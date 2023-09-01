Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Linde India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LINDE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Industrial Gases | Largecap | NSE
₹6,549.35 Closed
4.48281.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Linde India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,269.35₹6,614.35
₹6,549.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,933.00₹6,300.00
₹6,549.35
Open Price
₹6,285.00
Prev. Close
₹6,268.25
Volume
1,45,985

Linde India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16,650.88
  • R26,748.77
  • R36,939.53
  • Pivot
    6,460.12
  • S16,362.23
  • S26,171.47
  • S36,073.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,123.586,047.14
  • 103,142.025,826.68
  • 203,188.255,509.69
  • 503,304.35,010.96
  • 1003,302.094,601.65
  • 2003,180.184,161.89

Linde India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.7931.2864.0875.6893.46812.811,491.74
5.501.05-1.425.7311.8617.9160.20
-3.90-24.2927.50159.51372.081,328.274,042.06

Linde India Ltd. Share Holdings

Linde India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund17,44,2824.58869.93
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan8,14,7362.77406.33
Nippon India Small Cap Fund5,24,7690.76261.72
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund4,81,5321.9240.15
Axis Midcap Fund3,85,6120.87192.32
Quant Active Fund2,95,7102.76147.48
DSP Mid Cap Fund2,87,6840.98143.48
Nippon India Large Cap Fund2,46,6420.79123.01
Quant Mid Cap Fund2,20,5064.34109.97
Kotak Tax Saver Fund - Regular Plan2,00,0002.4699.75
View All Mutual Funds

Linde India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Linde India Ltd.

Linde India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1935 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200WB1935PLC008184 and registration number is 008184. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2111.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Michael J Devine
    Chairman
  • Mr. Abhijit Banerjee
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyotin Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Sarin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mannu Sanganeria
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Linde India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Linde India Ltd.?

The market cap of Linde India Ltd. is ₹53,458.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Linde India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Linde India Ltd. is 124.19 and PB ratio of Linde India Ltd. is 17.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Linde India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linde India Ltd. is ₹6,549.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Linde India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linde India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linde India Ltd. is ₹6,300.00 and 52-week low of Linde India Ltd. is ₹2,933.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data