Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BF Investment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BF INVESTMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹513.30 Closed
-3.32-17.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BF Investment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹510.30₹534.80
₹513.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹260.00₹560.00
₹513.30
Open Price
₹529.00
Prev. Close
₹530.95
Volume
2,56,741

BF Investment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1527.15
  • R2543.2
  • R3551.6
  • Pivot
    518.75
  • S1502.7
  • S2494.3
  • S3478.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5296.72492.43
  • 10299.74476.83
  • 20293.83455.03
  • 50298.95423.6
  • 100281.02404.07
  • 200291.48379.85

BF Investment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.9027.1633.6726.4075.9570.0756.24
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

BF Investment Ltd. Share Holdings

BF Investment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    BF Investment Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    14-Aug, 2023 | 10:44 AM

About BF Investment Ltd.

BF Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2009PLC134021 and registration number is 134021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A B Kalyani
    Chairman
  • Mr. B S Mitkari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S G Joglekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B B Hattarki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M U Takale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. A A Sathe
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BF Investment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BF Investment Ltd.?

The market cap of BF Investment Ltd. is ₹1,933.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BF Investment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BF Investment Ltd. is 28.02 and PB ratio of BF Investment Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BF Investment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Investment Ltd. is ₹513.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BF Investment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Investment Ltd. is ₹560.00 and 52-week low of BF Investment Ltd. is ₹260.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data