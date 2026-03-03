Here's the live share price of Sundrop Brands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sundrop Brands has declined 4.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.62%.
Sundrop Brands’s current P/E of -23.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sundrop Brands
|-3.26
|3.10
|-13.25
|-26.58
|-22.20
|-10.27
|-4.98
|Marico
|-3.84
|6.38
|9.70
|6.11
|31.19
|16.00
|13.79
|Patanjali Foods
|-4.45
|-1.15
|-9.95
|-17.39
|-14.18
|16.09
|15.03
|AWL Agri Business
|-5.92
|-16.22
|-27.17
|-32.55
|-25.69
|-24.47
|-7.43
|Manorama Industries
|-1.93
|2.83
|5.28
|4.43
|79.03
|87.62
|52.50
|Gokul Agro Resources
|-7.00
|-2.74
|-20.91
|-5.57
|29.34
|41.84
|69.06
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-2.90
|1.14
|11.13
|46.26
|245.97
|200.62
|103.20
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|-7.74
|-13.76
|-12.44
|5.89
|18.09
|36.81
|64.16
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-1.02
|-4.70
|-14.84
|-28.49
|-28.02
|1.65
|3.74
|Modi Naturals
|-7.71
|-14.47
|-31.06
|-42.09
|-27.96
|11.98
|31.29
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|-8.66
|3.89
|-7.89
|-7.84
|-24.54
|3.94
|14.08
|Kriti Nutrients
|-2.49
|-9.25
|-10.82
|-33.44
|-25.46
|13.87
|8.50
|Evexia Lifecare
|3.33
|-4.91
|-6.63
|-29.86
|-30.80
|-6.72
|-35.90
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|0.60
|-12.36
|-6.33
|35.69
|100.48
|-39.17
|21.71
|M K Proteins
|-5.19
|-5.92
|-20.99
|-25.19
|-25.42
|-38.65
|-25.41
|Ajanta Soya
|-5.43
|-14.37
|-22.75
|-35.69
|-49.31
|-9.44
|6.04
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-14.20
|-4.98
|-3.02
|Vijay Solvex
|-20.44
|-35.24
|-51.37
|-57.07
|-64.21
|-19.64
|-18.89
|Ambar Protein Industries
|-4.62
|-19.01
|-43.19
|-52.51
|-11.17
|-18.49
|85.86
|IEL
|4.95
|0.72
|-12.39
|20.69
|17.06
|7.56
|56.46
Over the last one year, Sundrop Brands has declined 22.20% compared to peers like Marico (31.19%), Patanjali Foods (-14.18%), AWL Agri Business (-25.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundrop Brands has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.79%) and Patanjali Foods (15.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|657.67
|653.6
|10
|664.1
|655.87
|20
|649.27
|654.72
|50
|664.44
|669.21
|100
|710.82
|703.8
|200
|780.54
|748.79
In the latest quarter, Sundrop Brands saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.91%, while DII stake increased to 5.33%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,82,421
|1.03
|111.25
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|Sundrop Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Feb 17, 2026, 5:52 AM IST
|Sundrop Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:35 PM IST
|Sundrop Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:15 PM IST
|Sundrop Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:15 AM IST
|Sundrop Brands - Change In Office Of The Chairperson Of The Company
Sundrop Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TG1986PLC006957 and registration number is 006957. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 792.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundrop Brands is ₹633.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sundrop Brands is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sundrop Brands is ₹2,386.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundrop Brands are ₹643.95 and ₹630.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundrop Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundrop Brands is ₹959.25 and 52-week low of Sundrop Brands is ₹587.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sundrop Brands has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 3.58% for the past month, -15.77% over 3 months, -21.62% over 1 year, -9.77% across 3 years, and -4.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundrop Brands are -23.00 and 1.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.