Here's the live share price of United Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Spirits
|-2.83
|2.35
|15.15
|4.50
|14.12
|13.53
|18.03
|Radico Khaitan
|4.67
|11.11
|33.63
|60.75
|60.34
|50.32
|39.70
|United Breweries
|-1.56
|2.75
|-2.14
|-8.80
|-27.76
|-4.06
|-0.20
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-3.46
|-12.65
|4.89
|17.34
|18.70
|23.52
|13.51
|Tilaknagar Industries
|4.97
|8.19
|4.02
|9.55
|1.17
|41.68
|62.06
|India Glycols
|-0.34
|6.34
|0.51
|18.53
|29.47
|53.09
|26.63
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|1.27
|12.86
|17.25
|23.49
|16.19
|101.74
|110.97
|Globus Spirits
|3.47
|0.19
|-18.88
|-4.98
|-21.99
|-3.79
|3.33
|G M Breweries
|0.86
|-7.32
|-6.62
|-14.54
|32.05
|24.94
|15.03
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|2.66
|9.49
|-22.52
|-21.05
|-51.01
|-16.87
|32.40
|Sula Vineyards
|-6.58
|5.65
|-9.44
|-16.82
|-39.74
|-30.94
|-13.57
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|-3.92
|-15.14
|-19.57
|-13.00
|-29.00
|16.61
|9.33
|BCL Industries
|0.82
|6.97
|2.24
|19.78
|-15.47
|-7.89
|6.26
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.47
|6.91
|-6.08
|2.88
|24.28
|23.12
|10.20
|Jagatjit Industries
|30.70
|25.20
|32.45
|32.19
|-11.07
|4.66
|19.30
|Fratelli Vineyards
|0.13
|3.46
|21.69
|12.76
|-23.85
|58.96
|44.94
|Monika Alcobev
|-9.52
|-14.80
|-22.07
|-33.76
|-34.93
|-12.95
|-7.98
|Agribio Spirits
|-0.60
|4.83
|9.28
|34.04
|72.93
|73.86
|123.88
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|0.04
|-15.38
|-25.15
|-27.82
|-74.15
|2.32
|1.39
|Suraj Industries
|6.17
|0.84
|15.12
|20.85
|9.79
|-6.27
|107.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Spirits has gained 14.12% compared to peers like Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%), Allied Blenders & Distillers (18.70%). From a 5 year perspective, United Spirits has underperformed peers relative to Radico Khaitan (39.70%) and United Breweries (-0.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,514.75
|1,519.11
|10
|1,473.86
|1,496.93
|20
|1,431.93
|1,459.02
|50
|1,356.97
|1,397.93
|100
|1,330.47
|1,367.97
|200
|1,361.29
|1,363.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Spirits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.14%, FII holding fell to 12.89%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,19,75,238
|1.6
|1,617.14
|63,28,246
|1.08
|854.57
|57,35,000
|0.73
|774.45
|47,75,527
|1.65
|644.89
|38,54,931
|1.79
|520.57
|33,77,948
|1.71
|456.16
|29,37,085
|0.84
|396.62
|27,87,530
|1.34
|376.43
|27,17,967
|0.83
|367.03
|26,17,659
|0.45
|353.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 03:52 PM IST IST
|United Spirits - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|United Spirits - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|United Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|United Spirits - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|United Spirits - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
Source: Dion Global
United Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01551KA1999PLC024991 and registration number is 024991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of distilled, potable, alcoholic beverages such as whisky, brandy, gin, mixed drinks etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12448.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Spirits is ₹1,473.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Spirits is ₹107,138.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Spirits are ₹1,529.00 and ₹1,473.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Spirits is ₹1,547.95 and 52-week low of United Spirits is ₹1,210.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Spirits has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, 2.35% for the past month, 15.15% over 3 months, 14.12% over 1 year, 13.53% across 3 years, and 18.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Spirits are 56.86 and 11.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global