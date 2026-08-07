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Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Small Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Equitas Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.35 Closed
-0.93₹ -0.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Equitas Small Finance Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹76.06
₹75.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.05₹83.84
₹75.35
Open Price
₹76.05
Prev. Close
₹76.06
Volume
19,485

Source: Dion Global

Equitas Small Finance Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Equitas Small Finance Bank has gained 32.26% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Equitas Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Equitas Small Finance Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Equitas Small Finance Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
574.3175.73
1076.8176.14
2078.0976.72
5075.875.29
10069.2272
20066.2568.63

Source: Dion Global

Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Equitas Small Finance Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 51.25%, FII holding rose to 15.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,82,16,4541.27514.42
5,69,41,0891.65429.39
4,80,64,0812.53362.45
3,31,02,1950.53249.62
2,78,10,4421.5209.72
2,58,02,6550.66194.58
2,35,80,3551.42177.82
2,33,15,4320.55175.82
2,15,53,9862.09162.54
1,52,75,9571.75115.2

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Equitas Small Finance Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTEquitas Small Bank - Investor Conferences To Be Attended By The Representatives Of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited
Aug 08, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTEquitas Small Bank - Non-Deal Roadshow - August 12,2026
Aug 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTEquitas Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 01, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTEquitas Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 01, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTEquitas Small Bank - Social Media Communication On Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Of

Source: Dion Global

About Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1993PLC025280 and registration number is 025280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6794.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1141.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. P N Vasudevan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Balaji Nuthalapadi
    Executive Director
  • Prof. Samir Kumar Barua
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Dutta Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Gulshan Rai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Puri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K S Sampath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N R Narayanan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramkumar Krishnaswamy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Rangan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Equitas Small Finance Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Equitas Small Finance Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹75.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Equitas Small Finance Bank?

The Equitas Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank?

The market cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹8,619.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Equitas Small Finance Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Equitas Small Finance Bank are ₹76.06 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Equitas Small Finance Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equitas Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹83.84 and 52-week low of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹50.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Equitas Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Equitas Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, 2.85% over 3 months, 32.26% over 1 year, -4.35% across 3 years, and 4.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank are 16.89 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Equitas Small Finance Bank News

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