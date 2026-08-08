Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Newgen Software Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹552.00 Closed
1.80₹ 9.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Newgen Software Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹538.80₹560.00
₹552.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹401.05₹1,042.00
₹552.00
Open Price
₹551.55
Prev. Close
₹542.25
Volume
47,631

Source: Dion Global

Newgen Software Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Newgen Software Technologies		-0.6915.059.98-1.86-38.979.7213.46
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Newgen Software Technologies has declined 38.97% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Newgen Software Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Newgen Software Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5551.28555.25
10535.73547.93
20532.37535.59
50496.43513.66
100479.13526.69
200625.76613.75

Source: Dion Global

Newgen Software Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Newgen Software Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 53.45%, while DII stake decreased to 8.15%, FII holding fell to 13.78%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,28,3420.8443.78
6,41,9170.3330.27
5,03,5790.0723.75
2,26,5310.1210.68
2,20,0000.210.37
98,6730.084.65
15,8120.160.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Newgen Software Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTNewgen Soft. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 25, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTNewgen Soft. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTNewgen Soft. Tech. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 21, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTNewgen Soft. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTNewgen Soft. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Newgen Software Technologies

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC049074 and registration number is 049074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1419.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 141.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Diwakar Nigam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. T S Varadarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyadarshini Nigam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Ramnath Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Padmaja Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubhi Nigam
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Newgen Software Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Newgen Software Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newgen Software Technologies is ₹552.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Newgen Software Technologies?

The Newgen Software Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Newgen Software Technologies?

The market cap of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹7,866.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Newgen Software Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Newgen Software Technologies are ₹560.00 and ₹538.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Newgen Software Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newgen Software Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹1,042.00 and 52-week low of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹401.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Newgen Software Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Newgen Software Technologies has shown returns of 1.8% over the past day, 15.05% for the past month, 9.98% over 3 months, -38.97% over 1 year, 9.72% across 3 years, and 13.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies are 25.08 and 4.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.09 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Newgen Software Technologies News

More Newgen Software Technologies News
Market Pulse