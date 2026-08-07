What is the share price of City Union Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Union Bank is ₹212.40 as on .

What kind of stock is City Union Bank? The City Union Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of City Union Bank? The market cap of City Union Bank is ₹21,044.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of City Union Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of City Union Bank are ₹214.80 and ₹207.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of City Union Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Union Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Union Bank is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of City Union Bank is ₹144.75 as on .

How has the City Union Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The City Union Bank has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, -6.82% for the past month, 4.64% over 3 months, 31.2% over 1 year, 28.57% across 3 years, and 12.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of City Union Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Union Bank are 15.00 and 1.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global