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Oracle Financial Services Software Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)DigitalMNCs
Index
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Here's the live share price of Oracle Financial Services Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11,725.60 Closed
0.04₹ 4.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Oracle Financial Services Software Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,580.00₹11,856.00
₹11,725.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6,232.20₹11,986.90
₹11,725.60
Open Price
₹11,680.00
Prev. Close
₹11,721.00
Volume
10,540

Source: Dion Global

Oracle Financial Services Software Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Oracle Financial Services Software has gained 36.69% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Oracle Financial Services Software has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Oracle Financial Services Software Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Oracle Financial Services Software Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511,303.6911,486.82
1011,156.2911,382.49
2011,328.2211,245.45
5010,562.2610,646.21
1009,259.049,833.88
2008,554.799,179.88

Source: Dion Global

Oracle Financial Services Software Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Oracle Financial Services Software saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.41%, while DII stake decreased to 8.79%, FII holding rose to 9.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Oracle Financial Services Software Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,97,2591.591,074.6
7,66,4582.94825.9
3,40,6480.36367.07
2,74,3844.23295.66
1,70,0000.94183.18
1,52,9620.49164.82
1,03,2791.24111.29
96,8570.36104.37
91,8541.5998.98
88,7951.0795.68

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Oracle Financial Services Software Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTOracle Fin. Serv. - AGM Transcript
Jul 27, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTOracle Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTOracle Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 23, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTOracle Fin. Serv. - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jul 23, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTOracle Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Oracle Financial Services Software

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1989PLC053666 and registration number is 053666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5716.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Jane Murphy
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Makarand Padalkar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gopala Ramanan Balasubramaniam
    Director
  • Mr. Mrugank Paranjape
    Director
  • Mr. Nian Nian Yuan
    Director
  • Mr. Simon de Montfort Walker
    Director
  • Ms. Kavita Venugopal
    Director
  • Ms. Kimberly Woolley
    Director

FAQs on Oracle Financial Services Software Share Price

What is the share price of Oracle Financial Services Software?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹11,725.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Oracle Financial Services Software?

The Oracle Financial Services Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oracle Financial Services Software?

The market cap of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹102,101.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Oracle Financial Services Software?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Oracle Financial Services Software are ₹11,856.00 and ₹11,580.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oracle Financial Services Software?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oracle Financial Services Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹11,986.90 and 52-week low of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹6,232.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Oracle Financial Services Software performed historically in terms of returns?

The Oracle Financial Services Software has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 5.71% for the past month, 23.47% over 3 months, 36.69% over 1 year, 43.6% across 3 years, and 21.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software are 29.92 and 13.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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