Here's the live share price of eClerx Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, eClerx Services has declined 13.96% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, eClerx Services has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,902.7
|1,906.81
|10
|1,894.86
|1,885.76
|20
|1,790.75
|1,814.22
|50
|1,577.83
|1,682.1
|100
|1,544.58
|1,670.01
|200
|1,861.14
|1,731.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, eClerx Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.84%, FII holding fell to 11.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|63,92,076
|2.1
|846.89
|34,50,588
|0.58
|457.17
|22,11,836
|1.49
|293.05
|17,06,839
|0.79
|226.14
|14,47,688
|1.83
|191.8
|12,52,937
|0.93
|166
|5,35,050
|0.56
|70.89
|4,14,735
|0.6
|54.95
|3,37,716
|0.86
|44.74
|2,14,243
|0.79
|28.39
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|eClerx Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|eClerx Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|eClerx Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|eClerx Services - Shareholders Communication - Deduction Of Tax At Source On Dividend
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|eClerx Services - Revised Earnings Presentation And Press Release W.R.T Consolidated And Standalone Un-Audited Financial Res
Source: Dion Global
eClerx Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2000PLC125319 and registration number is 125319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2858.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eClerx Services is ₹1,770.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The eClerx Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of eClerx Services is ₹16,654.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of eClerx Services are ₹1,894.40 and ₹1,756.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eClerx Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eClerx Services is ₹2,492.97 and 52-week low of eClerx Services is ₹1,319.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The eClerx Services has shown returns of -5.29% over the past day, 17.87% for the past month, 11.22% over 3 months, -13.96% over 1 year, 26.23% across 3 years, and 20.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of eClerx Services are 22.86 and 6.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.
Source: Dion Global