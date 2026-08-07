Here's the live share price of CreditAccess Grameen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CreditAccess Grameen
|-5.20
|-4.68
|1.44
|17.73
|21.32
|1.13
|18.84
|Muthoot Microfin
|-12.85
|0.16
|2.34
|13.65
|40.56
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Fusion Finance
|-0.84
|-8.55
|-6.90
|10.85
|34.56
|-28.88
|-8.09
|Satin Creditcare Network
|-3.38
|-12.10
|13.15
|45.86
|62.61
|1.54
|22.57
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|-1.86
|-13.64
|-8.29
|-1.08
|1.21
|-30.79
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CreditAccess Grameen has gained 21.32% compared to peers like Muthoot Microfin (40.56%), Fusion Finance (34.56%), Satin Creditcare Network (62.61%). From a 5 year perspective, CreditAccess Grameen has outperformed peers relative to Muthoot Microfin (-4.27%) and Fusion Finance (-8.09%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,585.96
|1,555.35
|10
|1,555.47
|1,554.07
|20
|1,535.06
|1,535.1
|50
|1,436.06
|1,469.35
|100
|1,346.44
|1,404.25
|200
|1,332.78
|1,346.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CreditAccess Grameen saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.21%, while DII stake increased to 12.67%, FII holding rose to 13.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|20,35,733
|1.71
|303.22
|15,32,673
|0.78
|228.29
|12,20,122
|1
|181.74
|11,34,157
|1.21
|168.93
|9,89,859
|0.55
|147.44
|8,40,000
|1.03
|125.12
|7,93,984
|0.15
|118.26
|7,20,141
|0.37
|107.27
|5,53,848
|0.46
|82.5
|5,50,000
|1.2
|81.92
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|CreditAccess Grameen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|CreditAccess Grameen - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|CreditAccess Grameen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|CreditAccess Grameen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|CreditAccess Grameen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51216KA1991PLC053425 and registration number is 053425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6058.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 160.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,510.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CreditAccess Grameen is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹24,206.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CreditAccess Grameen are ₹1,559.65 and ₹1,510.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CreditAccess Grameen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,634.40 and 52-week low of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,112.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CreditAccess Grameen has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 1.44% over 3 months, 21.32% over 1 year, 1.13% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CreditAccess Grameen are 19.99 and 3.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global