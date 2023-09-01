Follow Us

EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹88.80 Closed
-1.88-1.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.00₹91.70
₹88.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.60₹101.20
₹88.80
Open Price
₹91.05
Prev. Close
₹90.50
Volume
52,50,590

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.97
  • R293.18
  • R394.67
  • Pivot
    89.48
  • S187.27
  • S285.78
  • S383.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 547.5487.22
  • 1047.9186.42
  • 2048.5287.1
  • 5047.5887.62
  • 10044.4183.54
  • 20049.1675.24

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund4,80,64,0815455.41
SBI Long Term Equity Fund3,04,72,6931.88288.73
SBI Contra Fund2,99,85,5462.11284.11
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan2,76,78,3781.24262.25
Franklin India Prima Fund2,35,80,3552.58223.42
DSP Small Cap Fund2,03,75,4241.66193.06
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund1,89,41,6492.51179.47
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund1,57,28,0773.29149.02
SBI Large & Midcap Fund1,11,96,1190.76106.08
Nippon India Small Cap Fund1,10,99,3640.31105.17
View All Mutual Funds

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1993PLC025280 and registration number is 025280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3459.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1252.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Ramanathan
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. P N Vasudevan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ramesh Rangan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. N Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. Samir Kumar Barua
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Dutta Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹9,942.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 14.89 and PB ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹88.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹101.20 and 52-week low of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is ₹45.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

