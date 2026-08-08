What is the share price of RailTel Corporation of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RailTel Corporation of India is ₹288.75 as on .

What kind of stock is RailTel Corporation of India? The RailTel Corporation of India is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RailTel Corporation of India? The market cap of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹9,267.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RailTel Corporation of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of RailTel Corporation of India are ₹291.15 and ₹288.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RailTel Corporation of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RailTel Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹413.10 and 52-week low of RailTel Corporation of India is ₹244.95 as on .

How has the RailTel Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns? The RailTel Corporation of India has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -6.85% for the past month, -17.11% over 3 months, -19.31% over 1 year, 18.62% across 3 years, and 16.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RailTel Corporation of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RailTel Corporation of India are 45.96 and 5.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.99 per annum.

Source: Dion Global