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BF Investment Share Price

NSE
BSE

BF INVESTMENT

Kalyani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Holding Companies
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BF Investment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹471.50 Closed
-0.21₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BF Investment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹467.30₹478.25
₹471.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹316.00₹586.95
₹471.50
Open Price
₹478.25
Prev. Close
₹472.50
Volume
3,283

Source: Dion Global

BF Investment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BF Investment		3.676.315.2314.013.884.804.13
Bajaj Finserv		-1.366.169.74-1.114.609.927.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		-0.345.086.781.83-17.9714.8423.08
Choice International		2.298.2621.969.0313.7667.9990.14
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation		3.021.13-8.70-3.54-11.2530.3618.26
Rane Holdings		1.432.1150.2322.9320.9124.7819.99
Abans Financial Services		-0.10-0.05-3.52-5.11-8.58-10.94-1.40
Max India		0.7010.51-0.061.89-15.121.7520.62
Tamboli Industries		3.00-3.7315.4140.4933.0717.6132.40
BIL Vyapar		6.682.47-18.31-42.76-65.45-37.97-18.36

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BF Investment has gained 3.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, BF Investment has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).

BF Investment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BF Investment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5457.35471.43
10458.11467.1
20465.84464.11
50449.1451.84
100421.09437.87
200422.97438.47

Source: Dion Global

BF Investment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BF Investment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding rose to 0.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BF Investment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTBF Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result
Jul 31, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTBF Investment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTBF Investment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 14, 2026, 02:54 PM IST ISTBF Investment - Clarification On Spurt In Volume
Jul 13, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTBF Investment - Clarification sought from BF Investment Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About BF Investment

BF Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2009PLC134021 and registration number is 134021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Holding Company. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A B Kalyani
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. B S Mitkari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M U Takale
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. S G Joglekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M R Vartak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V S Kulkarni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BF Investment Share Price

What is the share price of BF Investment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Investment is ₹471.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BF Investment?

The BF Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BF Investment?

The market cap of BF Investment is ₹1,776.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BF Investment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BF Investment are ₹478.25 and ₹467.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BF Investment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Investment is ₹586.95 and 52-week low of BF Investment is ₹316.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BF Investment performed historically in terms of returns?

The BF Investment has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 6.02% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 3.59% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 4.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BF Investment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BF Investment are 6.30 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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