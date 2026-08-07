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Hindustan Copper Share Price

NSE
BSE

HINDUSTAN COPPER

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hindustan Copper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹536.00 Closed
-1.98₹ -10.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Copper Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹532.00₹548.20
₹536.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹226.25₹759.20
₹536.00
Open Price
₹543.00
Prev. Close
₹546.80
Volume
13,73,194

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Copper Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Copper		8.988.22-5.68-10.38122.2253.5231.21
Precision Wires India		12.0411.682.9859.41140.5063.4369.96
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		3.84-1.21-8.2468.1437.8736.5620.56
KSH International		7.2313.1542.44144.81153.8636.4220.48
Ram Ratna Wires		3.1114.361.8643.4336.8142.2766.92
Onix Solar Energy		-12.36-23.78-33.636.6863.68173.24134.93
Bhagyanagar India		3.820.2028.57133.71338.8777.2751.49
JTL Defence		07.3692.68158.118,759.68471.11136.02
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		31.3633.49-11.09-48.1250.53150.0373.30
Parmeshwar Metal		1.043.040.4638.74179.8530.0217.06
Baroda Extrusion		0.48-1.76-11.64-8.0417.2846.2426.19
Cubex Tubings		4.71-1.18-23.60-30.89-7.2626.3924.75
Shilp Gravures		10.56-2.75-12.59-18.39-33.716.355.17
Shalimar Wires Industries		1.68-10.71-3.20-2.29-10.67-3.4920.88
MSR India		0-18.04-31.17-33.47-4.22-33.25-23.84
N D Metal Industries		00-4.77-19.85-12.5926.4925.92
Krupalu Metals		-1.21-16.21-10.81-27.79-54.28-22.96-14.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Copper has gained 122.22% compared to peers like Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%), KSH International (153.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Copper has underperformed peers relative to Precision Wires India (69.96%) and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (20.56%).

Hindustan Copper Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Copper Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5484.76504.41
10486.33496.46
20488.21494.29
50505.92503.98
100519.43507.11
200487.29474.92

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Copper Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Copper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.84%, FII holding fell to 5.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hindustan Copper Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,30,6000.9531.6
4,87,0001.0824.4
3,42,5370.6617.16
3,10,0150.615.53
2,20,9310.7711.07
2,07,3000.6110.39
71,2340.993.57
29,0000.71.45
10,0000.40.5

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hindustan Copper Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTHind. Copper - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Hindustan Copper Ltd Sch
Jul 13, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTHind. Copper - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTHind. Copper - Contact Details Of Key Managerial Personnel Pursuant To Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
Jul 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST ISTHind. Copper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jun 30, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTHind. Copper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1967 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201WB1967GOI028825 and registration number is 028825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of copper ore. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3077.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 483.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Sinha
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. R V N Vishweshwar
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Avinash Janardan Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shakil Alam
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Ashish Saxena
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Copper Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Copper?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Copper is ₹536.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Copper?

The Hindustan Copper is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Copper?

The market cap of Hindustan Copper is ₹51,832.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Copper?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Copper are ₹548.20 and ₹532.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Copper?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Copper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Copper is ₹759.20 and 52-week low of Hindustan Copper is ₹226.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Copper performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Copper has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 8.22% for the past month, -5.68% over 3 months, 122.22% over 1 year, 53.52% across 3 years, and 31.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Copper?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Copper are 56.43 and 15.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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