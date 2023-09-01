Follow Us

JK Paper Ltd. Share Price

JK PAPER LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹367.70 Closed
0.812.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
JK Paper Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹362.20₹372.50
₹367.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹306.40₹453.20
₹367.70
Open Price
₹367.60
Prev. Close
₹364.75
Volume
15,97,493

JK Paper Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1373.23
  • R2378.02
  • R3383.53
  • Pivot
    367.72
  • S1362.93
  • S2357.42
  • S3352.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5386.1364.17
  • 10387.77362.19
  • 20380.45354.48
  • 50403.78343.97
  • 100364.1347.88
  • 200322.42354.39

JK Paper Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.868.2711.80-4.90-13.42286.44124.62
0.3626.6016.9927.70-1.43220.2769.06
3.9718.9915.0228.2111.10114.7645.93
0.385.181.526.06-8.64111.64-6.78
-1.3520.0914.7423.560.66111.35-14.81
-11.84-0.4525.3156.1588.78295.80321.01
-2.4317.8216.1012.4012.4910.1780.87
-2.7612.9315.9831.4247.09171.908.58
-0.826.1310.9313.21-25.6081.37-12.89
6.2820.6222.4455.29-7.6266.91-27.29
0.2716.0033.6926.0910.56266.0268.30
-2.9911.0916.1325.108.85237.5084.79
8.0233.2333.7038.719.42183.5518.40
6.7614.774.6856.6472.74190.6233.63
-3.0021.2317.1826.441.21114.3212.96
-2.974.82-0.765.67-23.24-10.92-50.10
6.6618.67-9.7024.38180.07717.35497.76
2.6014.7322.5724.37-21.69-28.59-74.57
13.3330.7730.77-22.73-29.17-32.00-92.13
-2.0910.193.5317.76-5.2628.99-23.67

JK Paper Ltd. Share Holdings

JK Paper Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Value Fund26,75,1190.9788.37
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund8,21,3280.2427.13
L&T Large and Midcap Fund - Regular Plan1,73,9760.457.22
Navi Large & Midcap Fund - Regular Plan93,0001.143.07
Navi Flexi Cap Fund80,0001.132.64
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund40,4180.231.34
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund26,2260.230.87
Navi ELSS Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan25,0001.330.83
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund16,6090.230.55
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9,4380.230.31
View All Mutual Funds

JK Paper Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About JK Paper Ltd.

JK Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1960PLC018099 and registration number is 018099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3980.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Hari Singhania
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harsh Pati Singhania
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. A S Mehta
    President & Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
    Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. R V Kanoria
    Director
  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Swarup
    Director
  • Mr. S K Roongta
    Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Singhania
    Director

FAQs on JK Paper Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of JK Paper Ltd.?

The market cap of JK Paper Ltd. is ₹6,178.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of JK Paper Ltd.?

P/E ratio of JK Paper Ltd. is 5.17 and PB ratio of JK Paper Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of JK Paper Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Paper Ltd. is ₹367.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Paper Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Paper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Paper Ltd. is ₹453.20 and 52-week low of JK Paper Ltd. is ₹306.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

