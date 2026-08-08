What is the share price of Vedant Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vedant Fashions is ₹518.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Vedant Fashions? The Vedant Fashions is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vedant Fashions? The market cap of Vedant Fashions is ₹12,592.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vedant Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vedant Fashions are ₹528.70 and ₹494.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vedant Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vedant Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vedant Fashions is ₹794.55 and 52-week low of Vedant Fashions is ₹329.65 as on .

How has the Vedant Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Vedant Fashions has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, 29.3% for the past month, 14.65% over 3 months, -30.26% over 1 year, -26.08% across 3 years, and -11.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vedant Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vedant Fashions are 31.23 and 8.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global