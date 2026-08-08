What is the share price of JK Paper? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Paper is ₹386.00 as on .

What kind of stock is JK Paper? The JK Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JK Paper? The market cap of JK Paper is ₹6,998.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of JK Paper? Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Paper are ₹391.20 and ₹384.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JK Paper? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Paper is ₹444.45 and 52-week low of JK Paper is ₹305.35 as on .

How has the JK Paper performed historically in terms of returns? The JK Paper has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 7.12% for the past month, 3.4% over 3 months, 9.35% over 1 year, 4.95% across 3 years, and 6.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JK Paper? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Paper are 21.59 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global