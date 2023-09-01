Follow Us

ORACLE FINANCIAL SERVICES SOFTWARE LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹4,136.25 Closed
0.6626.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,091.00₹4,166.80
₹4,136.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,883.25₹4,144.80
₹4,136.25
Open Price
₹4,110.00
Prev. Close
₹4,109.30
Volume
68,905

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,168.17
  • R24,205.38
  • R34,243.97
  • Pivot
    4,129.58
  • S14,092.37
  • S24,053.78
  • S34,016.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,935.434,042.5
  • 102,932.124,017.45
  • 202,952.243,984.31
  • 503,087.473,893.01
  • 1003,129.473,742.87
  • 2003,346.83,569.27

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. Share Holdings

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan11,76,6361.01457.24
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund4,17,6790.41162.31
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan2,44,0001.5894.82
Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,80,0001.469.95
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan1,49,2260.7957.99
SBI Technology Opportunities Fund1,42,0001.7955.18
UTI MNC Fund1,38,6002.0553.86
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan1,00,0001.1338.86
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1989PLC053666 and registration number is 053666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3896.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Venkatachalam
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chaitanya Kamat
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Makarand Padalkar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Kimberly Woolley
    Director
  • Mr. Harinderjit Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Richard Jackson
    Director
  • Mr. Sridhar Srinivasan
    Director
  • Ms. Jane Murphy
    Director
  • Mr. Yong Meng Kau
    Director
  • Mr. Vincent Secondo Grelli
    Director

FAQs on Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.?

The market cap of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹35,561.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is 19.69 and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is 4.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹4,136.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹4,144.80 and 52-week low of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹2,883.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

