What is the share price of Power Grid Corporation of India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹271.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Power Grid Corporation of India? The Power Grid Corporation of India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Power Grid Corporation of India? The market cap of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹252,743.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Power Grid Corporation of India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Grid Corporation of India are ₹272.80 and ₹268.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Grid Corporation of India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Grid Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹324.80 and 52-week low of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹250.05 as on .

How has the Power Grid Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns? The Power Grid Corporation of India has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, -13.43% over 3 months, -4.87% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 15.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India are 15.90 and 2.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global