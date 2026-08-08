Here's the live share price of RailTel Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.51
|-6.85
|-17.11
|-13.11
|-19.31
|18.62
|16.37
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.62
|1.77
|7.26
|-3.90
|1.80
|30.03
|26.91
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.00
|-7.94
|13.43
|10.10
|89.73
|15.06
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-5.76
|0.94
|-0.03
|-12.67
|-13.08
|22.99
|13.22
|Tata Communications
|-1.48
|-9.23
|8.60
|10.02
|3.63
|0.67
|3.30
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.43
|-5.43
|-12.16
|-12.45
|-30.95
|-20.55
|-1.70
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.40
|-4.28
|-14.19
|-16.14
|-36.99
|10.16
|7.16
|STL Networks
|2.63
|-0.91
|-17.18
|10.73
|16.57
|5.24
|3.11
|Reliance Communications
|1.20
|-4.55
|-14.29
|-20.75
|-46.50
|-15.05
|-22.83
|GTL
|7.68
|4.39
|1.82
|1.03
|-12.29
|3.36
|-15.71
|Nettlinx
|-4.13
|-6.60
|-9.06
|-24.38
|-38.31
|-47.05
|-14.05
|Quadrant Televentures
|-1.89
|33.33
|44.44
|92.59
|30.00
|-20.88
|9.52
|Cistro Telelink
|0
|4.90
|9.18
|18.89
|35.44
|26.39
|27.31
|City Online Services
|-4.98
|-6.23
|4.26
|14.64
|-2.00
|28.39
|9.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RailTel Corporation of India has declined 19.31% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.80%), Vodafone Idea (89.73%), Bharti Hexacom (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, RailTel Corporation of India has outperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (26.91%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|289.98
|289.83
|10
|289.39
|290.79
|20
|296.1
|294.66
|50
|307.55
|302.81
|100
|304.97
|309.92
|200
|324.98
|322.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RailTel Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.99%, FII holding rose to 3.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,40,198
|0.62
|3.45
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|RailTel Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|RailTel Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|RailTel Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|RailTel Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|RailTel Corporation - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) R
Source: Dion Global
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202DL2000GOI107905 and registration number is 107905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wireless telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4277.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 320.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RailTel Corporation of India is ₹288.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RailTel Corporation of India is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹9,267.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RailTel Corporation of India are ₹291.15 and ₹288.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RailTel Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹413.10 and 52-week low of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹244.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RailTel Corporation of India has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -6.85% for the past month, -17.11% over 3 months, -19.31% over 1 year, 18.62% across 3 years, and 16.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RailTel Corporation of India are 45.96 and 5.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.
Source: Dion Global