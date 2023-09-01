Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|38,39,999
|0.73
|137.59
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|12,53,532
|0.13
|44.91
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|5,32,060
|0.64
|19.06
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|5,04,378
|0.84
|18.07
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|4,91,649
|0.75
|17.62
|UTI Infrastructure Fund
|4,86,015
|1.05
|17.41
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund
|3,89,353
|0.81
|13.95
|Union Small Cap Fund
|2,96,048
|1.54
|13.79
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|3,64,106
|0.31
|13.05
|HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD
|1,50,000
|2.69
|8.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2007PLC173466 and registration number is 173466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other passenger land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3631.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is ₹2,805.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is 106.75 and PB ratio of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is 5.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is ₹393.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is ₹567.00 and 52-week low of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is ₹349.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.