Here's the live share price of Power Grid Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Modern Malleables
|-12.40
|-34.58
|-35.80
|347.59
|2,373.94
|191.38
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Power Grid Corporation of India has declined 4.87% compared to peers like Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%), ACME Solar Holdings (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Power Grid Corporation of India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%) and GE Vernova T&D India (100.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|284.41
|283.37
|10
|286.5
|284.35
|20
|284.95
|285.17
|50
|286.93
|288.08
|100
|296.07
|289.95
|200
|286.09
|289.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.70%, FII holding fell to 24.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,20,22,782
|6.23
|8,933.21
|8,90,86,211
|2.39
|2,550.54
|2,83,27,135
|1.02
|811.01
|2,70,00,000
|2.83
|773.01
|2,00,00,000
|1.03
|572.6
|1,99,35,554
|8.54
|570.75
|1,62,97,200
|1.12
|466.59
|1,41,30,936
|6.72
|404.57
|1,36,47,455
|6.98
|390.73
|1,20,00,000
|1.1
|343.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Power Grid Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Power Grid Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:51 AM IST IST
|Power Grid Corpn. - Investment Approval By 'Committee Of Directors On Investment On Projects' Of POWERGRID.
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:48 AM IST IST
|Power Grid Corpn. - Amended 'Code Of Practices & Procedures For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information An
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:07 AM IST IST
|Power Grid Corpn. - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 (FY 2026-27)
Source: Dion Global
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1989GOI038121 and registration number is 038121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40904.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9300.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹271.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Power Grid Corporation of India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹252,743.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Grid Corporation of India are ₹272.80 and ₹268.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Grid Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹324.80 and 52-week low of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹250.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Power Grid Corporation of India has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, -13.43% over 3 months, -4.87% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 15.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India are 15.90 and 2.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global