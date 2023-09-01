Name
BF Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2009PLC134021 and registration number is 134021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BF Investment Ltd. is ₹1,933.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BF Investment Ltd. is 28.02 and PB ratio of BF Investment Ltd. is 0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Investment Ltd. is ₹513.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Investment Ltd. is ₹560.00 and 52-week low of BF Investment Ltd. is ₹260.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.