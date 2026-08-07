What is the share price of BF Investment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Investment is ₹471.50 as on .

What kind of stock is BF Investment? The BF Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BF Investment? The market cap of BF Investment is ₹1,776.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BF Investment? Today’s highest and lowest price of BF Investment are ₹478.25 and ₹467.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BF Investment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Investment is ₹586.95 and 52-week low of BF Investment is ₹316.00 as on .

How has the BF Investment performed historically in terms of returns? The BF Investment has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 6.02% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 3.59% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 4.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BF Investment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BF Investment are 6.30 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global