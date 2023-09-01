Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
|-6.80
|-8.36
|13.12
|7.14
|13.23
|86.22
|49.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,00,00,000
|2.24
|855.35
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|61,95,311
|1.48
|529.92
|ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund
|52,17,761
|3.96
|446.3
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|42,35,603
|1.11
|362.29
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|40,99,302
|2.25
|350.63
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|36,69,660
|1.8
|313.88
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|35,82,812
|1.1
|306.46
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|35,00,657
|1.58
|299.43
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|33,77,897
|3.12
|288.93
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|32,00,000
|2.42
|273.71
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1998PLC093849 and registration number is 093849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10677.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 943.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is ₹79,543.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is 35.75 and PB ratio of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is 8.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is ₹840.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is ₹982.50 and 52-week low of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is ₹695.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.