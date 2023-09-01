Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.79
|31.28
|64.08
|75.68
|93.46
|812.81
|1,491.74
|5.50
|1.05
|-1.42
|5.73
|11.86
|17.91
|60.20
|-3.90
|-24.29
|27.50
|159.51
|372.08
|1,328.27
|4,042.06
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|17,44,282
|4.58
|869.93
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|8,14,736
|2.77
|406.33
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|5,24,769
|0.76
|261.72
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|4,81,532
|1.9
|240.15
|Axis Midcap Fund
|3,85,612
|0.87
|192.32
|Quant Active Fund
|2,95,710
|2.76
|147.48
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|2,87,684
|0.98
|143.48
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|2,46,642
|0.79
|123.01
|Quant Mid Cap Fund
|2,20,506
|4.34
|109.97
|Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan
|2,00,000
|2.46
|99.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Linde India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1935 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200WB1935PLC008184 and registration number is 008184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2111.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Linde India Ltd. is ₹53,458.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Linde India Ltd. is 124.19 and PB ratio of Linde India Ltd. is 17.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linde India Ltd. is ₹6,549.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linde India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linde India Ltd. is ₹6,300.00 and 52-week low of Linde India Ltd. is ₹2,933.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.