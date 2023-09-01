Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹1,409.20 Closed
-0.45-6.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,395.30₹1,424.85
₹1,409.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹834.10₹1,502.00
₹1,409.20
Open Price
₹1,420.00
Prev. Close
₹1,415.55
Volume
1,38,366

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,425.3
  • R21,439.85
  • R31,454.85
  • Pivot
    1,410.3
  • S11,395.75
  • S21,380.75
  • S31,366.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5966.681,403.3
  • 10970.81,401.67
  • 20982.441,398.03
  • 50999.21,350.72
  • 1001,007.221,260.09
  • 200904.261,146.65

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. Share Holdings

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund39,22,4011.66571.2
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund15,00,0001.15218.44
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities14,30,0001.16208.24
Axis Small Cap Fund14,23,5341.38207.3
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund10,36,7001.63150.97
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund8,66,7711.77126.22
Axis Business Cycles Fund8,12,6194.75118.34
Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund7,61,1112.45110.84
UTI Mid Cap Fund6,35,4091.0892.53
PGIM India Small Cap Fund5,68,4403.6282.78
View All Mutual Funds

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51216KA1991PLC053425 and registration number is 053425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2289.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 155.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. George Joseph
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Paolo Brichetti
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jessie Paul
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Gopal Warriar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Massimo Vita
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kumar
    Nominee Director

FAQs on CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.?

The market cap of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is ₹22,518.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is 27.26 and PB ratio of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is 4.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is ₹1,409.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is ₹1,502.00 and 52-week low of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is ₹834.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data