Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
|5.26
|6.18
|-0.25
|12.96
|15.09
|109.26
|22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|32,34,892
|2.64
|556.18
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|16,37,136
|0.82
|281.47
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|14,79,647
|2.18
|254.4
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|7,76,925
|0.92
|133.58
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|7,18,981
|1.69
|123.61
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|3,86,713
|0.62
|66.49
|UTI Hybrid Equity Fund
|2,00,832
|0.72
|34.53
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|1,94,262
|1.78
|33.4
|UTI Small Cap Fund
|1,76,849
|1.02
|30.41
|L&T Focused Equity Fund
|2,04,594
|2.85
|27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
eClerx Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2000PLC125319 and registration number is 125319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1551.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹7,962.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of eClerx Services Ltd. is 16.29 and PB ratio of eClerx Services Ltd. is 4.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹1,624.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eClerx Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹1,852.40 and 52-week low of eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹1,221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.