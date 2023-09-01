Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.83
|-3.58
|32.79
|43.13
|73.22
|2,962.22
|7,105.23
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Multi Asset Fund
|12,62,596
|7.71
|72.26
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|10,00,000
|1.06
|57.23
|Quant Value Fund
|6,68,432
|5.04
|38.25
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|5,94,162
|0.5
|34
|ICICI Prudential Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund
|4,95,135
|0.92
|28.34
|Quant Focused Fund
|4,45,622
|7.25
|25.5
|Quant ESG Equity Fund
|2,22,811
|6.86
|12.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orchid Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222TN1992PLC022994 and registration number is 022994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is ₹2,817.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is 35.64 and PB ratio of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is 3.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchid Pharma Ltd. is ₹555.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchid Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is ₹634.80 and 52-week low of Orchid Pharma Ltd. is ₹303.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.