City Union Bank Ltd. Share Price

CITY UNION BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹125.60 Closed
1.782.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
City Union Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.40₹125.90
₹125.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.50₹205.00
₹125.60
Open Price
₹123.40
Prev. Close
₹123.40
Volume
43,99,862

City Union Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1126.53
  • R2127.47
  • R3129.03
  • Pivot
    124.97
  • S1124.03
  • S2122.47
  • S3121.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5189.23124.23
  • 10186.71124.69
  • 20180.02125.97
  • 50179.84127.93
  • 100162.87131.75
  • 200147.69139.37

City Union Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

City Union Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

City Union Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan3,30,52,0000.97440.25
SBI Small Cap Fund2,40,00,0001.6319.68
Axis Small Cap Fund1,76,24,2831.56234.76
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities1,20,98,2900.9161.15
Franklin India Prima Fund89,60,4161.38119.35
UTI Mid Cap Fund83,84,2301.3111.68
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund80,86,1541.51107.71
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan78,56,1680.33104.64
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund67,08,4530.9889.36
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan64,75,0000.3686.25
  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

City Union Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About City Union Bank Ltd.

City Union Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1904 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110TN1904PLC001287 and registration number is 001287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4104.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Narayanan
    Non Exe.Part Time Chairman
  • Dr. N Kamakodi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. T K Ramkumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Lalitha Rameswaran
    Director
  • Mr. G Mahalingam
    Director
  • Prof. V Kamakoti
    Director
  • Mr. N Subramaniam
    Director
  • Mr. V N Shiva Shankar
    Director
  • Dr. T S Sridhar
    Director
  • Mr. K Vaidyanathan
    Director

FAQs on City Union Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of City Union Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of City Union Bank Ltd. is ₹9,299.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of City Union Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of City Union Bank Ltd. is 9.9 and PB ratio of City Union Bank Ltd. is 1.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of City Union Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for City Union Bank Ltd. is ₹125.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of City Union Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which City Union Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of City Union Bank Ltd. is ₹205.00 and 52-week low of City Union Bank Ltd. is ₹119.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

