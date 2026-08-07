What is the share price of CreditAccess Grameen? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,510.00 as on .

What kind of stock is CreditAccess Grameen? The CreditAccess Grameen is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CreditAccess Grameen? The market cap of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹24,206.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CreditAccess Grameen? Today’s highest and lowest price of CreditAccess Grameen are ₹1,559.65 and ₹1,510.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CreditAccess Grameen? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CreditAccess Grameen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,634.40 and 52-week low of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,112.90 as on .

How has the CreditAccess Grameen performed historically in terms of returns? The CreditAccess Grameen has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 1.44% over 3 months, 21.32% over 1 year, 1.13% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CreditAccess Grameen? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CreditAccess Grameen are 19.99 and 3.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global