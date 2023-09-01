What is the Market Cap of BF Investment Ltd.? The market cap of BF Investment Ltd. is ₹1,933.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BF Investment Ltd.? P/E ratio of BF Investment Ltd. is 28.02 and PB ratio of BF Investment Ltd. is 0.91 as on .

What is the share price of BF Investment Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Investment Ltd. is ₹513.30 as on .