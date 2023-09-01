Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

eClerx Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ECLERX SERVICES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,624.75 Closed
0.040.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

eClerx Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,607.00₹1,632.60
₹1,624.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,221.00₹1,852.40
₹1,624.75
Open Price
₹1,613.60
Prev. Close
₹1,624.10
Volume
40,969

eClerx Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,635.87
  • R21,647.03
  • R31,661.47
  • Pivot
    1,621.43
  • S11,610.27
  • S21,595.83
  • S31,584.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,293.931,628.31
  • 101,311.881,634.8
  • 201,375.61,655.95
  • 501,434.981,661.05
  • 1001,408.461,609.22
  • 2001,496.531,540.16

eClerx Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53
5.266.18-0.2512.9615.09109.2622.00

eClerx Services Ltd. Share Holdings

eClerx Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan32,34,8922.64556.18
Nippon India Small Cap Fund16,37,1360.82281.47
DSP Small Cap Fund14,79,6472.18254.4
DSP Mid Cap Fund7,76,9250.92133.58
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan7,18,9811.69123.61
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund3,86,7130.6266.49
UTI Hybrid Equity Fund2,00,8320.7234.53
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund1,94,2621.7833.4
UTI Small Cap Fund1,76,8491.0230.41
L&T Focused Equity Fund2,04,5942.8527
View All Mutual Funds

eClerx Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue

About eClerx Services Ltd.

eClerx Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2000PLC125319 and registration number is 125319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1551.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P D Mundhra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjan Malik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Alok Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Kapoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kekre
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anish Ghoshal
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Biren Gabhawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinjay Sengupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on eClerx Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of eClerx Services Ltd.?

The market cap of eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹7,962.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of eClerx Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of eClerx Services Ltd. is 16.29 and PB ratio of eClerx Services Ltd. is 4.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of eClerx Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹1,624.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of eClerx Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eClerx Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹1,852.40 and 52-week low of eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹1,221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data