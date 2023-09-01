Follow Us

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SBI CARDS AND PAYMENT SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹840.30 Closed
2.9123.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹815.50₹842.00
₹840.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹695.55₹982.50
₹840.30
Open Price
₹819.80
Prev. Close
₹816.55
Volume
22,74,667

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1849.83
  • R2859.17
  • R3876.33
  • Pivot
    832.67
  • S1823.33
  • S2806.17
  • S3796.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5875.61823.35
  • 10869.12830.2
  • 20880.72840.16
  • 50916.19849.51
  • 100868.41842.63
  • 200845.69834.49

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. Share Holdings

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,00,00,0002.24855.35
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund61,95,3111.48529.92
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund52,17,7613.96446.3
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund42,35,6031.11362.29
Nippon India Large Cap Fund40,99,3022.25350.63
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund36,69,6601.8313.88
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund35,82,8121.1306.46
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund35,00,6571.58299.43
Mirae Asset Focused Fund33,77,8973.12288.93
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan32,00,0002.42273.71
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65999DL1998PLC093849 and registration number is 093849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10677.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 943.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Shripad Nadkarni
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriniwas Yeshwant Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mihir Narayan Prasad Mishra
    Nominee Director

FAQs on SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.?

The market cap of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is ₹79,543.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is 35.75 and PB ratio of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is 8.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is ₹840.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is ₹982.50 and 52-week low of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. is ₹695.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

