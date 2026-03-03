Facebook Pixel Code
Sundrop Brands Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNDROP BRANDS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Edible Fat
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sundrop Brands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹633.00 Closed
-1.71₹ -11.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sundrop Brands Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹630.80₹643.95
₹633.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹587.50₹959.25
₹633.00
Open Price
₹643.95
Prev. Close
₹644.00
Volume
600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sundrop Brands has declined 4.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.62%.

Sundrop Brands’s current P/E of -23.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sundrop Brands Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sundrop Brands		-3.263.10-13.25-26.58-22.20-10.27-4.98
Marico		-3.846.389.706.1131.1916.0013.79
Patanjali Foods		-4.45-1.15-9.95-17.39-14.1816.0915.03
AWL Agri Business		-5.92-16.22-27.17-32.55-25.69-24.47-7.43
Manorama Industries		-1.932.835.284.4379.0387.6252.50
Gokul Agro Resources		-7.00-2.74-20.91-5.5729.3441.8469.06
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-2.901.1411.1346.26245.97200.62103.20
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		-7.74-13.76-12.445.8918.0936.8164.16
Jayant Agro Organics		-1.02-4.70-14.84-28.49-28.021.653.74
Modi Naturals		-7.71-14.47-31.06-42.09-27.9611.9831.29
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		-8.663.89-7.89-7.84-24.543.9414.08
Kriti Nutrients		-2.49-9.25-10.82-33.44-25.4613.878.50
Evexia Lifecare		3.33-4.91-6.63-29.86-30.80-6.72-35.90
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		0.60-12.36-6.3335.69100.48-39.1721.71
M K Proteins		-5.19-5.92-20.99-25.19-25.42-38.65-25.41
Ajanta Soya		-5.43-14.37-22.75-35.69-49.31-9.446.04
Yashhtej Industries (India)		-14.20-14.20-14.20-14.20-14.20-4.98-3.02
Vijay Solvex		-20.44-35.24-51.37-57.07-64.21-19.64-18.89
Ambar Protein Industries		-4.62-19.01-43.19-52.51-11.17-18.4985.86
IEL		4.950.72-12.3920.6917.067.5656.46

Over the last one year, Sundrop Brands has declined 22.20% compared to peers like Marico (31.19%), Patanjali Foods (-14.18%), AWL Agri Business (-25.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundrop Brands has underperformed peers relative to Marico (13.79%) and Patanjali Foods (15.03%).

Sundrop Brands Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sundrop Brands Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5657.67653.6
10664.1655.87
20649.27654.72
50664.44669.21
100710.82703.8
200780.54748.79

Sundrop Brands Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sundrop Brands saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.91%, while DII stake increased to 5.33%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sundrop Brands Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,82,4211.03111.25

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sundrop Brands Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTSundrop Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Feb 17, 2026, 5:52 AM ISTSundrop Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 8:35 PM ISTSundrop Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 4:15 PM ISTSundrop Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 13, 2026, 1:15 AM ISTSundrop Brands - Change In Office Of The Chairperson Of The Company

About Sundrop Brands

Sundrop Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142TG1986PLC006957 and registration number is 006957. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other semi-processed, processed or instant foods except farinaceous products and malted foods and manufacturing activities like manufacture of egg powder, sambar powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 792.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harsha Raghavan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nitish Bajaj
    Group Managing Director
  • Mr. Asheesh Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manish Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harjeet Singh Kohli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Premanand Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Richa Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Manchanda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karamendra Daulet Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sundrop Brands Share Price

What is the share price of Sundrop Brands?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundrop Brands is ₹633.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sundrop Brands?

The Sundrop Brands is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundrop Brands?

The market cap of Sundrop Brands is ₹2,386.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundrop Brands?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundrop Brands are ₹643.95 and ₹630.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundrop Brands?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundrop Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundrop Brands is ₹959.25 and 52-week low of Sundrop Brands is ₹587.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sundrop Brands performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sundrop Brands has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 3.58% for the past month, -15.77% over 3 months, -21.62% over 1 year, -9.77% across 3 years, and -4.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundrop Brands?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundrop Brands are -23.00 and 1.64 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sundrop Brands News

