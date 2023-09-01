Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|45.31
|36.73
|104.31
|121.02
|135.33
|99.26
|99.26
|-0.86
|-2.88
|4.59
|15.43
|17.81
|61.50
|150.34
|1.93
|5.09
|38.86
|53.58
|47.36
|112.94
|248.39
|14.94
|21.21
|39.86
|44.93
|9.89
|12.99
|-67.57
|8.53
|15.15
|43.69
|55.65
|-28.19
|2,517.14
|1,713.86
|0.95
|5.76
|22.35
|49.97
|30.05
|1,327.21
|201.02
|14.81
|23.83
|30.57
|23.53
|1.61
|175.41
|57.50
|12.31
|52.46
|57.77
|68.75
|-5.46
|231.55
|159.54
|16.00
|16.00
|20.83
|-19.44
|-47.27
|-42.00
|-92.03
|-1.31
|-18.22
|45.87
|51.83
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|8.57
|8.57
|33.33
|39.45
|-11.63
|347.06
|9.35
|7.06
|22.92
|4.73
|65.42
|10.63
|152.86
|-30.13
|-0.34
|-3.61
|-13.02
|17.60
|14.17
|11.79
|-23.24
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Digital India Fund
|29,26,580
|0.64
|48.23
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|28,00,000
|0.68
|46.14
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|1,00,000
|0.6
|1.65
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202DL2000GOI107905 and registration number is 107905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Maintenance of telecom network. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1521.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 320.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹7,760.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is 38.85 and PB ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹241.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹210.60 and 52-week low of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹96.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.