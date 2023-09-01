Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|3,30,52,000
|0.97
|440.25
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|2,40,00,000
|1.6
|319.68
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|1,76,24,283
|1.56
|234.76
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|1,20,98,290
|0.9
|161.15
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|89,60,416
|1.38
|119.35
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|83,84,230
|1.3
|111.68
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|80,86,154
|1.51
|107.71
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|78,56,168
|0.33
|104.64
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|67,08,453
|0.98
|89.36
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|64,75,000
|0.36
|86.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
City Union Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1904 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1904PLC001287 and registration number is 001287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4104.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of City Union Bank Ltd. is ₹9,299.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of City Union Bank Ltd. is 9.9 and PB ratio of City Union Bank Ltd. is 1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Union Bank Ltd. is ₹125.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Union Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Union Bank Ltd. is ₹205.00 and 52-week low of City Union Bank Ltd. is ₹119.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.