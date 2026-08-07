Here's the live share price of Equitas Small Finance Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Equitas Small Finance Bank has gained 32.26% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Equitas Small Finance Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|74.31
|75.73
|10
|76.81
|76.14
|20
|78.09
|76.72
|50
|75.8
|75.29
|100
|69.22
|72
|200
|66.25
|68.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Equitas Small Finance Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 51.25%, FII holding rose to 15.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,82,16,454
|1.27
|514.42
|5,69,41,089
|1.65
|429.39
|4,80,64,081
|2.53
|362.45
|3,31,02,195
|0.53
|249.62
|2,78,10,442
|1.5
|209.72
|2,58,02,655
|0.66
|194.58
|2,35,80,355
|1.42
|177.82
|2,33,15,432
|0.55
|175.82
|2,15,53,986
|2.09
|162.54
|1,52,75,957
|1.75
|115.2
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Equitas Small Bank - Investor Conferences To Be Attended By The Representatives Of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Equitas Small Bank - Non-Deal Roadshow - August 12,2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Equitas Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Equitas Small Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|Equitas Small Bank - Social Media Communication On Special Window For Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Of
Source: Dion Global
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1993PLC025280 and registration number is 025280. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6794.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1141.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹75.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Equitas Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹8,619.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Equitas Small Finance Bank are ₹76.06 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equitas Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹83.84 and 52-week low of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹50.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Equitas Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, 2.85% over 3 months, 32.26% over 1 year, -4.35% across 3 years, and 4.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank are 16.89 and 1.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global