Here's the live share price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has gained 14.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.56%.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency’s current P/E of 17.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.