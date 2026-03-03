Here's the live share price of HBL Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of HBL Engineering has gained 75.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 54.44%.
HBL Engineering’s current P/E of 23.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HBL Engineering
|-4.50
|-15.61
|-20.71
|-21.35
|57.59
|88.81
|75.62
|Exide Industries
|-3.89
|-1.56
|-13.31
|-22.90
|-6.73
|21.38
|9.25
|Ather Energy
|1.05
|4.14
|3.51
|40.96
|132.83
|32.54
|18.41
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|-3.84
|-1.38
|-12.67
|-19.10
|-12.83
|13.03
|-2.00
|Standard Batteries
|4.19
|-8.14
|-4.55
|-22.74
|-21.88
|18.98
|7.61
|PAE
|0
|15.56
|78.45
|78.45
|180.87
|26.06
|21.60
Over the last one year, HBL Engineering has gained 57.59% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.73%), Ather Energy (132.83%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (-12.83%). From a 5 year perspective, HBL Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.25%) and Ather Energy (18.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|706.32
|700.63
|10
|723.65
|715.37
|20
|751.4
|737.35
|50
|804.82
|782.35
|100
|860.45
|801.38
|200
|769.06
|765.08
In the latest quarter, HBL Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.82%, FII holding fell to 5.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|52,228
|0.62
|4.09
|43,830
|2.56
|3.43
|24,000
|0.55
|1.88
|18,153
|0.61
|1.42
|8,650
|0.94
|0.68
|1,050
|0.94
|0.08
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
|HBL Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 11, 2026, 2:40 PM IST
|HBL Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 07, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
|HBL Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Approved The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 20
|Jan 31, 2026, 6:27 AM IST
|HBL Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 29, 2026, 4:08 AM IST
|HBL Engineering - Intimation To Stakeholders
HBL Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG1986PLC006745 and registration number is 006745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1946.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HBL Engineering is ₹669.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HBL Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HBL Engineering is ₹18,545.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HBL Engineering are ₹689.75 and ₹603.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HBL Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HBL Engineering is ₹1,121.95 and 52-week low of HBL Engineering is ₹404.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HBL Engineering has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -8.89% for the past month, -24.57% over 3 months, 54.44% over 1 year, 88.56% across 3 years, and 75.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HBL Engineering are 23.30 and 8.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.