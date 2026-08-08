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United Spirits Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED SPIRITS

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic
Theme
ConsumptionMNCsPremium Consumption
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE FMCGBSE India 150BSE Premium ConsumptionBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of United Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,473.00 Closed
-2.84₹ -43.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Spirits Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,473.00₹1,529.00
₹1,473.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,210.40₹1,547.95
₹1,473.00
Open Price
₹1,517.40
Prev. Close
₹1,516.00
Volume
11,786

Source: Dion Global

United Spirits Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Spirits		-2.832.3515.154.5014.1213.5318.03
Radico Khaitan		4.6711.1133.6360.7560.3450.3239.70
United Breweries		-1.562.75-2.14-8.80-27.76-4.06-0.20
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-3.46-12.654.8917.3418.7023.5213.51
Tilaknagar Industries		4.978.194.029.551.1741.6862.06
India Glycols		-0.346.340.5118.5329.4753.0926.63
Piccadily Agro Industries		1.2712.8617.2523.4916.19101.74110.97
Globus Spirits		3.470.19-18.88-4.98-21.99-3.793.33
G M Breweries		0.86-7.32-6.62-14.5432.0524.9415.03
Som Distilleries & Breweries		2.669.49-22.52-21.05-51.01-16.8732.40
Sula Vineyards		-6.585.65-9.44-16.82-39.74-30.94-13.57
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		-3.92-15.14-19.57-13.00-29.0016.619.33
BCL Industries		0.826.972.2419.78-15.47-7.896.26
IFB Agro Industries		3.476.91-6.082.8824.2823.1210.20
Jagatjit Industries		30.7025.2032.4532.19-11.074.6619.30
Fratelli Vineyards		0.133.4621.6912.76-23.8558.9644.94
Monika Alcobev		-9.52-14.80-22.07-33.76-34.93-12.95-7.98
Agribio Spirits		-0.604.839.2834.0472.9373.86123.88
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		0.04-15.38-25.15-27.82-74.152.321.39
Suraj Industries		6.170.8415.1220.859.79-6.27107.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Spirits has gained 14.12% compared to peers like Radico Khaitan (60.34%), United Breweries (-27.76%), Allied Blenders & Distillers (18.70%). From a 5 year perspective, United Spirits has underperformed peers relative to Radico Khaitan (39.70%) and United Breweries (-0.20%).

United Spirits Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Spirits Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,514.751,519.11
101,473.861,496.93
201,431.931,459.02
501,356.971,397.93
1001,330.471,367.97
2001,361.291,363.67

Source: Dion Global

United Spirits Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Spirits remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.14%, FII holding fell to 12.89%, and public shareholding moved down to 13.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

United Spirits Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,19,75,2381.61,617.14
63,28,2461.08854.57
57,35,0000.73774.45
47,75,5271.65644.89
38,54,9311.79520.57
33,77,9481.71456.16
29,37,0850.84396.62
27,87,5301.34376.43
27,17,9670.83367.03
26,17,6590.45353.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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United Spirits Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 03:52 PM IST ISTUnited Spirits - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTUnited Spirits - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations
Aug 05, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTUnited Spirits - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTUnited Spirits - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 03, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTUnited Spirits - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations

Source: Dion Global

About United Spirits

United Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01551KA1999PLC024991 and registration number is 024991. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of distilled, potable, alcoholic beverages such as whisky, brandy, gin, mixed drinks etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12448.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V K Viswanathan
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Someshwar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pradeep Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mark Dominic Sandys
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Preeti Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Indu Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Hari Butani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Amrita Gangotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Julie Bramham
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on United Spirits Share Price

What is the share price of United Spirits?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Spirits is ₹1,473.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Spirits?

The United Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Spirits?

The market cap of United Spirits is ₹107,138.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Spirits?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Spirits are ₹1,529.00 and ₹1,473.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Spirits?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Spirits is ₹1,547.95 and 52-week low of United Spirits is ₹1,210.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the United Spirits performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Spirits has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, 2.35% for the past month, 15.15% over 3 months, 14.12% over 1 year, 13.53% across 3 years, and 18.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Spirits?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Spirits are 56.86 and 11.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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