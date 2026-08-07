Here's the live share price of BF Investment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BF Investment
|3.67
|6.31
|5.23
|14.01
|3.88
|4.80
|4.13
|Bajaj Finserv
|-1.36
|6.16
|9.74
|-1.11
|4.60
|9.92
|7.05
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|-0.34
|5.08
|6.78
|1.83
|-17.97
|14.84
|23.08
|Choice International
|2.29
|8.26
|21.96
|9.03
|13.76
|67.99
|90.14
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|3.02
|1.13
|-8.70
|-3.54
|-11.25
|30.36
|18.26
|Rane Holdings
|1.43
|2.11
|50.23
|22.93
|20.91
|24.78
|19.99
|Abans Financial Services
|-0.10
|-0.05
|-3.52
|-5.11
|-8.58
|-10.94
|-1.40
|Max India
|0.70
|10.51
|-0.06
|1.89
|-15.12
|1.75
|20.62
|Tamboli Industries
|3.00
|-3.73
|15.41
|40.49
|33.07
|17.61
|32.40
|BIL Vyapar
|6.68
|2.47
|-18.31
|-42.76
|-65.45
|-37.97
|-18.36
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BF Investment has gained 3.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Finserv (4.60%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (-17.97%), Choice International (13.76%). From a 5 year perspective, BF Investment has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finserv (7.05%) and Bajaj Holdings & Investment (23.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|457.35
|471.43
|10
|458.11
|467.1
|20
|465.84
|464.11
|50
|449.1
|451.84
|100
|421.09
|437.87
|200
|422.97
|438.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BF Investment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding rose to 0.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|BF Investment - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|BF Investment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|BF Investment - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:54 PM IST IST
|BF Investment - Clarification On Spurt In Volume
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|BF Investment - Clarification sought from BF Investment Ltd
Source: Dion Global
BF Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993PN2009PLC134021 and registration number is 134021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Holding Company. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BF Investment is ₹471.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BF Investment is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BF Investment is ₹1,776.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BF Investment are ₹478.25 and ₹467.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BF Investment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BF Investment is ₹586.95 and 52-week low of BF Investment is ₹316.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BF Investment has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 6.02% for the past month, 4.94% over 3 months, 3.59% over 1 year, 4.71% across 3 years, and 4.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BF Investment are 6.30 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global