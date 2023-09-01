What is the Market Cap of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹5,771.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is 32.24 and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is 6.27 as on .

What is the share price of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹824.95 as on .