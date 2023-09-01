Follow Us

HINDUSTAN COPPER LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹167.10 Closed
5.468.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Copper Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.35₹168.15
₹167.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.85₹163.30
₹167.10
Open Price
₹159.45
Prev. Close
₹158.45
Volume
2,30,17,465

Hindustan Copper Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1170.98
  • R2174.97
  • R3181.78
  • Pivot
    164.17
  • S1160.18
  • S2153.37
  • S3149.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.78152.94
  • 10107150.01
  • 20106.82146.17
  • 50112.71135.63
  • 100104.26125.81
  • 200111.46118.7

Hindustan Copper Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.3611.1049.7362.8742.76354.08166.51
12.726.8722.3453.6969.36513.42215.12
10.660.9241.57103.2065.80160.83160.83
-0.9450.5647.55126.83119.24119.24119.24
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
5.97-0.1439.3648.8361.33312.3596.36
-0.49-22.351.6717.838.19-60.24-16.33
8.95-0.888.9530.5353.00245.41182.50
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78

Hindustan Copper Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Copper Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund1,32,11,9772.75186.42
SBI Long Term Equity Fund52,23,4210.4873.7
Quant Active Fund37,68,1500.9953.17
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan24,16,8000.1434.1
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund20,08,7000.228.34
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund18,97,4000.4526.77
SBI PSU Fund17,41,1003.8824.57
Tata Arbitrage Fund15,10,5000.3121.31
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund14,36,3000.1720.27
SBI Magnum Comma Fund14,03,4004.3919.8
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Hindustan Copper Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & Pref issue
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Copper Ltd.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1967 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201WB1967GOI028825 and registration number is 028825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of copper ore. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1821.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 483.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Shukla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Kumar Singh
    Director - Mining
  • Mr. Annadevara Gurunadha Krishna Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Avinash Janardan Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Sharma
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Sanjay Panjiyar
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Shakil Alam
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Varma
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Hemlata Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindustan Copper Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Copper Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is ₹15,322.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Copper Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is 51.86 and PB ratio of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is 7.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Copper Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Copper Ltd. is ₹167.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Copper Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Copper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is ₹163.30 and 52-week low of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is ₹93.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

