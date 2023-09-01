Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|16,40,34,400
|19.36
|4,364.14
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|8,08,18,995
|5.4
|2,150.19
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|6,39,42,812
|1.04
|1,701.2
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|4,41,42,510
|1.19
|1,174.19
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|3,69,82,353
|8.63
|983.73
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|2,78,02,859
|1.24
|739.7
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|2,07,31,350
|2.62
|551.56
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,69,90,469
|1.04
|452.03
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,42,75,752
|1.19
|379.74
|SBI Contra Fund
|84,00,000
|1.66
|223.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1989GOI038121 and registration number is 038121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Transmission of electric energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39928.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6975.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹1,70,584.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is 11.06 and PB ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹252.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹186.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.