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eClerx Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECLERX SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of eClerx Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,770.75 Closed
-5.29₹ -99.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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eClerx Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,756.25₹1,894.40
₹1,770.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,319.05₹2,492.97
₹1,770.75
Open Price
₹1,869.70
Prev. Close
₹1,869.75
Volume
72,264

Source: Dion Global

eClerx Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, eClerx Services has declined 13.96% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, eClerx Services has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

eClerx Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

eClerx Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,902.71,906.81
101,894.861,885.76
201,790.751,814.22
501,577.831,682.1
1001,544.581,670.01
2001,861.141,731.01

Source: Dion Global

eClerx Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, eClerx Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.84%, FII holding fell to 11.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

eClerx Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
63,92,0762.1846.89
34,50,5880.58457.17
22,11,8361.49293.05
17,06,8390.79226.14
14,47,6881.83191.8
12,52,9370.93166
5,35,0500.5670.89
4,14,7350.654.95
3,37,7160.8644.74
2,14,2430.7928.39

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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eClerx Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTeClerx Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTeClerx Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTeClerx Services - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTeClerx Services - Shareholders Communication - Deduction Of Tax At Source On Dividend
Aug 06, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTeClerx Services - Revised Earnings Presentation And Press Release W.R.T Consolidated And Standalone Un-Audited Financial Res

Source: Dion Global

About eClerx Services

eClerx Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2000PLC125319 and registration number is 125319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2858.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Kekre
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Kapil Jain
    Managing Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Priyadarshan Mundhra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anjan Malik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naval Bir Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bala C Deshpande
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Majmudar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinjay Sengupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Chand Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on eClerx Services Share Price

What is the share price of eClerx Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eClerx Services is ₹1,770.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is eClerx Services?

The eClerx Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of eClerx Services?

The market cap of eClerx Services is ₹16,654.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of eClerx Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of eClerx Services are ₹1,894.40 and ₹1,756.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of eClerx Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eClerx Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eClerx Services is ₹2,492.97 and 52-week low of eClerx Services is ₹1,319.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the eClerx Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The eClerx Services has shown returns of -5.29% over the past day, 17.87% for the past month, 11.22% over 3 months, -13.96% over 1 year, 26.23% across 3 years, and 20.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of eClerx Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of eClerx Services are 22.86 and 6.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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