-30.57
|-13.57
|-1.04
|-9.01
|-22.96
|29.40
|63.81
|255.13
|92.34
|11.22
|13.15
|12.04
|34.51
|-10.59
|176.36
|89.21
|-3.43
|3.84
|65.03
|81.55
|130.82
|160.49
|239.03
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,11,11,066
|0.27
|92.06
|Union Small Cap Fund
|2,03,158
|0.83
|7.43
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|4,62,690
|0.04
|3.83
|Union Value Discovery Fund
|57,100
|1.5
|2.09
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|1,35,646
|0.09
|1.12
NIIT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1981PLC107123 and registration number is 107123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 445.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NIIT Ltd. is ₹1,88.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NIIT Ltd. is 342.58 and PB ratio of NIIT Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT Ltd. is ₹82.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT Ltd. is ₹416.85 and 52-week low of NIIT Ltd. is ₹77.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.