TARSONS PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | NSE
₹526.70 Closed
2.6413.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tarsons Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹516.45₹532.00
₹526.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹501.10₹914.45
₹526.70
Open Price
₹516.45
Prev. Close
₹513.15
Volume
1,63,117

Tarsons Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1533.78
  • R2540.67
  • R3549.33
  • Pivot
    525.12
  • S1518.23
  • S2509.57
  • S3502.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5808.56512.84
  • 10804.03520.45
  • 20800.37538.87
  • 50802.36562.76
  • 100782.88578.41
  • 200729.06607.79

Tarsons Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.28-13.86-7.71-10.85-32.50-35.62-35.62
-1.2615.0043.2639.0449.37247.78545.19

Tarsons Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Tarsons Products Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund22,50,4392.07134.93
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,23,3170.0931.38
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund3,00,0001.8517.99
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,47,7420.3614.85
Union Small Cap Fund1,79,2241.6414.67
Nippon India Pharma Fund2,22,1440.2513.32
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1470.120.01

Tarsons Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tarsons Products Ltd.

Tarsons Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC036510 and registration number is 036510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 300.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjive Sehgal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Sehgal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Pawan Kumar Podar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Viresh Oberai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sucharita Basu De
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Girish Paman Vanvari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tarsons Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tarsons Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Tarsons Products Ltd. is ₹2,802.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tarsons Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tarsons Products Ltd. is 40.03 and PB ratio of Tarsons Products Ltd. is 4.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tarsons Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarsons Products Ltd. is ₹526.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarsons Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarsons Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarsons Products Ltd. is ₹914.45 and 52-week low of Tarsons Products Ltd. is ₹501.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

