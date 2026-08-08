Here's the live share price of Vaibhav Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vaibhav Global has gained 10.31% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaibhav Global has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|266.72
|261.08
|10
|262.08
|261.27
|20
|257.23
|257.49
|50
|242.73
|246.7
|100
|227.72
|238.28
|200
|232.45
|236.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vaibhav Global saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.33%, while DII stake decreased to 2.22%, FII holding rose to 16.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Vaibhav Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:17 AM IST IST
|Vaibhav Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:06 AM IST IST
|Vaibhav Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:41 AM IST IST
|Vaibhav Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 AM IST IST
|Vaibhav Global - Intimation Of Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Vaibhav Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1989PLC004945 and registration number is 004945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 563.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaibhav Global is ₹241.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaibhav Global is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vaibhav Global is ₹4,043.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaibhav Global are ₹246.05 and ₹241.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaibhav Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaibhav Global is ₹292.70 and 52-week low of Vaibhav Global is ₹174.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaibhav Global has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, 3.5% over 3 months, 10.31% over 1 year, -13.96% across 3 years, and -20.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaibhav Global are 14.19 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.49 per annum.
Source: Dion Global