NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORCHID PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹555.45 Closed
0.613.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orchid Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹545.00₹568.95
₹555.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹303.35₹634.80
₹555.45
Open Price
₹559.95
Prev. Close
₹552.10
Volume
3,773

Orchid Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1565.1
  • R2579
  • R3589.05
  • Pivot
    555.05
  • S1541.15
  • S2531.1
  • S3517.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5349.03550.11
  • 10344.4554.82
  • 20332.6557.61
  • 50325.5535.62
  • 100312.39495.42
  • 200324451.76

Orchid Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.83-3.5832.7943.1373.222,962.227,105.23
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Orchid Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Orchid Pharma Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Multi Asset Fund12,62,5967.7172.26
Nippon India Pharma Fund10,00,0001.0657.23
Quant Value Fund6,68,4325.0438.25
Quant Small Cap Fund5,94,1620.534
ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund4,95,1350.9228.34
Quant Focused Fund4,45,6227.2525.5
Quant ESG Equity Fund2,22,8116.8612.75

Orchid Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orchid Pharma Ltd.

Orchid Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222TN1992PLC022994 and registration number is 022994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram Gopal Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Dhanuka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mridul Dhanuka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Tanu Singla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Dharam Vir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mudit Tandon
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orchid Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orchid Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is ₹2,817.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orchid Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is 35.64 and PB ratio of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is 3.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orchid Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchid Pharma Ltd. is ₹555.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orchid Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchid Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is ₹634.80 and 52-week low of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is ₹303.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

