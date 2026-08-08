What is the share price of Newgen Software Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newgen Software Technologies is ₹552.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Newgen Software Technologies? The Newgen Software Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Newgen Software Technologies? The market cap of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹7,866.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Newgen Software Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Newgen Software Technologies are ₹560.00 and ₹538.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newgen Software Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newgen Software Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹1,042.00 and 52-week low of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹401.05 as on .

How has the Newgen Software Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Newgen Software Technologies has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, 15.05% for the past month, 9.98% over 3 months, -38.97% over 1 year, 9.72% across 3 years, and 13.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies are 25.08 and 4.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global