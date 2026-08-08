Here's the live share price of JK Paper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|3.67
|7.44
|-4.37
|20.35
|50.66
|15.97
|6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, JK Paper has gained 9.35% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%), KS Smart Technologies (54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, JK Paper has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and West Coast Paper Mills (17.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|387.87
|385.95
|10
|391.12
|385.91
|20
|378.54
|380.75
|50
|365.41
|371.22
|100
|360.71
|365.38
|200
|360.82
|364.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, JK Paper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.27%, FII holding fell to 11.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,48,191
|0.91
|85.92
|17,03,078
|0.4
|59.77
|15,04,708
|0.85
|52.81
|14,91,865
|0.79
|52.36
|6,50,277
|0.66
|22.82
|5,48,217
|0.07
|19.24
|4,90,231
|0.37
|17.2
|3,90,110
|0.24
|13.69
|1,58,135
|0.18
|5.93
|1,03,940
|0.22
|3.65
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|JK Paper - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|JK Paper - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|JK Paper - Intimation For Cut-Off Date And Period For E-Voting
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|JK Paper - Notice Of 65Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:30 PM IST IST
|JK Paper - Intimation Of Record Date
Source: Dion Global
JK Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010GJ1960PLC018099 and registration number is 018099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6631.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 181.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JK Paper is ₹386.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JK Paper is ₹6,998.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JK Paper are ₹391.20 and ₹384.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JK Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JK Paper is ₹444.45 and 52-week low of JK Paper is ₹305.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The JK Paper has shown returns of -1.15% over the past day, 7.12% for the past month, 3.4% over 3 months, 9.35% over 1 year, 4.95% across 3 years, and 6.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JK Paper are 21.59 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global