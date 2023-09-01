What is the Market Cap of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.? The market cap of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹35,561.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.? P/E ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is 19.69 and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is 4.77 as on .

What is the share price of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹4,136.25 as on .