Here's the live share price of Vedant Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vedant Fashions has declined 29.32% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%), V2 Retail (29.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Vedant Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-9.98%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|412.49
|460.46
|10
|410.26
|439.15
|20
|403.97
|424.02
|50
|406.09
|416.2
|100
|405.45
|429.99
|200
|483.75
|497.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vedant Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.19%, FII holding fell to 7.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 3.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|53,39,206
|0.4
|218
|50,00,000
|0.24
|204.15
|35,00,000
|0.36
|142.91
|26,50,000
|0.4
|108.2
|15,70,433
|0.08
|64.12
|15,21,507
|0.43
|62.12
|8,52,854
|1.11
|34.82
|7,65,611
|0.04
|31.26
|7,15,338
|0.09
|29.21
|7,10,000
|0.77
|28.99
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Vedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Vedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Vedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Vedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Vedant Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Vedant Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311WB2002PLC094677 and registration number is 094677. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel, except fur apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1435.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Fashions is ₹518.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vedant Fashions is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vedant Fashions is ₹12,592.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedant Fashions are ₹528.70 and ₹494.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Fashions is ₹794.55 and 52-week low of Vedant Fashions is ₹329.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vedant Fashions has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 29.3% for the past month, 14.65% over 3 months, -30.26% over 1 year, -26.08% across 3 years, and -11.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedant Fashions are 31.23 and 8.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global