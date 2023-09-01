What is the Market Cap of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.? The market cap of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹7,760.29 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is 38.85 and PB ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is 4.74 as on .

What is the share price of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹241.80 as on .