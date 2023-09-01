Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
|-2.84
|13.76
|56.55
|53.00
|27.18
|23.76
|23.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|11,76,636
|1.01
|457.24
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|4,17,679
|0.41
|162.31
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|2,44,000
|1.58
|94.82
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|2,44,000
|1.58
|94.82
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,80,000
|1.4
|69.95
|Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,80,000
|1.4
|69.95
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|1,49,226
|0.79
|57.99
|SBI Technology Opportunities Fund
|1,42,000
|1.79
|55.18
|UTI MNC Fund
|1,38,600
|2.05
|53.86
|Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|1,00,000
|1.13
|38.86
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1989PLC053666 and registration number is 053666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Writing , modifying, testing of computer program to meet the needs of a particular client excluding web-page designing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3896.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹35,561.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is 19.69 and PB ratio of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is 4.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹4,136.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹4,144.80 and 52-week low of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. is ₹2,883.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.