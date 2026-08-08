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Power Grid Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Battery StorageEnergyGreen Hydrogen
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Here's the live share price of Power Grid Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹271.75 Closed
0.37₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Power Grid Corporation of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹268.55₹272.80
₹271.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹250.05₹324.80
₹271.75
Open Price
₹268.90
Prev. Close
₹270.75
Volume
2,97,702

Source: Dion Global

Power Grid Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26
Modern Malleables		-12.40-34.58-35.80347.592,373.94191.3889.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Power Grid Corporation of India has declined 4.87% compared to peers like Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%), ACME Solar Holdings (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Power Grid Corporation of India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%) and GE Vernova T&D India (100.05%).

Power Grid Corporation of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Power Grid Corporation of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5284.41283.37
10286.5284.35
20284.95285.17
50286.93288.08
100296.07289.95
200286.09289.65

Source: Dion Global

Power Grid Corporation of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.70%, FII holding fell to 24.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 3.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Power Grid Corporation of India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,20,22,7826.238,933.21
8,90,86,2112.392,550.54
2,83,27,1351.02811.01
2,70,00,0002.83773.01
2,00,00,0001.03572.6
1,99,35,5548.54570.75
1,62,97,2001.12466.59
1,41,30,9366.72404.57
1,36,47,4556.98390.73
1,20,00,0001.1343.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Power Grid Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTPower Grid Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTPower Grid Corpn. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 04:51 AM IST ISTPower Grid Corpn. - Investment Approval By 'Committee Of Directors On Investment On Projects' Of POWERGRID.
Aug 06, 2026, 04:48 AM IST ISTPower Grid Corpn. - Amended 'Code Of Practices & Procedures For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information An
Aug 06, 2026, 04:07 AM IST ISTPower Grid Corpn. - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 (FY 2026-27)

Source: Dion Global

About Power Grid Corporation of India

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40101DL1989GOI038121 and registration number is 038121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40904.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9300.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vamsi Ramamohan Burra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Naveen Srivastava
    Director - Operations
  • Dr. Saibaba Darbamulla
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. Abhay Bakre
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Power Grid Corporation of India Share Price

What is the share price of Power Grid Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹271.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Power Grid Corporation of India?

The Power Grid Corporation of India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Power Grid Corporation of India?

The market cap of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹252,743.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Power Grid Corporation of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Power Grid Corporation of India are ₹272.80 and ₹268.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Power Grid Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Power Grid Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹324.80 and 52-week low of Power Grid Corporation of India is ₹250.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Power Grid Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Power Grid Corporation of India has shown returns of 0.37% over the past day, -4.31% for the past month, -13.43% over 3 months, -4.87% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 15.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Power Grid Corporation of India are 15.90 and 2.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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