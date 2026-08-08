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Vaibhav Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAIBHAV GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vaibhav Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹241.25 Closed
-0.49₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vaibhav Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.00₹246.05
₹241.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹174.45₹292.70
₹241.25
Open Price
₹244.90
Prev. Close
₹242.45
Volume
19,241

Source: Dion Global

Vaibhav Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vaibhav Global has gained 10.31% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaibhav Global has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

Vaibhav Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vaibhav Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5266.72261.08
10262.08261.27
20257.23257.49
50242.73246.7
100227.72238.28
200232.45236.14

Source: Dion Global

Vaibhav Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vaibhav Global saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.33%, while DII stake decreased to 2.22%, FII holding rose to 16.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vaibhav Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTVaibhav Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:17 AM IST ISTVaibhav Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 05:06 AM IST ISTVaibhav Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 04:41 AM IST ISTVaibhav Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 AM IST ISTVaibhav Global - Intimation Of Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Vaibhav Global

Vaibhav Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911RJ1989PLC004945 and registration number is 004945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 563.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Bahadur
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Pulak Chandan Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Jason Charles Goldberg
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Parwal
    Director
  • Ms. Stephanie Renee Spong
    Director

FAQs on Vaibhav Global Share Price

What is the share price of Vaibhav Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaibhav Global is ₹241.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vaibhav Global?

The Vaibhav Global is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaibhav Global?

The market cap of Vaibhav Global is ₹4,043.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaibhav Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaibhav Global are ₹246.05 and ₹241.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaibhav Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaibhav Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaibhav Global is ₹292.70 and 52-week low of Vaibhav Global is ₹174.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vaibhav Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vaibhav Global has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 1.75% for the past month, 3.5% over 3 months, 10.31% over 1 year, -13.96% across 3 years, and -20.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaibhav Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaibhav Global are 14.19 and 2.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.49 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vaibhav Global News

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