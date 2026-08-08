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Orchid Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORCHID PHARMA

Dhanuka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Orchid Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,006.00 Closed
0.73₹ 7.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orchid Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹991.00₹1,006.30
₹1,006.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹471.30₹1,120.00
₹1,006.00
Open Price
₹1,003.65
Prev. Close
₹998.70
Volume
4,414

Source: Dion Global

Orchid Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orchid Pharma		2.088.5647.6444.9232.7119.7417.71
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orchid Pharma has gained 32.71% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Orchid Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Orchid Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orchid Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5991.84993.74
10991.98996.54
201,011.68994.99
50941.34935.52
100762.22852.36
200755.95809.46

Source: Dion Global

Orchid Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orchid Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.75%, FII holding fell to 0.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Orchid Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,65,9471337.17
13,08,3031.35127.27
9,90,7630.4896.38
4,55,1830.3344.28
4,43,8910.1543.18
2,83,3620.5327.57
2,64,3080.0925.71
1,50,0000.4914.59
1,40,7650.8313.69
1,01,4020.759.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Orchid Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTOrchid Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 01, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTOrchid Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 01, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTOrchid Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 01, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTOrchid Pharma - Intimation Regarding Investor Roadshow
Jul 11, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTOrchid Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Orchid Pharma

Orchid Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222TN1992PLC022994 and registration number is 022994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 811.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ram Gopal Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Dhanuka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mridul Dhanuka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arjun Dhanuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tanu Singla
    Independent Woman Director
  • Dr. Dharam Vir
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Manoj Kumar Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubha Singh
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Orchid Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Orchid Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchid Pharma is ₹1,006.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orchid Pharma?

The Orchid Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orchid Pharma?

The market cap of Orchid Pharma is ₹6,024.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orchid Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orchid Pharma are ₹1,006.30 and ₹991.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orchid Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchid Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchid Pharma is ₹1,120.00 and 52-week low of Orchid Pharma is ₹471.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orchid Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orchid Pharma has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 8.56% for the past month, 47.64% over 3 months, 32.71% over 1 year, 19.74% across 3 years, and 17.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orchid Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orchid Pharma are 296.06 and 4.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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