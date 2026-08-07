What is the share price of Heritage Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heritage Foods is ₹357.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Heritage Foods? The Heritage Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Heritage Foods? The market cap of Heritage Foods is ₹3,312.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Heritage Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Heritage Foods are ₹366.85 and ₹355.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heritage Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heritage Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heritage Foods is ₹541.60 and 52-week low of Heritage Foods is ₹292.05 as on .

How has the Heritage Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Heritage Foods has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -23.74% over 1 year, 13.6% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Heritage Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heritage Foods are 24.63 and 3.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global