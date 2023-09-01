Follow Us

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Largecap | NSE
₹252.20 Closed
3.137.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹245.20₹252.60
₹252.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹186.35₹267.00
₹252.20
Open Price
₹247.00
Prev. Close
₹244.55
Volume
98,39,049

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1254.77
  • R2257.28
  • R3262.07
  • Pivot
    249.98
  • S1247.47
  • S2242.68
  • S3240.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5215.98246.61
  • 10214.22246.58
  • 20210.99246.7
  • 50220.53246.1
  • 100218.24242.03
  • 200217.94234.61

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF16,40,34,40019.364,364.14
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund8,08,18,9955.42,150.19
SBI Nifty 50 ETF6,39,42,8121.041,701.2
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF4,41,42,5101.191,174.19
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF3,69,82,3538.63983.73
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund2,78,02,8591.24739.7
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan2,07,31,3502.62551.56
UTI Nifty 50 ETF1,69,90,4691.04452.03
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,42,75,7521.19379.74
SBI Contra Fund84,00,0001.66223.48
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend

About Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1989GOI038121 and registration number is 038121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Transmission of electric energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39928.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6975.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Sreekant
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Tyagi
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Singh
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Abhay Choudhary
    Director - Projects
  • Mr. Ravisankar Ganesan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Bansilal Kankariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Naresh Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K N Onkarappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Nigam
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mohammad Afzal
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Saibaba Darbamulla
    Director

FAQs on Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹1,70,584.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is 11.06 and PB ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹252.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹267.00 and 52-week low of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹186.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

