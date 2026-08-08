Here's the live share price of Newgen Software Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Newgen Software Technologies
|-0.69
|15.05
|9.98
|-1.86
|-38.97
|9.72
|13.46
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Newgen Software Technologies has declined 38.97% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Newgen Software Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|551.28
|555.25
|10
|535.73
|547.93
|20
|532.37
|535.59
|50
|496.43
|513.66
|100
|479.13
|526.69
|200
|625.76
|613.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Newgen Software Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.45%, while DII stake decreased to 8.15%, FII holding fell to 13.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,28,342
|0.84
|43.78
|6,41,917
|0.33
|30.27
|5,03,579
|0.07
|23.75
|2,26,531
|0.12
|10.68
|2,20,000
|0.2
|10.37
|98,673
|0.08
|4.65
|15,812
|0.16
|0.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Newgen Soft. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Newgen Soft. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Newgen Soft. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Newgen Soft. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Newgen Soft. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC049074 and registration number is 049074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1419.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newgen Software Technologies is ₹552.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Newgen Software Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹7,866.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Newgen Software Technologies are ₹560.00 and ₹538.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newgen Software Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹1,042.00 and 52-week low of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹401.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Newgen Software Technologies has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, 15.05% for the past month, 9.98% over 3 months, -38.97% over 1 year, 9.72% across 3 years, and 13.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies are 25.08 and 4.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.09 per annum.
Source: Dion Global