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Linde India Share Price

NSE
BSE

LINDE INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturingMNCs
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of Linde India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7,085.00 Closed
-0.76₹ -54.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Linde India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7,081.10₹7,194.70
₹7,085.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5,652.75₹8,042.70
₹7,085.00
Open Price
₹7,153.05
Prev. Close
₹7,139.50
Volume
473

Source: Dion Global

Linde India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Linde India		4.95-0.86-9.7812.598.3311.2931.65
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		9.7311.42-0.814.87-45.07-18.84-11.77
Refex Industries		-2.03-14.7412.3623.73-29.0625.8460.42
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		-1.3540.5653.9363.91135.4433.7719.07
Rajasthan Securities		-0.371.5118.1165.6938.2795.9641.27
Mapro Industries		20.39173.9954.1541.488.812.851.70
National Oxygen		4.993.29-27.18-29.00-54.43-13.001.97
Bhagawati Gas		-9.4118.65158.471,296.341,296.34140.8069.43
Bhagawati Oxygen		6.1115.551.87-11.78-10.960.62-5.78
Gagan Gases		-2.02-4.0053.27-9.91-7.1613.826.80
Southern Gas		05.005.005.005.00-40.42-26.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Linde India has gained 8.33% compared to peers like Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (135.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Linde India has outperformed peers relative to Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%) and Refex Industries (60.42%).

Linde India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Linde India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,752.916,976.66
106,781.686,918.65
206,919.986,936.34
507,031.677,011.85
1007,122.466,969.26
2006,608.496,817.65

Source: Dion Global

Linde India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Linde India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.79%, FII holding fell to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Linde India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,24,5392.041,114.59
9,25,0002.16676.27
4,29,6403.86314.11
4,00,0000.37292.44
2,42,1241.19177.02
2,16,4340.3158.23
2,00,0002.36146.22
1,48,3260.43108.44
83,8161.2761.28
79,4110.6758.06

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Linde India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:49 PM IST ISTLinde India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarte
Jul 21, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTLinde India - Communication To Members- Letter Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
Jul 20, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTLinde India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTLinde India - Notice Of 90Th Annual General Meeting And Copy Of Annual Report 2025-26
Jul 20, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTLinde India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Linde India

Linde India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1935 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200WB1935PLC008184 and registration number is 008184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2530.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Michael J Devine
    Chairman
  • Mr. Milan Sadhukhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mannu Sanganeria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gobichettipalayam S Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Sarin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subba Rao Amarthaluru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Linde India Share Price

What is the share price of Linde India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linde India is ₹7,085.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Linde India?

The Linde India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Linde India?

The market cap of Linde India is ₹60,423.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Linde India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Linde India are ₹7,194.70 and ₹7,081.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Linde India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linde India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linde India is ₹8,042.70 and 52-week low of Linde India is ₹5,652.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Linde India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Linde India has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -9.78% over 3 months, 8.33% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 31.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Linde India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Linde India are 110.07 and 14.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Linde India News

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