Here's the live share price of Acutaas Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Acutaas Chemicals has gained 36.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 102.47%.
Acutaas Chemicals’s current P/E of 62.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Acutaas Chemicals
|2.21
|11.61
|26.83
|55.70
|104.77
|67.55
|36.29
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Acutaas Chemicals has gained 104.77% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Acutaas Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,150.71
|2,155.26
|10
|2,112.47
|2,125.11
|20
|2,048.95
|2,056.22
|50
|1,844.61
|1,913.74
|100
|1,764.01
|1,774.48
|200
|1,509.12
|1,580.05
In the latest quarter, Acutaas Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.70%, FII holding fell to 16.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,66,139
|1.15
|261.27
|11,00,000
|0.56
|210.38
|9,00,000
|4.5
|172.13
|5,38,116
|0.85
|102.91
|5,24,144
|2.21
|100.24
|4,50,016
|0.49
|86.07
|4,39,743
|3.15
|84.1
|3,85,000
|3.74
|73.63
|3,60,154
|4.06
|68.88
|3,39,010
|3.46
|64.84
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 5:26 PM IST
|Acutaas Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 5:47 AM IST
|Acutaas Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
|Acutaas Chemicals - Update On Acquisition
|Feb 03, 2026, 8:19 PM IST
|Acutaas Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
|Acutaas Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Acutaas Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2007PLC051093 and registration number is 051093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 989.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acutaas Chemicals is ₹2,197.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Acutaas Chemicals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Acutaas Chemicals is ₹17,987.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Acutaas Chemicals are ₹2,197.60 and ₹2,053.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acutaas Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acutaas Chemicals is ₹2,200.00 and 52-week low of Acutaas Chemicals is ₹930.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Acutaas Chemicals has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 17.84% for the past month, 19.59% over 3 months, 102.47% over 1 year, 69.09% across 3 years, and 36.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acutaas Chemicals are 62.68 and 11.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.