Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|4,80,64,081
|5
|455.41
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|3,04,72,693
|1.88
|288.73
|SBI Contra Fund
|2,99,85,546
|2.11
|284.11
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|2,76,78,378
|1.24
|262.25
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|2,35,80,355
|2.58
|223.42
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|2,03,75,424
|1.66
|193.06
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|1,89,41,649
|2.51
|179.47
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|1,57,28,077
|3.29
|149.02
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|1,11,96,119
|0.76
|106.08
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|1,10,99,364
|0.31
|105.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1993PLC025280 and registration number is 025280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3459.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1252.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹9,942.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 14.89 and PB ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹88.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹101.20 and 52-week low of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹45.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.