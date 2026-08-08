What is the share price of United Spirits? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Spirits is ₹1,473.00 as on .

What kind of stock is United Spirits? The United Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Spirits? The market cap of United Spirits is ₹107,138.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Spirits? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Spirits are ₹1,529.00 and ₹1,473.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Spirits? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Spirits is ₹1,547.95 and 52-week low of United Spirits is ₹1,210.40 as on .

How has the United Spirits performed historically in terms of returns? The United Spirits has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, 2.35% for the past month, 15.15% over 3 months, 14.12% over 1 year, 13.53% across 3 years, and 18.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Spirits? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Spirits are 56.86 and 11.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global