What is the share price of Orchid Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchid Pharma is ₹1,006.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Orchid Pharma? The Orchid Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orchid Pharma? The market cap of Orchid Pharma is ₹6,024.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orchid Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orchid Pharma are ₹1,006.30 and ₹991.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orchid Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchid Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchid Pharma is ₹1,120.00 and 52-week low of Orchid Pharma is ₹471.30 as on .

How has the Orchid Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Orchid Pharma has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 8.56% for the past month, 47.64% over 3 months, 32.71% over 1 year, 19.74% across 3 years, and 17.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orchid Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orchid Pharma are 296.06 and 4.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global