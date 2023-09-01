Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|56,71,972
|3.22
|373.53
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|30,40,357
|2.27
|200.22
|DSP Equity & Bond Fund
|20,73,303
|1.7
|136.54
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|19,67,851
|1.1
|129.59
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|19,28,528
|2.27
|127
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|19,03,281
|1.1
|125.34
|Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan
|12,74,655
|2.07
|83.94
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|9,89,226
|0.61
|65.15
|DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
|9,87,860
|0.75
|65.06
|DSP Focus Fund
|9,27,852
|3.09
|61.1
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20101WB1982PLC034435 and registration number is 034435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3000.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is ₹15,217.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is 39.7 and PB ratio of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is 7.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is ₹691.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is ₹710.00 and 52-week low of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is ₹436.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.