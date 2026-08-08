Here's the live share price of Orchid Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orchid Pharma
|2.08
|8.56
|47.64
|44.92
|32.71
|19.74
|17.71
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orchid Pharma has gained 32.71% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Orchid Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|991.84
|993.74
|10
|991.98
|996.54
|20
|1,011.68
|994.99
|50
|941.34
|935.52
|100
|762.22
|852.36
|200
|755.95
|809.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orchid Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.75%, FII holding fell to 0.80%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,65,947
|1
|337.17
|13,08,303
|1.35
|127.27
|9,90,763
|0.48
|96.38
|4,55,183
|0.33
|44.28
|4,43,891
|0.15
|43.18
|2,83,362
|0.53
|27.57
|2,64,308
|0.09
|25.71
|1,50,000
|0.49
|14.59
|1,40,765
|0.83
|13.69
|1,01,402
|0.75
|9.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Orchid Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Orchid Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 01, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Orchid Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 01, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Orchid Pharma - Intimation Regarding Investor Roadshow
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Orchid Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Orchid Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24222TN1992PLC022994 and registration number is 022994. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 811.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orchid Pharma is ₹1,006.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orchid Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orchid Pharma is ₹6,024.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orchid Pharma are ₹1,006.30 and ₹991.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orchid Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orchid Pharma is ₹1,120.00 and 52-week low of Orchid Pharma is ₹471.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orchid Pharma has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, 8.56% for the past month, 47.64% over 3 months, 32.71% over 1 year, 19.74% across 3 years, and 17.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orchid Pharma are 296.06 and 4.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global