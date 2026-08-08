Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

SBI Cards and Payment Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
Financial ServicesNBFCRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Diversified Financials Revenue GrowthBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE Low VolatilityBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of SBI Cards and Payment Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹658.00 Closed
-0.30₹ -2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SBI Cards and Payment Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹652.20₹666.00
₹658.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹566.60₹964.95
₹658.00
Open Price
₹652.20
Prev. Close
₹660.00
Volume
32,849

Source: Dion Global

SBI Cards and Payment Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SBI Cards and Payment Services has declined 17.39% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, SBI Cards and Payment Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

SBI Cards and Payment Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SBI Cards and Payment Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5659.33660.69
10645.36654.03
20634.2643.16
50617.4635.01
100641.85657.81
200742.65708.44

Source: Dion Global

SBI Cards and Payment Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SBI Cards and Payment Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.86%, while DII stake increased to 18.13%, FII holding fell to 8.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,47,19,9174.731,466.39
2,06,65,3981.441,225.87
87,52,6650.95519.21
76,22,8461.21452.19
53,46,0712.87317.13
46,39,8140.52275.23
46,00,0003.46272.87
44,86,1473.12266.12
38,93,7922.97230.98
28,11,0251.19166.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

SBI Cards and Payment Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:08 AM IST ISTSBI Cards and Pay - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201
Aug 04, 2026, 03:50 AM IST ISTSBI Cards and Pay - Notice Of The 28Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On August 31, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 03:42 AM IST ISTSBI Cards and Pay - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 03:29 AM IST ISTSBI Cards and Pay - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTSBI Cards and Pay - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1998PLC093849 and registration number is 093849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19899.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 951.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
    Chairman
  • Ms. Salila Pande
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajnikant Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Parvathy Vairava Sundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriniwas Yeshwant Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on SBI Cards and Payment Services Share Price

What is the share price of SBI Cards and Payment Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Cards and Payment Services is ₹658.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SBI Cards and Payment Services?

The SBI Cards and Payment Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBI Cards and Payment Services?

The market cap of SBI Cards and Payment Services is ₹62,618.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SBI Cards and Payment Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SBI Cards and Payment Services are ₹666.00 and ₹652.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBI Cards and Payment Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Cards and Payment Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Cards and Payment Services is ₹964.95 and 52-week low of SBI Cards and Payment Services is ₹566.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SBI Cards and Payment Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The SBI Cards and Payment Services has shown returns of -0.3% over the past day, 8.88% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -17.39% over 1 year, -9.31% across 3 years, and -8.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBI Cards and Payment Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBI Cards and Payment Services are 27.52 and 3.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.38 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SBI Cards and Payment Services News

More SBI Cards and Payment Services News
Market Pulse