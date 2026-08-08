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Tarsons Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

TARSONS PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tarsons Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹314.20 Closed
-0.90₹ -2.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tarsons Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹310.05₹320.30
₹314.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.15₹382.00
₹314.20
Open Price
₹320.30
Prev. Close
₹317.05
Volume
2,394

Source: Dion Global

Tarsons Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		0.96-10.22-10.1314.3510.6628.9045.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tarsons Products has declined 11.77% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Borosil Scientific (-8.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarsons Products has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Tarsons Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tarsons Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5316.07321.59
10314.94316.98
20306.04306.8
50263.94278.33
100232.87255.94
200232.06257.11

Source: Dion Global

Tarsons Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tarsons Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.10%, FII holding fell to 0.15%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tarsons Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTTarsons Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTTarsons Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTTarsons Products - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 09, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTTarsons Products - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTTarsons Products - Clarification Sought From Tarsons Products Limited

Source: Dion Global

About Tarsons Products

Tarsons Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1983PLC036510 and registration number is 036510. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 332.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjive Sehgal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aryan Sehgal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish Paman Vanvari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viresh Oberai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Divya Sameer Momaya
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Suresh Eshwara Prabhala
    Additional Director
  • Dr. Monjori Mitra
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Subramanian Arun Kumar
    Additional Director

FAQs on Tarsons Products Share Price

What is the share price of Tarsons Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarsons Products is ₹314.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tarsons Products?

The Tarsons Products is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarsons Products?

The market cap of Tarsons Products is ₹1,671.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarsons Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarsons Products are ₹320.30 and ₹310.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarsons Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarsons Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarsons Products is ₹382.00 and 52-week low of Tarsons Products is ₹164.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tarsons Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tarsons Products has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, 5.56% for the past month, 37.6% over 3 months, -11.77% over 1 year, -19.39% across 3 years, and -17.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarsons Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarsons Products are 116.73 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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