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Vedant Fashions Share Price

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BSE

VEDANT FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Retail
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Here's the live share price of Vedant Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹518.25 Closed
3.41₹ 17.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vedant Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹494.05₹528.70
₹518.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹329.65₹794.55
₹518.25
Open Price
₹497.75
Prev. Close
₹501.15
Volume
2,10,158

Source: Dion Global

Vedant Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vedant Fashions has declined 29.32% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%), V2 Retail (29.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Vedant Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-9.98%).

Vedant Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vedant Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5412.49460.46
10410.26439.15
20403.97424.02
50406.09416.2
100405.45429.99
200483.75497.23

Source: Dion Global

Vedant Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vedant Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.19%, FII holding fell to 7.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vedant Fashions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
53,39,2060.4218
50,00,0000.24204.15
35,00,0000.36142.91
26,50,0000.4108.2
15,70,4330.0864.12
15,21,5070.4362.12
8,52,8541.1134.82
7,65,6110.0431.26
7,15,3380.0929.21
7,10,0000.7728.99

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Vedant Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTVedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTVedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTVedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTVedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTVedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Vedant Fashions

Vedant Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311WB2002PLC094677 and registration number is 094677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1435.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shilpi Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunish Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Mahendra Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Puri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Abanti Mitra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vedant Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Vedant Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Fashions is ₹518.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vedant Fashions?

The Vedant Fashions is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedant Fashions?

The market cap of Vedant Fashions is ₹12,592.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedant Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedant Fashions are ₹528.70 and ₹494.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedant Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Fashions is ₹794.55 and 52-week low of Vedant Fashions is ₹329.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vedant Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vedant Fashions has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 29.3% for the past month, 14.65% over 3 months, -30.26% over 1 year, -26.08% across 3 years, and -11.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedant Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedant Fashions are 31.23 and 8.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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