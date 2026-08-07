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CreditAccess Grameen Share Price

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BSE

CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN

Midcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of CreditAccess Grameen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,510.00 Closed
-2.37₹ -36.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CreditAccess Grameen Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,510.00₹1,559.65
₹1,510.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,112.90₹1,634.40
₹1,510.00
Open Price
₹1,559.65
Prev. Close
₹1,546.60
Volume
5,873

Source: Dion Global

CreditAccess Grameen Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CreditAccess Grameen		-5.20-4.681.4417.7321.321.1318.84
Muthoot Microfin		-12.850.162.3413.6540.56-7.02-4.27
Fusion Finance		-0.84-8.55-6.9010.8534.56-28.88-8.09
Satin Creditcare Network		-3.38-12.1013.1545.8662.611.5422.57
Spandana Sphoorty Financial		-1.86-13.64-8.29-1.081.21-30.79-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CreditAccess Grameen has gained 21.32% compared to peers like Muthoot Microfin (40.56%), Fusion Finance (34.56%), Satin Creditcare Network (62.61%). From a 5 year perspective, CreditAccess Grameen has outperformed peers relative to Muthoot Microfin (-4.27%) and Fusion Finance (-8.09%).

CreditAccess Grameen Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CreditAccess Grameen Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,585.961,555.35
101,555.471,554.07
201,535.061,535.1
501,436.061,469.35
1001,346.441,404.25
2001,332.781,346.36

Source: Dion Global

CreditAccess Grameen Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CreditAccess Grameen saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.21%, while DII stake increased to 12.67%, FII holding rose to 13.48%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

CreditAccess Grameen Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
20,35,7331.71303.22
15,32,6730.78228.29
12,20,1221181.74
11,34,1571.21168.93
9,89,8590.55147.44
8,40,0001.03125.12
7,93,9840.15118.26
7,20,1410.37107.27
5,53,8480.4682.5
5,50,0001.281.92

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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CreditAccess Grameen Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTCreditAccess Grameen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTCreditAccess Grameen - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR
Aug 04, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTCreditAccess Grameen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTCreditAccess Grameen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTCreditAccess Grameen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About CreditAccess Grameen

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51216KA1991PLC053425 and registration number is 053425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6058.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 160.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Paolo Brichetti
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Ganesh Narayanan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Massimo Vita
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Gopal Warriar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lilian Jessie Paul
    Independent Director

FAQs on CreditAccess Grameen Share Price

What is the share price of CreditAccess Grameen?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,510.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CreditAccess Grameen?

The CreditAccess Grameen is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CreditAccess Grameen?

The market cap of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹24,206.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CreditAccess Grameen?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CreditAccess Grameen are ₹1,559.65 and ₹1,510.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CreditAccess Grameen?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CreditAccess Grameen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,634.40 and 52-week low of CreditAccess Grameen is ₹1,112.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CreditAccess Grameen performed historically in terms of returns?

The CreditAccess Grameen has shown returns of -2.37% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, 1.44% over 3 months, 21.32% over 1 year, 1.13% across 3 years, and 18.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CreditAccess Grameen?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CreditAccess Grameen are 19.99 and 3.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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