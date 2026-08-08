Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Mahindra Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAHINDRA LOGISTICS

Mahindra Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Theme
Logistics
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mahindra Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹402.95 Closed
-2.77₹ -11.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mahindra Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹400.15₹418.00
₹402.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹278.00₹450.90
₹402.95
Open Price
₹415.75
Prev. Close
₹414.45
Volume
4,18,545

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mahindra Logistics has gained 27.13% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahindra Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Mahindra Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5409.43412.29
10406.88408.95
20397.69401.47
50373.79388.01
100379.2378.88
200361.2366.7

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahindra Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 14.44%, FII holding fell to 4.09%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mahindra Logistics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
54,01,1920.37201.95
14,22,0002.1753.17
12,22,6090.9345.71
10,31,2500.6638.56
9,73,2370.9236.39
6,73,7501.225.19
6,62,5701.1524.77

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Mahindra Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTMahindra Logistics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
Jul 28, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTMahindra Logistics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
Jul 27, 2026, 04:23 PM IST ISTMahindra Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTMahindra Logistics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
Jul 22, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTMahindra Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH2007PLC173466 and registration number is 173466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5671.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 99.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Anish Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sikka
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Naveen Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Darius Pandole
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranu Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avani Davda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malvika Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet Hariani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahindra Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Mahindra Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahindra Logistics is ₹402.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahindra Logistics?

The Mahindra Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra Logistics?

The market cap of Mahindra Logistics is ₹3,998.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahindra Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahindra Logistics are ₹418.00 and ₹400.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahindra Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahindra Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahindra Logistics is ₹450.90 and 52-week low of Mahindra Logistics is ₹278.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mahindra Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahindra Logistics has shown returns of -2.77% over the past day, 2.86% for the past month, 0.5% over 3 months, 27.13% over 1 year, 7.05% across 3 years, and -8.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahindra Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahindra Logistics are 103.91 and 3.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mahindra Logistics News

More Mahindra Logistics News
Market Pulse