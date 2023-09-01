Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.89
|-1.98
|26.17
|80.00
|111.30
|311.50
|250.73
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|11,00,000
|1.28
|93.79
|Tata Digital India Fund
|5,34,595
|0.6
|45.58
|Tata Focused Equity Fund
|2,59,860
|1.6
|22.16
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|1,87,768
|0.52
|16.01
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|29,000
|0.6
|2.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC049074 and registration number is 049074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 710.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹5,771.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is 32.24 and PB ratio of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is 6.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹824.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹999.95 and 52-week low of Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. is ₹299.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.