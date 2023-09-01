Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.39
|-2.87
|-0.41
|6.24
|-1.75
|34.96
|34.96
|2.53
|20.93
|32.17
|59.89
|46.04
|223.39
|473.29
|2.22
|-1.49
|7.38
|-7.26
|-28.63
|62.49
|9.61
|13.70
|27.44
|48.79
|36.40
|30.93
|33.78
|220.48
|-5.54
|-1.83
|35.06
|63.06
|57.57
|319.52
|122.62
|-5.67
|3.14
|38.16
|54.85
|26.83
|157.66
|-66.55
|-3.26
|-16.82
|-8.25
|-21.24
|-63.82
|-96.99
|-98.96
|6.25
|0
|21.43
|-22.73
|-51.43
|-95.76
|-98.16
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|50,00,000
|1.06
|632.88
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|35,00,000
|2.21
|443.01
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|29,78,121
|1.2
|376.96
|SBI Multicap Fund
|15,75,472
|1.55
|199.42
|Axis Midcap Fund
|14,11,327
|0.81
|178.64
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|13,19,000
|2.01
|166.95
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|10,06,844
|1.38
|127.44
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|7,85,882
|0.68
|99.47
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|7,26,135
|5.42
|91.91
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|6,08,371
|2.23
|77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vedant Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311WB2002PLC094677 and registration number is 094677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1008.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is ₹30,601.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is 71.32 and PB ratio of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is 21.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Fashions Ltd. is ₹1,258.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is ₹1,501.55 and 52-week low of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is ₹1,58.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.