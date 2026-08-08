Here's the live share price of Tarsons Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|0.96
|-10.22
|-10.13
|14.35
|10.66
|28.90
|45.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tarsons Products has declined 11.77% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Borosil Scientific (-8.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarsons Products has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|316.07
|321.59
|10
|314.94
|316.98
|20
|306.04
|306.8
|50
|263.94
|278.33
|100
|232.87
|255.94
|200
|232.06
|257.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tarsons Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Tarsons Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Tarsons Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Tarsons Products - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Tarsons Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Tarsons Products - Clarification Sought From Tarsons Products Limited
Source: Dion Global
Tarsons Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC036510 and registration number is 036510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 332.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarsons Products is ₹314.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tarsons Products is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tarsons Products is ₹1,671.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarsons Products are ₹320.30 and ₹310.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarsons Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarsons Products is ₹382.00 and 52-week low of Tarsons Products is ₹164.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tarsons Products has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 37.6% over 3 months, -11.77% over 1 year, -19.39% across 3 years, and -17.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarsons Products are 116.73 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global