Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹824.95 Closed
-3.96-34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹817.00₹858.40
₹824.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹299.95₹999.95
₹824.95
Open Price
₹842.85
Prev. Close
₹858.95
Volume
3,48,106

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1847.27
  • R2873.53
  • R3888.67
  • Pivot
    832.13
  • S1805.87
  • S2790.73
  • S3764.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5364.04875.08
  • 10361.94886.5
  • 20360.51875.87
  • 50380.52802.63
  • 100372.45707.98
  • 200439.52605.69

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.89-1.9826.1780.00111.30311.50250.73
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan11,00,0001.2893.79
Tata Digital India Fund5,34,5950.645.58
Tata Focused Equity Fund2,59,8601.622.16
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund1,87,7680.5216.01
Samco Active Momentum Fund29,0000.62.47

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC049074 and registration number is 049074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Diwakar Nigam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T S Varadarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyadarshini Nigam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Ramnath Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Padmaja Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹5,771.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is 32.24 and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is 6.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹824.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹999.95 and 52-week low of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹299.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

