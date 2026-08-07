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Heritage Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

HERITAGE FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing
Index
BSE 1000BSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Heritage Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹357.00 Closed
-0.34₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Heritage Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹355.10₹366.85
₹357.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹292.05₹541.60
₹357.00
Open Price
₹359.00
Prev. Close
₹358.20
Volume
25,521

Source: Dion Global

Heritage Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Heritage Foods		8.157.84-2.16-5.33-23.7413.67.17
Hatsun Agro Products		6.295.14-4.090.564.95-3.560.34
Kwality Wall's (India)		12.799.0820.2618.0618.065.693.38
Dodla Dairy		-0.07-9.05-8.86-13.3-21.0813.0611.68
Vadilal Industries		-1.039.953.8952.4642.1238.3444.93
Parag Milk Foods		3.71-3.47-3.53-7.68-4.6510.1511.06
Vadilal Enterprises		1.992.040.520.51-2.838.6842.5
Sheetal Cool Products		1.7226.0934.1291.13134.3114.5633.38
Umang Dairies		-4.038.8615.92-21.3-26.5621.1412.01
Milkfood		9.447.2821.9537.16-1.35-21.2-2.93
Modern Dairies		-0.92-15.97-27.18-32.08-46.116.6624.52
Virat Crane Industries		-12.75-18.08-18.87-4.17-30.47-3.81-0.19
Dindigul Farm Products		1.6-17.65-30.9312-28.57-49.35-33.51
Healthy Life Agritec		1.42-9.24-21.81-41.66-83.3511.43-0.6
Pradhin		5.26-9.09-20-37.5-68.25-37.44-24.58
Tasty Dairy Specialities		-4.28-16.48-29.1-45.95-56.87-31.91-33.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Heritage Foods has declined 23.74% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Heritage Foods has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).

Heritage Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Heritage Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5329.37334.56
10329.99332.87
20331.67331.99
50328.32332.42
100330.83342.31
200382.89368.79

Source: Dion Global

Heritage Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Heritage Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.38%, FII holding fell to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Heritage Foods Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,14,4740.256.28
10,99,7720.6936.1
4,00,0000.0413.13

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Heritage Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTHeritage Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - ESG Rating
Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST ISTHeritage Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - ESG Rating
Jul 27, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTHeritage Foods - Update On Acquisition Of Additional 20% Equity Share Capital Of M/S. Peanutbutter And Jelly Limited
Jul 24, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTHeritage Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTHeritage Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Heritage Foods

Heritage Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15209TG1992PLC014332 and registration number is 014332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4415.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A V Girija Kumar
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mrs. N Bhuvaneswari
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mrs. N Brahmani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aparna Surabhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. M P Vijay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Thakur Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. M Sambasiva Rao
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Heritage Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Heritage Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heritage Foods is ₹357.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Heritage Foods?

The Heritage Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Heritage Foods?

The market cap of Heritage Foods is ₹3,312.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Heritage Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Heritage Foods are ₹366.85 and ₹355.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heritage Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heritage Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heritage Foods is ₹541.60 and 52-week low of Heritage Foods is ₹292.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Heritage Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Heritage Foods has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -23.74% over 1 year, 13.6% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Heritage Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heritage Foods are 24.63 and 3.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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