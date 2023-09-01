Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|48,61,036
|1.03
|119.95
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|30,64,055
|1.35
|75.61
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|24,47,280
|0.8
|60.39
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|15,43,134
|0.33
|38.08
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund
|10,68,054
|1.54
|26.35
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|8,17,290
|1.08
|20.17
|L&T Focused Equity Fund
|3,53,000
|1.12
|10.64
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,74,250
|0.06
|4.3
|UTI Regular Savings Fund
|1,25,426
|0.19
|3.09
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|76,918
|2.55
|1.9
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Heritage Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15209TG1992PLC014332 and registration number is 014332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2642.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Heritage Foods Ltd. is ₹2,376.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Heritage Foods Ltd. is 32.06 and PB ratio of Heritage Foods Ltd. is 3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heritage Foods Ltd. is ₹256.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heritage Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heritage Foods Ltd. is ₹287.35 and 52-week low of Heritage Foods Ltd. is ₹135.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.