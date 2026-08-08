Here's the live share price of Mahindra Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mahindra Logistics has gained 27.13% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|409.43
|412.29
|10
|406.88
|408.95
|20
|397.69
|401.47
|50
|373.79
|388.01
|100
|379.2
|378.88
|200
|361.2
|366.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mahindra Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.44%, FII holding fell to 4.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|54,01,192
|0.37
|201.95
|14,22,000
|2.17
|53.17
|12,22,609
|0.93
|45.71
|10,31,250
|0.66
|38.56
|9,73,237
|0.92
|36.39
|6,73,750
|1.2
|25.19
|6,62,570
|1.15
|24.77
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Logistics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Logistics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
|Jul 27, 2026, 04:23 PM IST IST
|Mahindra Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Logistics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Mahindra Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2007PLC173466 and registration number is 173466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5671.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 99.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Logistics is ₹402.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahindra Logistics is ₹3,998.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra Logistics are ₹418.00 and ₹400.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Logistics is ₹450.90 and 52-week low of Mahindra Logistics is ₹278.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mahindra Logistics has shown returns of -2.77% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, 27.13% over 1 year, 7.05% across 3 years, and -8.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra Logistics are 103.91 and 3.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global