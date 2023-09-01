Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.25
|28.06
|49.51
|37.06
|31.56
|34.42
|222.02
|2.44
|20.82
|32.05
|59.74
|45.91
|223.09
|472.77
|3.27
|-2.98
|-0.53
|6.11
|-1.87
|34.80
|34.80
|2.25
|-1.47
|7.40
|-7.24
|-28.61
|62.52
|9.63
|-4.66
|-0.91
|36.33
|64.59
|59.05
|323.45
|124.71
|-5.67
|3.14
|38.16
|54.85
|26.83
|157.66
|-66.55
|-4.35
|-17.76
|-9.28
|-22.12
|-64.23
|-97.03
|-98.97
|6.25
|0
|21.43
|-22.73
|-51.43
|-95.76
|-98.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|90,00,000
|3.75
|310.73
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|28,014
|0.16
|0.97
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|18,177
|0.16
|0.63
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|11,514
|0.16
|0.4
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,542
|0.16
|0.23
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|3,003
|0.16
|0.1
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,002
|0.01
|0.07
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,866
|0.16
|0.06
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|415
|0.16
|0.01
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|430
|0.01
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Vaibhav Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1989PLC004945 and registration number is 004945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 489.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is ₹7,309.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is 69.64 and PB ratio of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is 6.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaibhav Global Ltd. is ₹449.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaibhav Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Vaibhav Global Ltd. is ₹268.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.