Here's the live share price of Oracle Financial Services Software along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Oracle Financial Services Software has gained 36.69% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Oracle Financial Services Software has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11,303.69
|11,486.82
|10
|11,156.29
|11,382.49
|20
|11,328.22
|11,245.45
|50
|10,562.26
|10,646.21
|100
|9,259.04
|9,833.88
|200
|8,554.79
|9,179.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Oracle Financial Services Software saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.41%, while DII stake decreased to 8.79%, FII holding rose to 9.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,97,259
|1.59
|1,074.6
|7,66,458
|2.94
|825.9
|3,40,648
|0.36
|367.07
|2,74,384
|4.23
|295.66
|1,70,000
|0.94
|183.18
|1,52,962
|0.49
|164.82
|1,03,279
|1.24
|111.29
|96,857
|0.36
|104.37
|91,854
|1.59
|98.98
|88,795
|1.07
|95.68
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Oracle Fin. Serv. - AGM Transcript
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Oracle Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Oracle Fin. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Oracle Fin. Serv. - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jul 23, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Oracle Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1989PLC053666 and registration number is 053666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5716.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹11,725.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oracle Financial Services Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹102,101.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Oracle Financial Services Software are ₹11,856.00 and ₹11,580.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oracle Financial Services Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹11,986.90 and 52-week low of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹6,232.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Oracle Financial Services Software has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 5.71% for the past month, 23.47% over 3 months, 36.69% over 1 year, 43.6% across 3 years, and 21.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software are 29.92 and 13.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global