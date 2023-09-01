Follow Us

Vedant Fashions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VEDANT FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Largecap | NSE
₹1,258.40 Closed
-0.16-2.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vedant Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,249.50₹1,273.90
₹1,258.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,058.05₹1,501.55
₹1,258.40
Open Price
₹1,264.95
Prev. Close
₹1,260.45
Volume
67,773

Vedant Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,271.38
  • R21,282.87
  • R31,291.83
  • Pivot
    1,262.42
  • S11,250.93
  • S21,241.97
  • S31,230.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,422.71,248.53
  • 101,419.931,245.47
  • 201,416.781,248.4
  • 501,357.31,253.98
  • 1001,209.861,253.39
  • 200942.61,231.86

Vedant Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.39-2.87-0.416.24-1.7534.9634.96
2.5320.9332.1759.8946.04223.39473.29
2.22-1.497.38-7.26-28.6362.499.61
13.7027.4448.7936.4030.9333.78220.48
-5.54-1.8335.0663.0657.57319.52122.62
-5.673.1438.1654.8526.83157.66-66.55
-3.26-16.82-8.25-21.24-63.82-96.99-98.96
6.25021.43-22.73-51.43-95.76-98.16

Vedant Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Vedant Fashions Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund50,00,0001.06632.88
SBI Small Cap Fund35,00,0002.21443.01
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan29,78,1211.2376.96
SBI Multicap Fund15,75,4721.55199.42
Axis Midcap Fund14,11,3270.81178.64
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund13,19,0002.01166.95
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund10,06,8441.38127.44
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan7,85,8820.6899.47
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund7,26,1355.4291.91
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund6,08,3712.2377
View All Mutual Funds

Vedant Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vedant Fashions Ltd.

Vedant Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311WB2002PLC094677 and registration number is 094677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1008.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shilpi Modi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunish Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Abanti Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Mahendra Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarun Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vedant Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vedant Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is ₹30,601.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vedant Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is 71.32 and PB ratio of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is 21.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vedant Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Fashions Ltd. is ₹1,258.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedant Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is ₹1,501.55 and 52-week low of Vedant Fashions Ltd. is ₹1,58.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

