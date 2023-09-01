Follow Us

Vaibhav Global Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VAIBHAV GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Smallcap | NSE
₹449.35 Closed
1.627.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vaibhav Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹441.20₹464.60
₹449.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹268.70₹470.00
₹449.35
Open Price
₹445.00
Prev. Close
₹442.20
Volume
7,72,946

Vaibhav Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1460.8
  • R2474.4
  • R3484.2
  • Pivot
    451
  • S1437.4
  • S2427.6
  • S3414

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5346.97429.2
  • 10345.72411.98
  • 20351.18393.02
  • 50347.21362.44
  • 100329.95342.25
  • 200386.21339.06

Vaibhav Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.2528.0649.5137.0631.5634.42222.02
2.4420.8232.0559.7445.91223.09472.77
3.27-2.98-0.536.11-1.8734.8034.80
2.25-1.477.40-7.24-28.6162.529.63
-4.66-0.9136.3364.5959.05323.45124.71
-5.673.1438.1654.8526.83157.66-66.55
-4.35-17.76-9.28-22.12-64.23-97.03-98.97
6.25021.43-22.73-51.43-95.76-98.16

Vaibhav Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaibhav Global Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund90,00,0003.75310.73
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund28,0140.160.97
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund18,1770.160.63
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund11,5140.160.4
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,5420.160.23
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF3,0030.160.1
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,0020.010.07
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,8660.160.06
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4150.160.01
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF4300.010.01
View All Mutual Funds

Vaibhav Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Vaibhav Global Ltd.

Vaibhav Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1989PLC004945 and registration number is 004945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 489.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Bahadur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. James Patrick Clarke
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Goyal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Pulak Chandan Prasad
    Director
  • Ms. Stephanie Renee Spong
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on Vaibhav Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaibhav Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is ₹7,309.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaibhav Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is 69.64 and PB ratio of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is 6.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaibhav Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaibhav Global Ltd. is ₹449.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaibhav Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaibhav Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is ₹268.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

