Here's the live share price of Heritage Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Heritage Foods
|8.15
|7.84
|-2.16
|-5.33
|-23.74
|13.6
|7.17
|Hatsun Agro Products
|6.29
|5.14
|-4.09
|0.56
|4.95
|-3.56
|0.34
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|12.79
|9.08
|20.26
|18.06
|18.06
|5.69
|3.38
|Dodla Dairy
|-0.07
|-9.05
|-8.86
|-13.3
|-21.08
|13.06
|11.68
|Vadilal Industries
|-1.03
|9.9
|53.89
|52.46
|42.12
|38.34
|44.93
|Parag Milk Foods
|3.71
|-3.47
|-3.53
|-7.68
|-4.65
|10.15
|11.06
|Vadilal Enterprises
|1.99
|2.04
|0.52
|0.51
|-2.8
|38.68
|42.5
|Sheetal Cool Products
|1.72
|26.09
|34.12
|91.13
|134.31
|14.56
|33.38
|Umang Dairies
|-4.03
|8.86
|15.92
|-21.3
|-26.56
|21.14
|12.01
|Milkfood
|9.44
|7.28
|21.95
|37.16
|-1.35
|-21.2
|-2.93
|Modern Dairies
|-0.92
|-15.97
|-27.18
|-32.08
|-46.11
|6.66
|24.52
|Virat Crane Industries
|-12.75
|-18.08
|-18.87
|-4.17
|-30.47
|-3.81
|-0.19
|Dindigul Farm Products
|1.6
|-17.65
|-30.93
|12
|-28.57
|-49.35
|-33.51
|Healthy Life Agritec
|1.42
|-9.24
|-21.81
|-41.66
|-83.35
|11.43
|-0.6
|Pradhin
|5.26
|-9.09
|-20
|-37.5
|-68.25
|-37.44
|-24.58
|Tasty Dairy Specialities
|-4.28
|-16.48
|-29.1
|-45.95
|-56.87
|-31.91
|-33.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Heritage Foods has declined 23.74% compared to peers like Hatsun Agro Products (4.95%), Kwality Wall's (India) (18.06%), Dodla Dairy (-21.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Heritage Foods has outperformed peers relative to Hatsun Agro Products (0.34%) and Kwality Wall's (India) (3.38%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|329.37
|334.56
|10
|329.99
|332.87
|20
|331.67
|331.99
|50
|328.32
|332.42
|100
|330.83
|342.31
|200
|382.89
|368.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Heritage Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.38%, FII holding fell to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,14,474
|0.2
|56.28
|10,99,772
|0.69
|36.1
|4,00,000
|0.04
|13.13
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Heritage Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - ESG Rating
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST IST
|Heritage Foods - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - ESG Rating
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Heritage Foods - Update On Acquisition Of Additional 20% Equity Share Capital Of M/S. Peanutbutter And Jelly Limited
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Heritage Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Heritage Foods - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Heritage Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15209TG1992PLC014332 and registration number is 014332. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dairy products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4415.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heritage Foods is ₹357.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heritage Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Heritage Foods is ₹3,312.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Heritage Foods are ₹366.85 and ₹355.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heritage Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heritage Foods is ₹541.60 and 52-week low of Heritage Foods is ₹292.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heritage Foods has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -23.74% over 1 year, 13.6% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heritage Foods are 24.63 and 3.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global