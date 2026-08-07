What is the share price of Hindustan Copper? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Copper is ₹536.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hindustan Copper? The Hindustan Copper is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Copper? The market cap of Hindustan Copper is ₹51,832.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Copper? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Copper are ₹548.20 and ₹532.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Copper? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Copper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Copper is ₹759.20 and 52-week low of Hindustan Copper is ₹226.25 as on .

How has the Hindustan Copper performed historically in terms of returns? The Hindustan Copper has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 8.22% for the past month, -5.68% over 3 months, 122.22% over 1 year, 53.52% across 3 years, and 31.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Copper? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Copper are 56.43 and 15.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global