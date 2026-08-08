Here's the live share price of Linde India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Linde India
|4.95
|-0.86
|-9.78
|12.59
|8.33
|11.29
|31.65
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|9.73
|11.42
|-0.81
|4.87
|-45.07
|-18.84
|-11.77
|Refex Industries
|-2.03
|-14.74
|12.36
|23.73
|-29.06
|25.84
|60.42
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|-1.35
|40.56
|53.93
|63.91
|135.44
|33.77
|19.07
|Rajasthan Securities
|-0.37
|1.51
|18.11
|65.69
|38.27
|95.96
|41.27
|Mapro Industries
|20.39
|173.99
|54.15
|41.48
|8.81
|2.85
|1.70
|National Oxygen
|4.99
|3.29
|-27.18
|-29.00
|-54.43
|-13.00
|1.97
|Bhagawati Gas
|-9.41
|18.65
|158.47
|1,296.34
|1,296.34
|140.80
|69.43
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|6.11
|15.55
|1.87
|-11.78
|-10.96
|0.62
|-5.78
|Gagan Gases
|-2.02
|-4.00
|53.27
|-9.91
|-7.16
|13.82
|6.80
|Southern Gas
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|-40.42
|-26.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Linde India has gained 8.33% compared to peers like Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (135.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Linde India has outperformed peers relative to Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%) and Refex Industries (60.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,752.91
|6,976.66
|10
|6,781.68
|6,918.65
|20
|6,919.98
|6,936.34
|50
|7,031.67
|7,011.85
|100
|7,122.46
|6,969.26
|200
|6,608.49
|6,817.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Linde India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.79%, FII holding fell to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,24,539
|2.04
|1,114.59
|9,25,000
|2.16
|676.27
|4,29,640
|3.86
|314.11
|4,00,000
|0.37
|292.44
|2,42,124
|1.19
|177.02
|2,16,434
|0.3
|158.23
|2,00,000
|2.36
|146.22
|1,48,326
|0.43
|108.44
|83,816
|1.27
|61.28
|79,411
|0.67
|58.06
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:49 PM IST IST
|Linde India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarte
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Linde India - Communication To Members- Letter Under Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Linde India - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Linde India - Notice Of 90Th Annual General Meeting And Copy Of Annual Report 2025-26
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Linde India - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Linde India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1935 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200WB1935PLC008184 and registration number is 008184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2530.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linde India is ₹7,085.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Linde India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Linde India is ₹60,423.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Linde India are ₹7,194.70 and ₹7,081.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linde India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linde India is ₹8,042.70 and 52-week low of Linde India is ₹5,652.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Linde India has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -9.78% over 3 months, 8.33% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 31.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Linde India are 110.07 and 14.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global