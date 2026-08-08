Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

RailTel Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAILTEL CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Telecommunications
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Data CenterRailway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of RailTel Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹288.75 Closed
-0.67₹ -1.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

RailTel Corporation of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹288.00₹291.15
₹288.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹244.95₹413.10
₹288.75
Open Price
₹289.80
Prev. Close
₹290.70
Volume
15,927

Source: Dion Global

RailTel Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RailTel Corporation of India		1.51-6.85-17.11-13.11-19.3118.6216.37
Bharti Airtel		-0.621.777.26-3.901.8030.0326.91
Vodafone Idea		-2.00-7.9413.4310.1089.7315.0613.03
Bharti Hexacom		-5.760.94-0.03-12.67-13.0822.9913.22
Tata Communications		-1.48-9.238.6010.023.630.673.30
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.43-5.43-12.16-12.45-30.95-20.55-1.70
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.40-4.28-14.19-16.14-36.9910.167.16
STL Networks		2.63-0.91-17.1810.7316.575.243.11
Reliance Communications		1.20-4.55-14.29-20.75-46.50-15.05-22.83
GTL		7.684.391.821.03-12.293.36-15.71
Nettlinx		-4.13-6.60-9.06-24.38-38.31-47.05-14.05
Quadrant Televentures		-1.8933.3344.4492.5930.00-20.889.52
Cistro Telelink		04.909.1818.8935.4426.3927.31
City Online Services		-4.98-6.234.2614.64-2.0028.399.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RailTel Corporation of India has declined 19.31% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, RailTel Corporation of India has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

RailTel Corporation of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RailTel Corporation of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5289.98289.83
10289.39290.79
20296.1294.66
50307.55302.81
100304.97309.92
200324.98322.92

Source: Dion Global

RailTel Corporation of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RailTel Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding rose to 3.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

RailTel Corporation of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,40,1980.623.45

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

RailTel Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTRailTel Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTRailTel Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTRailTel Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTRailTel Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTRailTel Corporation - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R

Source: Dion Global

About RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202DL2000GOI107905 and registration number is 107905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4277.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 320.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjai Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. V Rama Manohara Rao
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Manoj Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. Yashpal Singh Tomar
    Director
  • Mr. Rameshwer Meena
    Part Time Govt.Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Kumar
    Part Time Govt.Director
  • Ms. Asha Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on RailTel Corporation of India Share Price

What is the share price of RailTel Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RailTel Corporation of India is ₹288.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RailTel Corporation of India?

The RailTel Corporation of India is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RailTel Corporation of India?

The market cap of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹9,267.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RailTel Corporation of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RailTel Corporation of India are ₹291.15 and ₹288.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RailTel Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RailTel Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹413.10 and 52-week low of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹244.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RailTel Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The RailTel Corporation of India has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -6.85% for the past month, -17.11% over 3 months, -19.31% over 1 year, 18.62% across 3 years, and 16.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RailTel Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RailTel Corporation of India are 45.96 and 5.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

RailTel Corporation of India News

More RailTel Corporation of India News
Market Pulse