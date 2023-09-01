Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.55
|-0.40
|15.69
|36.64
|25.14
|80.38
|66.27
|2.12
|-2.79
|5.73
|5.65
|-6.98
|54.24
|11.98
|0.90
|-13.39
|6.90
|6.39
|20.80
|207.16
|167.43
|3.06
|24.06
|37.96
|85.46
|173.82
|1,226.15
|1,145.66
|-3.05
|-7.87
|-11.53
|5.73
|1.71
|397.99
|385.15
|2.38
|-4.41
|42.52
|173.16
|237.83
|1,079.80
|183.59
|2.20
|0.05
|6.78
|8.47
|-2.61
|53.23
|-22.11
|1.31
|-6.29
|12.32
|21.88
|-2.69
|68.35
|62.96
|0.98
|-5.21
|4.62
|9.57
|-12.30
|66.55
|-22.98
|-1.74
|-9.04
|5.52
|12.39
|0.95
|51.47
|-17.10
|0.81
|12.01
|101.18
|79.99
|89.45
|593.98
|656.56
|27.43
|125.11
|81.21
|56.75
|92.11
|270.29
|145.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|49,55,444
|2.89
|503.4
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|35,40,000
|3.07
|359.61
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|22,42,500
|0.97
|227.8
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|19,12,446
|1.76
|194.28
|SBI Contra Fund
|19,07,565
|1.44
|193.78
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|19,00,724
|0.69
|193.09
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|19,00,000
|1.32
|193.01
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|19,00,000
|1.53
|193.01
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Focused Equity Fund
|16,72,814
|2.73
|169.93
|Franklin India Taxshield
|16,50,000
|3.19
|167.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
United Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01551KA1999PLC024991 and registration number is 024991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits; ethyl alcohol production from fermented materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9381.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of United Spirits Ltd. is ₹73,284.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of United Spirits Ltd. is 64.49 and PB ratio of United Spirits Ltd. is 12.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Spirits Ltd. is ₹1,12.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Spirits Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Spirits Ltd. is ₹1,49.00 and 52-week low of United Spirits Ltd. is ₹730.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.