Here's the live share price of NIIT along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NIIT
|1.09
|-3.29
|30.43
|23.43
|-17.13
|4.37
|-21.30
|MPS
|8.63
|46.79
|78.00
|74.27
|27.19
|25.51
|34.14
|Aptech
|4.63
|-5.58
|-12.09
|10.33
|-24.86
|-33.62
|-12.21
|Compucom Software
|-1.19
|1.93
|-10.24
|-8.00
|-36.21
|-15.27
|-1.28
|Jetking Infotrain
|7.58
|10.02
|-12.51
|-23.33
|-66.49
|25.98
|23.97
|Icodex Publishing Solutions
|-1.03
|-3.40
|-19.15
|-9.18
|-50.23
|-20.75
|-13.02
|G-Tech Info-Training
|0
|-5.20
|-25.33
|-39.13
|-15.70
|80.19
|64.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NIIT has declined 17.13% compared to peers like MPS (27.19%), Aptech (-24.86%), Compucom Software (-36.21%). From a 5 year perspective, NIIT has underperformed peers relative to MPS (34.14%) and Aptech (-12.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.17
|96.96
|10
|95.81
|96.69
|20
|97.28
|96.81
|50
|94.14
|92.95
|100
|79.69
|88.01
|200
|84.43
|90.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NIIT saw a rise in promoter holding to 40.83%, while DII stake decreased to 11.14%, FII holding fell to 8.06%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,11,11,066
|0.14
|111.8
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|NIIT - Intimation Regarding 43Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For Financial
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|NIIT - Intimation Regarding 43Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Record Date For Payment Of Dividend For Financial
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|NIIT - Intimation About Grant Of Options Under NIIT Employee Stock Option Plan 2005
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|NIIT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|NIIT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
NIIT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1981PLC107123 and registration number is 107123. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NIIT is ₹97.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NIIT is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NIIT is ₹1,327.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NIIT are ₹99.49 and ₹94.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NIIT stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NIIT is ₹119.85 and 52-week low of NIIT is ₹49.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NIIT has shown returns of -1.13% over the past day, -3.29% for the past month, 30.43% over 3 months, -17.13% over 1 year, 4.37% across 3 years, and -21.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NIIT are 147.64 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.03 per annum.
Source: Dion Global