Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

City Union Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

CITY UNION BANK

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Private BanksBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of City Union Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹212.40 Closed
1.89₹ 3.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

City Union Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹207.75₹214.80
₹212.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.75₹245.00
₹212.40
Open Price
₹208.45
Prev. Close
₹208.45
Volume
3,31,368

Source: Dion Global

City Union Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, City Union Bank has gained 31.20% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, City Union Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

City Union Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

City Union Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5218.66207.81
10220.82212.94
20222.61215.54
50207.58210.86
100198.9205.08
200200.79195.53

Source: Dion Global

City Union Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, City Union Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 44.84%, FII holding fell to 18.65%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

City Union Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,24,19,4852.721,093.47
3,33,33,3330.69695.33
2,66,74,1841.38556.42
2,62,65,6011.86547.9
1,51,22,2451.78315.45
1,36,67,5600.36285.11
1,23,01,8321.67256.62
1,21,66,5891.82253.8
1,14,46,7621.34238.78
1,00,16,7863.18208.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

City Union Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTCity Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTCity Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTCity Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 29, 2026, 02:26 AM IST ISTCity Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTCity Union Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About City Union Bank

City Union Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1904 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1904PLC001287 and registration number is 001287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6869.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G Mahalingam
    Non Exe.Part Time Chairman
  • Mr. R Vijay Anandh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. V Ramesh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K Vaidyanathan
    Director
  • Mr. T K Ramkumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Lalitha Rameswaran
    Director
  • Prof. V Kamakoti
    Director
  • Mr. K Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. R Mohan
    Director

FAQs on City Union Bank Share Price

What is the share price of City Union Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Union Bank is ₹212.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is City Union Bank?

The City Union Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of City Union Bank?

The market cap of City Union Bank is ₹21,044.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of City Union Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of City Union Bank are ₹214.80 and ₹207.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of City Union Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Union Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Union Bank is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of City Union Bank is ₹144.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the City Union Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The City Union Bank has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, -6.82% for the past month, 4.64% over 3 months, 31.2% over 1 year, 28.57% across 3 years, and 12.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of City Union Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of City Union Bank are 15.00 and 1.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.94 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

City Union Bank News

More City Union Bank News
Market Pulse