Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.28
|-13.86
|-7.71
|-10.85
|-32.50
|-35.62
|-35.62
|-1.26
|15.00
|43.26
|39.04
|49.37
|247.78
|545.19
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|22,50,439
|2.07
|134.93
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|5,23,317
|0.09
|31.38
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|3,00,000
|1.85
|17.99
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,47,742
|0.36
|14.85
|Union Small Cap Fund
|1,79,224
|1.64
|14.67
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|2,22,144
|0.25
|13.32
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|147
|0.12
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tarsons Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC036510 and registration number is 036510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 300.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tarsons Products Ltd. is ₹2,802.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tarsons Products Ltd. is 40.03 and PB ratio of Tarsons Products Ltd. is 4.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarsons Products Ltd. is ₹526.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarsons Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarsons Products Ltd. is ₹914.45 and 52-week low of Tarsons Products Ltd. is ₹501.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.