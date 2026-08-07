What is the share price of eClerx Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for eClerx Services is ₹1,770.75 as on .

What kind of stock is eClerx Services? The eClerx Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of eClerx Services? The market cap of eClerx Services is ₹16,654.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of eClerx Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of eClerx Services are ₹1,894.40 and ₹1,756.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of eClerx Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which eClerx Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of eClerx Services is ₹2,492.97 and 52-week low of eClerx Services is ₹1,319.05 as on .

How has the eClerx Services performed historically in terms of returns? The eClerx Services has shown returns of -5.29% over the past day, 17.87% for the past month, 11.22% over 3 months, -13.96% over 1 year, 26.23% across 3 years, and 20.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of eClerx Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of eClerx Services are 22.86 and 6.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.06 per annum.

Source: Dion Global