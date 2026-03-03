Facebook Pixel Code
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Share Price

INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE Select IPO

Here's the live share price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹116.05 Closed
-5.11₹ -6.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.75₹119.40
₹116.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹111.75₹186.55
₹116.05
Open Price
₹111.75
Prev. Close
₹122.30
Volume
22,40,558

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has gained 14.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.56%.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency’s current P/E of 17.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		-7.93-10.39-15.20-20.35-21.2224.6014.11
Power Finance Corporation		-3.203.4015.352.816.9048.4330.55
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		-9.10-13.60-13.33-19.54-10.5352.2331.28
REC		-4.18-8.98-3.27-7.88-10.3442.1025.31
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		-4.39-5.12-19.41-16.089.0757.8328.62
IFCI		-3.87-0.5112.125.5838.7570.8334.50
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		-10.437.557.413.99148.7069.2042.66
Haryana Financial Corporation		0-4.76-10.619.27189.1247.1526.08
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		0.27-4.39-3.23-25.10-31.0117.2931.71

Over the last one year, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has declined 21.22% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (6.90%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-10.53%), REC (-10.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has underperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (30.55%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (31.28%).

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Financials

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5125.97124.53
10126.13125.56
20127.33127.2
50132.85131.68
100139.67137.68
200149.21147.23

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.51%, FII holding rose to 2.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
26,6080.140.35

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Futures

Price
  (%)
As on Invalid Date IST
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Options

Price
  (%)
Not traded today
Open Interest
  (%)
High
Low
Open
Close
Contract Traded
Turnover (in lakhs)

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 9:35 PM ISTIndian Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 12, 2026, 4:37 PM ISTIndian Renewable - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 06, 2026, 11:58 PM ISTIndian Renewable - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On February 06
Feb 04, 2026, 3:59 AM ISTIndian Renewable - Board Meeting Intimation for Raising Of Funds Through The Issuance Of Equity Shares By Way Of A Qualified
Jan 17, 2026, 2:41 AM ISTIndian Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1987GOI027265 and registration number is 027265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6742.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2687.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Das
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Shabdsharan Narharibhai Brahmbhatt
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jaganath Chennakeshava Murthy Jodidhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Nihal Nishad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rohini Rawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padam Lal Negi
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is ₹116.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency?

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency?

The market cap of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is ₹32,601.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are ₹119.40 and ₹111.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is ₹186.55 and 52-week low of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is ₹111.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has shown returns of -5.11% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -18.76% over 3 months, -25.56% over 1 year, 24.6% across 3 years, and 14.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are 17.32 and 2.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency News

