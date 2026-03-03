Facebook Pixel Code
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Share Price

NSE
BSE

APEEJAY SURRENDRA PARK HOTELS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹121.50 Closed
-3.46₹ -4.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.15₹125.80
₹121.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.70₹173.15
₹121.50
Open Price
₹125.80
Prev. Close
₹125.85
Volume
33,477

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has declined 9.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.55%.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels’s current P/E of 32.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04

Over the last one year, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has declined 13.58% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.89125.58
10126.86126.28
20127.18126.7
50128.64129.06
100135.74134.52
200146.32143.28

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 9.51%, FII holding rose to 3.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,06,10,3360.47128.84
36,73,9800.2344.61

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 12:08 AM ISTApeejay Surrendra Pa - Intimation Regarding Signing Of Hotel Management And Licensing Agreement
Feb 12, 2026, 12:14 AM ISTApeejay Surrendra Pa - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2026, 2:43 AM ISTApeejay Surrendra Pa - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 07, 2026, 1:00 AM ISTApeejay Surrendra Pa - Newspaper Advertisement - Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The Third Qua
Feb 05, 2026, 3:28 AM ISTApeejay Surrendra Pa - Results- Financial Results For The Third Quarter (Q3) And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025

About Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1987 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110WB1987PLC222139 and registration number is 222139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 605.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Priya Paul
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Dewan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Paul
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Kumar Pachnanda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ragini Chopra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Share Price

What is the share price of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is ₹121.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels?

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels?

The market cap of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is ₹2,592.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels are ₹125.80 and ₹118.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is ₹173.15 and 52-week low of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels is ₹116.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has shown returns of -3.46% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, -12.34% over 3 months, -16.55% over 1 year, -15.79% across 3 years, and -9.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels are 32.26 and 1.95 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels News

