Here's the live share price of Century Plyboards (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Century Plyboards (India) has gained 5.79% compared to peers like Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%), Greenply Industries (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Century Plyboards (India) has outperformed peers relative to Greenlam Industries (15.11%) and Stylam Industries (22.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|788.1
|776.7
|10
|787.93
|781.2
|20
|786.55
|780.96
|50
|768.64
|773.34
|100
|753.13
|767.21
|200
|765.89
|764.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Century Plyboards (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.41%, FII holding fell to 3.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|58,36,731
|2.34
|437.14
|50,74,464
|0.48
|380.05
|43,29,204
|0.74
|324.24
|21,64,284
|0.83
|162.09
|18,87,409
|0.85
|141.36
|17,87,694
|1.09
|133.89
|13,88,915
|1.58
|104.02
|13,62,283
|1.14
|102.03
|11,08,122
|1.82
|82.99
|9,89,226
|0.42
|74.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Century Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Century Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Century Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Century Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Century Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20101WB1982PLC034435 and registration number is 034435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4645.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Plyboards (India) is ₹784.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Century Plyboards (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹17,428.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Plyboards (India) are ₹790.20 and ₹768.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Plyboards (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹856.65 and 52-week low of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹618.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Century Plyboards (India) has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -2.19% over 3 months, 5.79% over 1 year, 7.59% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Plyboards (India) are 59.86 and 6.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global