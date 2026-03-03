Here's the live share price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has gained 14.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.56%.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency’s current P/E of 17.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|-7.93
|-10.39
|-15.20
|-20.35
|-21.22
|24.60
|14.11
|Power Finance Corporation
|-3.20
|3.40
|15.35
|2.81
|6.90
|48.43
|30.55
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|-9.10
|-13.60
|-13.33
|-19.54
|-10.53
|52.23
|31.28
|REC
|-4.18
|-8.98
|-3.27
|-7.88
|-10.34
|42.10
|25.31
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|-4.39
|-5.12
|-19.41
|-16.08
|9.07
|57.83
|28.62
|IFCI
|-3.87
|-0.51
|12.12
|5.58
|38.75
|70.83
|34.50
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|-10.43
|7.55
|7.41
|3.99
|148.70
|69.20
|42.66
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|0
|-4.76
|-10.61
|9.27
|189.12
|47.15
|26.08
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|0.27
|-4.39
|-3.23
|-25.10
|-31.01
|17.29
|31.71
Over the last one year, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has declined 21.22% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (6.90%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-10.53%), REC (-10.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has underperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (30.55%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (31.28%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|125.97
|124.53
|10
|126.13
|125.56
|20
|127.33
|127.2
|50
|132.85
|131.68
|100
|139.67
|137.68
|200
|149.21
|147.23
In the latest quarter, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.51%, FII holding rose to 2.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|26,608
|0.14
|0.35
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
As on Invalid Date IST
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 9:35 PM IST
|Indian Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 12, 2026, 4:37 PM IST
|Indian Renewable - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
|Indian Renewable - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held On February 06
|Feb 04, 2026, 3:59 AM IST
|Indian Renewable - Board Meeting Intimation for Raising Of Funds Through The Issuance Of Equity Shares By Way Of A Qualified
|Jan 17, 2026, 2:41 AM IST
|Indian Renewable - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1987GOI027265 and registration number is 027265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6742.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2687.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is ₹116.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is ₹32,601.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are ₹119.40 and ₹111.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is ₹186.55 and 52-week low of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency is ₹111.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has shown returns of -5.11% over the past day, -13.33% for the past month, -18.76% over 3 months, -25.56% over 1 year, 24.6% across 3 years, and 14.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency are 17.32 and 2.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.