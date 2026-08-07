Here's the live share price of Hindustan Copper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Copper
|8.98
|8.22
|-5.68
|-10.38
|122.22
|53.52
|31.21
|Precision Wires India
|12.04
|11.68
|2.98
|59.41
|140.50
|63.43
|69.96
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|3.84
|-1.21
|-8.24
|68.14
|37.87
|36.56
|20.56
|KSH International
|7.23
|13.15
|42.44
|144.81
|153.86
|36.42
|20.48
|Ram Ratna Wires
|3.11
|14.36
|1.86
|43.43
|36.81
|42.27
|66.92
|Onix Solar Energy
|-12.36
|-23.78
|-33.63
|6.68
|63.68
|173.24
|134.93
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.82
|0.20
|28.57
|133.71
|338.87
|77.27
|51.49
|JTL Defence
|0
|7.36
|92.68
|158.11
|8,759.68
|471.11
|136.02
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|31.36
|33.49
|-11.09
|-48.12
|50.53
|150.03
|73.30
|Parmeshwar Metal
|1.04
|3.04
|0.46
|38.74
|179.85
|30.02
|17.06
|Baroda Extrusion
|0.48
|-1.76
|-11.64
|-8.04
|17.28
|46.24
|26.19
|Cubex Tubings
|4.71
|-1.18
|-23.60
|-30.89
|-7.26
|26.39
|24.75
|Shilp Gravures
|10.56
|-2.75
|-12.59
|-18.39
|-33.71
|6.35
|5.17
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|1.68
|-10.71
|-3.20
|-2.29
|-10.67
|-3.49
|20.88
|MSR India
|0
|-18.04
|-31.17
|-33.47
|-4.22
|-33.25
|-23.84
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|0
|-4.77
|-19.85
|-12.59
|26.49
|25.92
|Krupalu Metals
|-1.21
|-16.21
|-10.81
|-27.79
|-54.28
|-22.96
|-14.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Copper has gained 122.22% compared to peers like Precision Wires India (140.50%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (37.87%), KSH International (153.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Copper has underperformed peers relative to Precision Wires India (69.96%) and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (20.56%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|484.76
|504.41
|10
|486.33
|496.46
|20
|488.21
|494.29
|50
|505.92
|503.98
|100
|519.43
|507.11
|200
|487.29
|474.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Copper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.84%, FII holding fell to 5.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,30,600
|0.95
|31.6
|4,87,000
|1.08
|24.4
|3,42,537
|0.66
|17.16
|3,10,015
|0.6
|15.53
|2,20,931
|0.77
|11.07
|2,07,300
|0.61
|10.39
|71,234
|0.99
|3.57
|29,000
|0.7
|1.45
|10,000
|0.4
|0.5
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Hind. Copper - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Hindustan Copper Ltd Sch
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Hind. Copper - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Hind. Copper - Contact Details Of Key Managerial Personnel Pursuant To Regulation 30(5) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:01 PM IST IST
|Hind. Copper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Hind. Copper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1967 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201WB1967GOI028825 and registration number is 028825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Mining of copper ore. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3077.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 483.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Copper is ₹536.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Copper is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Copper is ₹51,832.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Copper are ₹548.20 and ₹532.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Copper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Copper is ₹759.20 and 52-week low of Hindustan Copper is ₹226.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Copper has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 8.22% for the past month, -5.68% over 3 months, 122.22% over 1 year, 53.52% across 3 years, and 31.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Copper are 56.43 and 15.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global