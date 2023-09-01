Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.86
|8.27
|11.80
|-4.90
|-13.42
|286.44
|124.62
|0.36
|26.60
|16.99
|27.70
|-1.43
|220.27
|69.06
|3.97
|18.99
|15.02
|28.21
|11.10
|114.76
|45.93
|0.38
|5.18
|1.52
|6.06
|-8.64
|111.64
|-6.78
|-1.35
|20.09
|14.74
|23.56
|0.66
|111.35
|-14.81
|-11.84
|-0.45
|25.31
|56.15
|88.78
|295.80
|321.01
|-2.43
|17.82
|16.10
|12.40
|12.49
|10.17
|80.87
|-2.76
|12.93
|15.98
|31.42
|47.09
|171.90
|8.58
|-0.82
|6.13
|10.93
|13.21
|-25.60
|81.37
|-12.89
|6.28
|20.62
|22.44
|55.29
|-7.62
|66.91
|-27.29
|0.27
|16.00
|33.69
|26.09
|10.56
|266.02
|68.30
|-2.99
|11.09
|16.13
|25.10
|8.85
|237.50
|84.79
|8.02
|33.23
|33.70
|38.71
|9.42
|183.55
|18.40
|6.76
|14.77
|4.68
|56.64
|72.74
|190.62
|33.63
|-3.00
|21.23
|17.18
|26.44
|1.21
|114.32
|12.96
|-2.97
|4.82
|-0.76
|5.67
|-23.24
|-10.92
|-50.10
|6.66
|18.67
|-9.70
|24.38
|180.07
|717.35
|497.76
|2.60
|14.73
|22.57
|24.37
|-21.69
|-28.59
|-74.57
|13.33
|30.77
|30.77
|-22.73
|-29.17
|-32.00
|-92.13
|-2.09
|10.19
|3.53
|17.76
|-5.26
|28.99
|-23.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Value Fund
|26,75,119
|0.97
|88.37
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|8,21,328
|0.24
|27.13
|L&T Large and Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,73,976
|0.45
|7.22
|Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan
|93,000
|1.14
|3.07
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|80,000
|1.13
|2.64
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|40,418
|0.23
|1.34
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|26,226
|0.23
|0.87
|Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|25,000
|1.33
|0.83
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|16,609
|0.23
|0.55
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|9,438
|0.23
|0.31
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
JK Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1960PLC018099 and registration number is 018099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3980.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of JK Paper Ltd. is ₹6,178.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of JK Paper Ltd. is 5.17 and PB ratio of JK Paper Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Paper Ltd. is ₹367.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Paper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Paper Ltd. is ₹453.20 and 52-week low of JK Paper Ltd. is ₹306.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.