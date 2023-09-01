Follow Us

Heritage Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HERITAGE FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹256.05 Closed
2.115.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Heritage Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹250.80₹258.00
₹256.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.15₹287.35
₹256.05
Open Price
₹253.55
Prev. Close
₹250.75
Volume
3,16,418

Heritage Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1259.2
  • R2262.2
  • R3266.4
  • Pivot
    255
  • S1252
  • S2247.8
  • S3244.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5321.19250.72
  • 10318.77250.63
  • 20319.63249.67
  • 50319.79238.99
  • 100299.4220.61
  • 200318.19201.34

Heritage Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.661.5722.4176.8754.5744.51-16.35
-1.24-3.010.1816.6911.0535.3094.31
-0.79-6.79-3.132.5220.7619.0736.77
-1.8212.6834.8532.2617.65110.46108.67
2.951.576.4330.428.6959.5159.51
2.450.5727.4935.3453.3953.3953.39
-0.79-1.3711.759.36-7.83-1.06-16.63
2.403.76-2.0713.180.8916.2616.26
1.69-2.78-2.82-4.3522.01265.08560.81
-0.8716.2033.37102.09200.9875.4175.41
6.227.3815.3331.51-5.57-8.33-8.33
0.43-0.3842.9652.2634.9521.1521.15
-3.3718.9144.5884.0134.7639.0162.52
2.53-0.7425.5649.1350.57198.97299.65
-2.4313.5998.55148.9782.7489.82-35.33
0.090.530.8422.3476.29172.5562.90
3.719.9018.9219.8916.6555.79-17.59
-2.62-4.66-0.712.166.61285.41380.21
27.45101.25152.78239.58505.54989.71584.19
6.90-2.396.9041.50136.90105.14105.14

Heritage Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Heritage Foods Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund48,61,0361.03119.95
Kotak Multicap Fund30,64,0551.3575.61
UTI Value Opportunities Fund24,47,2800.860.39
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan15,43,1340.3338.08
Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund10,68,0541.5426.35
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund8,17,2901.0820.17
L&T Focused Equity Fund3,53,0001.1210.64
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund1,74,2500.064.3
UTI Regular Savings Fund1,25,4260.193.09
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III76,9182.551.9
View All Mutual Funds

Heritage Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Heritage Foods Ltd.

Heritage Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15209TG1992PLC014332 and registration number is 014332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2642.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Nara Bhuvaneswari
    Vice Chairperson & M.D
  • Mrs. Brahmani Nara
    Executive Director
  • Dr. V Nagaraja Naidu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aparna Surabhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Thakur Ahuja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N Sri Vishnu Raju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M P Vijay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A V Girija Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Heritage Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Heritage Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Heritage Foods Ltd. is ₹2,376.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Heritage Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Heritage Foods Ltd. is 32.06 and PB ratio of Heritage Foods Ltd. is 3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Heritage Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heritage Foods Ltd. is ₹256.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heritage Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heritage Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heritage Foods Ltd. is ₹287.35 and 52-week low of Heritage Foods Ltd. is ₹135.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

