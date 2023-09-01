What is the Market Cap of eClerx Services Ltd.? The market cap of eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹7,962.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of eClerx Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of eClerx Services Ltd. is 16.29 and PB ratio of eClerx Services Ltd. is 4.64 as on .

What is the share price of eClerx Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eClerx Services Ltd. is ₹1,624.75 as on .