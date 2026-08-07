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Century Plyboards (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Wood
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Century Plyboards (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹784.45 Closed
0.19₹ 1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Century Plyboards (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹768.85₹790.20
₹784.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹618.65₹856.65
₹784.45
Open Price
₹790.20
Prev. Close
₹783.00
Volume
663

Source: Dion Global

Century Plyboards (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Century Plyboards (India) has gained 5.79% compared to peers like Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%), Greenply Industries (-8.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Century Plyboards (India) has outperformed peers relative to Greenlam Industries (15.11%) and Stylam Industries (22.38%).

Century Plyboards (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Century Plyboards (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5788.1776.7
10787.93781.2
20786.55780.96
50768.64773.34
100753.13767.21
200765.89764.38

Source: Dion Global

Century Plyboards (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Century Plyboards (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 19.41%, FII holding fell to 3.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Century Plyboards (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
58,36,7312.34437.14
50,74,4640.48380.05
43,29,2040.74324.24
21,64,2840.83162.09
18,87,4090.85141.36
17,87,6941.09133.89
13,88,9151.58104.02
13,62,2831.14102.03
11,08,1221.8282.99
9,89,2260.4274.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Century Plyboards (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTCentury Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTCentury Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTCentury Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTCentury Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTCentury Plyboards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Century Plyboards (India)

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20101WB1982PLC034435 and registration number is 034435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4645.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Bhajanka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Bhajanka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Khemani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Baldawa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Bhajanka
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nikita Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ratnabali Kakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Probir Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Pachisia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Anuradha Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Arup Roy Choudhury
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Hari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Century Plyboards (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Century Plyboards (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Plyboards (India) is ₹784.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Century Plyboards (India)?

The Century Plyboards (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Century Plyboards (India)?

The market cap of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹17,428.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Century Plyboards (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Century Plyboards (India) are ₹790.20 and ₹768.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Plyboards (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Plyboards (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹856.65 and 52-week low of Century Plyboards (India) is ₹618.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Century Plyboards (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Century Plyboards (India) has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, 1.52% for the past month, -2.19% over 3 months, 5.79% over 1 year, 7.59% across 3 years, and 13.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Century Plyboards (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Century Plyboards (India) are 59.86 and 6.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Century Plyboards (India) News

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