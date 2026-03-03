Facebook Pixel Code
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

INVENTURUS KNOWLEDGE SOLUTIONS

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 500BSE IPOBSE MidCapBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,347.80 Closed
-2.14₹ -29.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,310.15₹1,386.75
₹1,347.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,226.15₹1,875.25
₹1,347.80
Open Price
₹1,310.15
Prev. Close
₹1,377.25
Volume
12,211

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has declined 7.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.97%.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions’s current P/E of 34.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92
ACS Technologies		-0.61-5.759.0339.771,044.19125.3462.82

Over the last one year, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has declined 24.48% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%), Sagility (-7.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Netweb Technologies India (32.43%).

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Financials

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,487.451,445.91
101,563.441,508.57
201,615.481,566.23
501,649.731,612.27
1001,625.651,618.86
2001,605.11,629.02

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.06%, FII holding rose to 7.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,49,6010.52131.85
4,51,2340.4570.03
4,39,5440.7368.21
3,99,3630.3261.98
3,96,1201.0261.47
2,92,4260.7545.38
2,72,2841.1942.26
1,66,2052.4625.79
1,40,0000.9521.73
1,25,5141.6619.48

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 6:40 PM ISTInventurus Knowledge - Grant Of Employee Stock Options Under Employee Stock Option Plan 2022
Feb 20, 2026, 6:29 AM ISTInventurus Knowledge - Grant Of Employees Stock Options Under Employee Stock Option Plan 2022.
Feb 19, 2026, 11:24 PM ISTInventurus Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 11, 2026, 11:57 PM ISTInventurus Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 9:08 PM ISTInventurus Knowledge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH2006PLC337651 and registration number is 337651. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 973.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Nithya Balasubramanian
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Joseph Benardello
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Mary Klotman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Utpal Sheth
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Clarence Carleton King II
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Keith Jones
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Theresa Stone
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Goela
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Dr. Garheng Kong
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is ₹1,347.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inventurus Knowledge Solutions?

The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions?

The market cap of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is ₹23,124.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions are ₹1,386.75 and ₹1,310.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inventurus Knowledge Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is ₹1,875.25 and 52-week low of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is ₹1,226.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions has shown returns of -2.14% over the past day, -15.01% for the past month, -19.78% over 3 months, -24.97% over 1 year, -11.74% across 3 years, and -7.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions are 34.86 and 9.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions News

