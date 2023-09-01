Follow Us

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAILTEL CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹241.80 Closed
15.532.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹206.25₹246.70
₹241.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.25₹210.60
₹241.80
Open Price
₹210.00
Prev. Close
₹209.35
Volume
5,11,90,777

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1255.45
  • R2271.3
  • R3295.9
  • Pivot
    230.85
  • S1215
  • S2190.4
  • S3174.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.48195.05
  • 10107.8186.17
  • 20107.39177.45
  • 50104.01160.92
  • 10099.66145.86
  • 200101.65133.02

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Digital India Fund29,26,5800.6448.23
Quant Small Cap Fund28,00,0000.6846.14
Taurus Flexi Cap Fund1,00,0000.61.65

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
  • Updates
    Railtel Corporation Of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding '( the Company ) has received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd. for supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of ISP Hardware, Software and License for Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) amounting to Rs. 27.91 Crore (excluding GST). '.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:55 PM

About Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202DL2000GOI107905 and registration number is 107905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Maintenance of telecom network. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1521.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 320.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjai Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Ranjan
    Director - Network, Planning & Marketing
  • Mr. V Rama Manohara Rao
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Manoj Tandon
    Director - Project, Operations & Maintenance
  • Mr. Rameshwer Meena
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Subhash Sharma
    Part Time Non Official Director
  • Mr. N Manoharan
    Part Time Non Official Director

FAQs on Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹7,760.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is 38.85 and PB ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹241.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹210.60 and 52-week low of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹96.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

