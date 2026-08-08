What is the share price of Tarsons Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarsons Products is ₹314.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Tarsons Products? The Tarsons Products is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarsons Products? The market cap of Tarsons Products is ₹1,671.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarsons Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarsons Products are ₹320.30 and ₹310.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarsons Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarsons Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarsons Products is ₹382.00 and 52-week low of Tarsons Products is ₹164.15 as on .

How has the Tarsons Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Tarsons Products has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 37.6% over 3 months, -11.77% over 1 year, -19.39% across 3 years, and -17.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarsons Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarsons Products are 116.73 and 2.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global