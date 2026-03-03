Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Acutaas Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACUTAAS CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Acutaas Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,197.00 Closed
1.77₹ 38.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Acutaas Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,053.05₹2,197.60
₹2,197.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹930.02₹2,200.00
₹2,197.00
Open Price
₹2,053.10
Prev. Close
₹2,158.70
Volume
12,133

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Acutaas Chemicals has gained 36.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 102.47%.

Acutaas Chemicals’s current P/E of 62.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Acutaas Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Acutaas Chemicals		2.2111.6126.8355.70104.7767.5536.29
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Acutaas Chemicals has gained 104.77% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Acutaas Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Acutaas Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Acutaas Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,150.712,155.26
102,112.472,125.11
202,048.952,056.22
501,844.611,913.74
1001,764.011,774.48
2001,509.121,580.05

Acutaas Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Acutaas Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 21.70%, FII holding fell to 16.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Acutaas Chemicals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,66,1391.15261.27
11,00,0000.56210.38
9,00,0004.5172.13
5,38,1160.85102.91
5,24,1442.21100.24
4,50,0160.4986.07
4,39,7433.1584.1
3,85,0003.7473.63
3,60,1544.0668.88
3,39,0103.4664.84

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Acutaas Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 5:26 PM ISTAcutaas Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 5:47 AM ISTAcutaas Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 12, 2026, 12:28 AM ISTAcutaas Chemicals - Update On Acquisition
Feb 03, 2026, 8:19 PM ISTAcutaas Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2026, 11:02 PM ISTAcutaas Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Acutaas Chemicals

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2007PLC051093 and registration number is 051093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 989.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nareshkumar Ramjibhai Patel
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Virendra Nath Mishra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ram Mohan Rao Locande
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chetankumar Chhaganlal Vaghasia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hetal Madhukant Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girikrishna Suryakant Maniar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Richa Manoj Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anita Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Acutaas Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Acutaas Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Acutaas Chemicals is ₹2,197.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Acutaas Chemicals?

The Acutaas Chemicals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Acutaas Chemicals?

The market cap of Acutaas Chemicals is ₹17,987.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Acutaas Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Acutaas Chemicals are ₹2,197.60 and ₹2,053.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Acutaas Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Acutaas Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Acutaas Chemicals is ₹2,200.00 and 52-week low of Acutaas Chemicals is ₹930.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Acutaas Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Acutaas Chemicals has shown returns of 1.77% over the past day, 17.84% for the past month, 19.59% over 3 months, 102.47% over 1 year, 69.09% across 3 years, and 36.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Acutaas Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Acutaas Chemicals are 62.68 and 11.83 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Acutaas Chemicals News

More Acutaas Chemicals News
icon
Market Pulse