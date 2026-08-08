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JK Paper Share Price

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BSE

JK PAPER

Singhania (HS) Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of JK Paper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹386.00 Closed
-1.15₹ -4.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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JK Paper Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹384.10₹391.20
₹386.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹305.35₹444.45
₹386.00
Open Price
₹387.90
Prev. Close
₹390.50
Volume
11,550

Source: Dion Global

JK Paper Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		3.677.44-4.3720.3550.6615.976.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, JK Paper has gained 9.35% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%), KS Smart Technologies (54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Paper has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and West Coast Paper Mills (17.59%).

JK Paper Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

JK Paper Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5387.87385.95
10391.12385.91
20378.54380.75
50365.41371.22
100360.71365.38
200360.82364.07

Source: Dion Global

JK Paper Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JK Paper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.27%, FII holding fell to 11.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JK Paper Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,48,1910.9185.92
17,03,0780.459.77
15,04,7080.8552.81
14,91,8650.7952.36
6,50,2770.6622.82
5,48,2170.0719.24
4,90,2310.3717.2
3,90,1100.2413.69
1,58,1350.185.93
1,03,9400.223.65

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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JK Paper Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTJK Paper - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 06, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTJK Paper - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTJK Paper - Intimation For Cut-Off Date And Period For E-Voting
Aug 06, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTJK Paper - Notice Of 65Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 07:30 PM IST ISTJK Paper - Intimation Of Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About JK Paper

JK Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1960PLC018099 and registration number is 018099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6631.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Harsh Pati Singhania
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A S Mehta
    President & Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Director
  • Mr. R V Kanoria
    Director
  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Director
  • Mr. S K Roongta
    Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Director
  • Mr. Anoop Seth
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat Anand
    Director
  • Mr. Harshavardhan Neotia
    Director

FAQs on JK Paper Share Price

What is the share price of JK Paper?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Paper is ₹386.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is JK Paper?

The JK Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Paper?

The market cap of JK Paper is ₹6,998.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Paper?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Paper are ₹391.20 and ₹384.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Paper?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Paper is ₹444.45 and 52-week low of JK Paper is ₹305.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the JK Paper performed historically in terms of returns?

The JK Paper has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 7.12% for the past month, 3.4% over 3 months, 9.35% over 1 year, 4.95% across 3 years, and 6.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Paper?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Paper are 21.59 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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