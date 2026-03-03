Facebook Pixel Code
HBL Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

HBL ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
EV Charging
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of HBL Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹669.05 Closed
-2.31₹ -15.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

HBL Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹603.20₹689.75
₹669.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹404.30₹1,121.95
₹669.05
Open Price
₹603.20
Prev. Close
₹684.90
Volume
2,29,144

Over the last 5 years, the share price of HBL Engineering has gained 75.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 54.44%.

HBL Engineering’s current P/E of 23.30x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

HBL Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HBL Engineering		-4.50-15.61-20.71-21.3557.5988.8175.62
Exide Industries		-3.89-1.56-13.31-22.90-6.7321.389.25
Ather Energy		1.054.143.5140.96132.8332.5418.41
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		-3.84-1.38-12.67-19.10-12.8313.03-2.00
Standard Batteries		4.19-8.14-4.55-22.74-21.8818.987.61
PAE		015.5678.4578.45180.8726.0621.60

Over the last one year, HBL Engineering has gained 57.59% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.73%), Ather Energy (132.83%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (-12.83%). From a 5 year perspective, HBL Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.25%) and Ather Energy (18.41%).

HBL Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

HBL Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5706.32700.63
10723.65715.37
20751.4737.35
50804.82782.35
100860.45801.38
200769.06765.08

HBL Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HBL Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.82%, FII holding fell to 5.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HBL Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
52,2280.624.09
43,8302.563.43
24,0000.551.88
18,1530.611.42
8,6500.940.68
1,0500.940.08

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

HBL Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 3:50 PM ISTHBL Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 11, 2026, 2:40 PM ISTHBL Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 07, 2026, 11:44 PM ISTHBL Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Approved The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 20
Jan 31, 2026, 6:27 AM ISTHBL Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 29, 2026, 4:08 AM ISTHBL Engineering - Intimation To Stakeholders

About HBL Engineering

HBL Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG1986PLC006745 and registration number is 006745. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1946.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Aluru Jagadish Prasad
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. M S S Srinath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narsing Rao Singayapally
    Vice Chairman, Non Exe. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deeksha Mikkilineni
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Prasad Aluru
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Richa Datta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karipineni Venkat Sriram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aparna Surabhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on HBL Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of HBL Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HBL Engineering is ₹669.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is HBL Engineering?

The HBL Engineering is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HBL Engineering?

The market cap of HBL Engineering is ₹18,545.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HBL Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HBL Engineering are ₹689.75 and ₹603.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HBL Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HBL Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HBL Engineering is ₹1,121.95 and 52-week low of HBL Engineering is ₹404.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the HBL Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The HBL Engineering has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -8.89% for the past month, -24.57% over 3 months, 54.44% over 1 year, 88.56% across 3 years, and 75.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HBL Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HBL Engineering are 23.30 and 8.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

HBL Engineering News

