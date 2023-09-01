Follow Us

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹691.40 Closed
0.946.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹682.60₹703.05
₹691.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹436.00₹710.00
₹691.40
Open Price
₹689.00
Prev. Close
₹684.95
Volume
2,22,355

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1702.67
  • R2713.08
  • R3723.12
  • Pivot
    692.63
  • S1682.22
  • S2672.18
  • S3661.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5628.13675.63
  • 10623.98662.12
  • 20629.24652.57
  • 50652.44639.47
  • 100602.03613.51
  • 200610.25589.07

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.334.9822.9036.353.38353.77211.22
3.5811.3317.2333.66-15.91716.31840.42
-2.42-3.050.7718.51-14.8281.32-20.34
-4.38-13.361.7310.62-9.07733.89595.19
-2.40-7.78-4.1514.24-33.47146.3215.52
2.624.5433.0157.93144.64174.0057.47
-3.083.2818.878.8922.50141.64-11.80
4.55-7.563.0633.69-1.49231.73231.73

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan56,71,9723.22373.53
DSP Flexi Cap Fund30,40,3572.27200.22
DSP Equity & Bond Fund20,73,3031.7136.54
DSP Tax Saver Fund19,67,8511.1129.59
Kotak Multicap Fund19,28,5282.27127
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund19,03,2811.1125.34
Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund - Regular Plan12,74,6552.0783.94
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan9,89,2260.6165.15
DSP Equity Opportunities Fund9,87,8600.7565.06
DSP Focus Fund9,27,8523.0961.1
View All Mutual Funds

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20101WB1982PLC034435 and registration number is 034435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3000.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Bhajanka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Bhajanka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Khemani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Baldawa
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Bhajanka
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nikita Bansal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kiran Deb
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debanjan Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J P Dua
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ratnabali Kakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Probir Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Pachisia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Chhibber
    Independent Director

FAQs on Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is ₹15,217.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is 39.7 and PB ratio of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is 7.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is ₹691.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is ₹710.00 and 52-week low of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. is ₹436.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

