What is the share price of Linde India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linde India is ₹7,085.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Linde India? The Linde India is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Linde India? The market cap of Linde India is ₹60,423.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Linde India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Linde India are ₹7,194.70 and ₹7,081.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Linde India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linde India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linde India is ₹8,042.70 and 52-week low of Linde India is ₹5,652.75 as on .

How has the Linde India performed historically in terms of returns? The Linde India has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -9.78% over 3 months, 8.33% over 1 year, 11.29% across 3 years, and 31.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Linde India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Linde India are 110.07 and 14.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global