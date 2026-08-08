What is the share price of Oracle Financial Services Software? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹11,725.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Oracle Financial Services Software? The Oracle Financial Services Software is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Oracle Financial Services Software? The market cap of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹102,101.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Oracle Financial Services Software? Today’s highest and lowest price of Oracle Financial Services Software are ₹11,856.00 and ₹11,580.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Oracle Financial Services Software? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oracle Financial Services Software stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹11,986.90 and 52-week low of Oracle Financial Services Software is ₹6,232.20 as on .

How has the Oracle Financial Services Software performed historically in terms of returns? The Oracle Financial Services Software has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 5.71% for the past month, 23.47% over 3 months, 36.69% over 1 year, 43.6% across 3 years, and 21.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software are 29.92 and 13.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global