Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

United Spirits Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNITED SPIRITS LTD.

Sector : Beverages & Distilleries | Largecap | NSE
₹1,012.45 Closed
0.494.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

United Spirits Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,005.00₹1,020.60
₹1,012.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹730.55₹1,049.00
₹1,012.45
Open Price
₹1,008.00
Prev. Close
₹1,007.55
Volume
4,66,526

United Spirits Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,021.17
  • R21,028.68
  • R31,036.77
  • Pivot
    1,013.08
  • S11,005.57
  • S2997.48
  • S3989.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5829.941,008.44
  • 10827.921,007.99
  • 20840.051,003.17
  • 50827.97970.46
  • 100809.79923.75
  • 200835.53882.36

United Spirits Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.55-0.4015.6936.6425.1480.3866.27
2.12-2.795.735.65-6.9854.2411.98
0.90-13.396.906.3920.80207.16167.43
3.0624.0637.9685.46173.821,226.151,145.66
-3.05-7.87-11.535.731.71397.99385.15
2.38-4.4142.52173.16237.831,079.80183.59
2.200.056.788.47-2.6153.23-22.11
1.31-6.2912.3221.88-2.6968.3562.96
0.98-5.214.629.57-12.3066.55-22.98
-1.74-9.045.5212.390.9551.47-17.10
0.8112.01101.1879.9989.45593.98656.56
27.43125.1181.2156.7592.11270.29145.67

United Spirits Ltd. Share Holdings

United Spirits Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund49,55,4442.89503.4
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund35,40,0003.07359.61
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund22,42,5000.97227.8
Invesco India Contra Fund19,12,4461.76194.28
SBI Contra Fund19,07,5651.44193.78
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund19,00,7240.69193.09
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan19,00,0001.32193.01
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund19,00,0001.53193.01
Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund16,72,8142.73169.93
Franklin India Taxshield16,50,0003.19167.62
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

United Spirits Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About United Spirits Ltd.

United Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01551KA1999PLC024991 and registration number is 024991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9381.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Hina Nagarajan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Indu Shahani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Sivanandhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V K Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. John Thomas Kennedy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mark Dominic Sandys
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Mamta Sundara
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on United Spirits Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Spirits Ltd.?

The market cap of United Spirits Ltd. is ₹73,284.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Spirits Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Spirits Ltd. is 64.49 and PB ratio of United Spirits Ltd. is 12.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of United Spirits Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Spirits Ltd. is ₹1,12.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Spirits Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Spirits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Spirits Ltd. is ₹1,49.00 and 52-week low of United Spirits Ltd. is ₹730.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data