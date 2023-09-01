Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|1,32,11,977
|2.75
|186.42
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|52,23,421
|0.48
|73.7
|Quant Active Fund
|37,68,150
|0.99
|53.17
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|24,16,800
|0.14
|34.1
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|20,08,700
|0.2
|28.34
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|18,97,400
|0.45
|26.77
|SBI PSU Fund
|17,41,100
|3.88
|24.57
|Tata Arbitrage Fund
|15,10,500
|0.31
|21.31
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|14,36,300
|0.17
|20.27
|SBI Magnum Comma Fund
|14,03,400
|4.39
|19.8
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & Pref issue
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1967 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201WB1967GOI028825 and registration number is 028825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of copper ore. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1821.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 483.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is ₹15,322.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is 51.86 and PB ratio of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is 7.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Copper Ltd. is ₹167.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Copper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is ₹163.30 and 52-week low of Hindustan Copper Ltd. is ₹93.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.