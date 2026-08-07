Here's the live share price of City Union Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, City Union Bank has gained 31.20% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, City Union Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|218.66
|207.81
|10
|220.82
|212.94
|20
|222.61
|215.54
|50
|207.58
|210.86
|100
|198.9
|205.08
|200
|200.79
|195.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, City Union Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 44.84%, FII holding fell to 18.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,24,19,485
|2.72
|1,093.47
|3,33,33,333
|0.69
|695.33
|2,66,74,184
|1.38
|556.42
|2,62,65,601
|1.86
|547.9
|1,51,22,245
|1.78
|315.45
|1,36,67,560
|0.36
|285.11
|1,23,01,832
|1.67
|256.62
|1,21,66,589
|1.82
|253.8
|1,14,46,762
|1.34
|238.78
|1,00,16,786
|3.18
|208.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|City Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|City Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|City Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:26 AM IST IST
|City Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|City Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
City Union Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1904 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1904PLC001287 and registration number is 001287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6869.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Union Bank is ₹212.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The City Union Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of City Union Bank is ₹21,044.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of City Union Bank are ₹214.80 and ₹207.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Union Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Union Bank is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of City Union Bank is ₹144.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The City Union Bank has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, -6.82% for the past month, 4.64% over 3 months, 31.2% over 1 year, 28.57% across 3 years, and 12.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Union Bank are 15.00 and 1.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.
Source: Dion Global