Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAHINDRA LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹393.80 Closed
1.124.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹386.30₹405.00
₹393.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹349.70₹567.00
₹393.80
Open Price
₹390.85
Prev. Close
₹389.45
Volume
4,87,489

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1403.27
  • R2413.48
  • R3421.97
  • Pivot
    394.78
  • S1384.57
  • S2376.08
  • S3365.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5542.69388.29
  • 10532.95385.01
  • 20525.93381.23
  • 50511.26378.23
  • 100489.87382.71
  • 200502.1406.16

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund38,39,9990.73137.59
Nippon India Small Cap Fund12,53,5320.1344.91
UTI Small Cap Fund5,32,0600.6419.06
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund5,04,3780.8418.07
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund4,91,6490.7517.62
UTI Infrastructure Fund4,86,0151.0517.41
Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund3,89,3530.8113.95
Union Small Cap Fund2,96,0481.5413.79
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund3,64,1060.3113.05
HSBC Small Cap Equity Fund - OLD1,50,0002.698.08
View All Mutual Funds

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2007PLC173466 and registration number is 173466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other passenger land transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3631.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Naveen Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Malvika Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranu Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Mungale
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avani Davda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darius Pandole
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet Hariani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is ₹2,805.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mahindra Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is 106.75 and PB ratio of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is 5.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mahindra Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is ₹393.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is ₹567.00 and 52-week low of Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is ₹349.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data