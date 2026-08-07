What is the share price of Equitas Small Finance Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹75.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Equitas Small Finance Bank? The Equitas Small Finance Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank? The market cap of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹8,619.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Equitas Small Finance Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Equitas Small Finance Bank are ₹76.06 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Equitas Small Finance Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Equitas Small Finance Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹83.84 and 52-week low of Equitas Small Finance Bank is ₹50.05 as on .

How has the Equitas Small Finance Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Equitas Small Finance Bank has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, 2.85% over 3 months, 32.26% over 1 year, -4.35% across 3 years, and 4.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Equitas Small Finance Bank are 16.89 and 1.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global