Here's the live share price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has declined 7.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.97%.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions’s current P/E of 34.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
|ACS Technologies
|-0.61
|-5.75
|9.03
|39.77
|1,044.19
|125.34
|62.82
Over the last one year, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has declined 24.48% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%), Sagility (-7.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Netweb Technologies India (32.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,487.45
|1,445.91
|10
|1,563.44
|1,508.57
|20
|1,615.48
|1,566.23
|50
|1,649.73
|1,612.27
|100
|1,625.65
|1,618.86
|200
|1,605.1
|1,629.02
In the latest quarter, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.06%, FII holding rose to 7.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,49,601
|0.52
|131.85
|4,51,234
|0.45
|70.03
|4,39,544
|0.73
|68.21
|3,99,363
|0.32
|61.98
|3,96,120
|1.02
|61.47
|2,92,426
|0.75
|45.38
|2,72,284
|1.19
|42.26
|1,66,205
|2.46
|25.79
|1,40,000
|0.95
|21.73
|1,25,514
|1.66
|19.48
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 6:40 PM IST
|Inventurus Knowledge - Grant Of Employee Stock Options Under Employee Stock Option Plan 2022
|Feb 20, 2026, 6:29 AM IST
|Inventurus Knowledge - Grant Of Employees Stock Options Under Employee Stock Option Plan 2022.
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:24 PM IST
|Inventurus Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
|Inventurus Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 9:08 PM IST
|Inventurus Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH2006PLC337651 and registration number is 337651. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 973.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is ₹1,347.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is ₹23,124.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions are ₹1,386.75 and ₹1,310.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inventurus Knowledge Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is ₹1,875.25 and 52-week low of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is ₹1,226.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, -15.01% for the past month, -19.78% over 3 months, -24.97% over 1 year, -11.74% across 3 years, and -7.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions are 34.86 and 9.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.