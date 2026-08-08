Here's the live share price of SBI Cards and Payment Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SBI Cards and Payment Services has declined 17.39% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SBI Cards and Payment Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|659.33
|660.69
|10
|645.36
|654.03
|20
|634.2
|643.16
|50
|617.4
|635.01
|100
|641.85
|657.81
|200
|742.65
|708.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SBI Cards and Payment Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.86%, while DII stake increased to 18.13%, FII holding fell to 8.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,47,19,917
|4.73
|1,466.39
|2,06,65,398
|1.44
|1,225.87
|87,52,665
|0.95
|519.21
|76,22,846
|1.21
|452.19
|53,46,071
|2.87
|317.13
|46,39,814
|0.52
|275.23
|46,00,000
|3.46
|272.87
|44,86,147
|3.12
|266.12
|38,93,792
|2.97
|230.98
|28,11,025
|1.19
|166.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:08 AM IST IST
|SBI Cards and Pay - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:50 AM IST IST
|SBI Cards and Pay - Notice Of The 28Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On August 31, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:42 AM IST IST
|SBI Cards and Pay - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:29 AM IST IST
|SBI Cards and Pay - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|SBI Cards and Pay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1998PLC093849 and registration number is 093849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19899.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 951.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Cards and Payment Services is ₹658.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBI Cards and Payment Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SBI Cards and Payment Services is ₹62,618.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SBI Cards and Payment Services are ₹666.00 and ₹652.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Cards and Payment Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Cards and Payment Services is ₹964.95 and 52-week low of SBI Cards and Payment Services is ₹566.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBI Cards and Payment Services has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 8.88% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -17.39% over 1 year, -9.31% across 3 years, and -8.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBI Cards and Payment Services are 27.52 and 3.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.
Source: Dion Global