What is the share price of Century Plyboards (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Plyboards (India) is ₹784.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Century Plyboards (India)? The Century Plyboards (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Century Plyboards (India)? The market cap of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹17,428.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Century Plyboards (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Plyboards (India) are ₹790.20 and ₹768.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Plyboards (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Plyboards (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹856.65 and 52-week low of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹618.65 as on .

How has the Century Plyboards (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Century Plyboards (India) has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -2.19% over 3 months, 5.79% over 1 year, 7.59% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Century Plyboards (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Plyboards (India) are 59.86 and 6.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global