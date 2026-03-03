Here's the live share price of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has declined 9.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.55%.
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels’s current P/E of 32.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
Over the last one year, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has declined 13.58% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.89
|125.58
|10
|126.86
|126.28
|20
|127.18
|126.7
|50
|128.64
|129.06
|100
|135.74
|134.52
|200
|146.32
|143.28
In the latest quarter, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.51%, FII holding rose to 3.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,06,10,336
|0.47
|128.84
|36,73,980
|0.23
|44.61
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
|Apeejay Surrendra Pa - Intimation Regarding Signing Of Hotel Management And Licensing Agreement
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
|Apeejay Surrendra Pa - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 07, 2026, 2:43 AM IST
|Apeejay Surrendra Pa - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:00 AM IST
|Apeejay Surrendra Pa - Newspaper Advertisement - Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Third Qua
|Feb 05, 2026, 3:28 AM IST
|Apeejay Surrendra Pa - Results- Financial Results For The Third Quarter (Q3) And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110WB1987PLC222139 and registration number is 222139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 605.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is ₹121.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is ₹2,592.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels are ₹125.80 and ₹118.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is ₹173.15 and 52-week low of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is ₹116.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has shown returns of -3.46% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, -12.34% over 3 months, -16.55% over 1 year, -15.79% across 3 years, and -9.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels are 32.26 and 1.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.