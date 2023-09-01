Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.05
|-4.82
|12.87
|45.91
|43.60
|101.92
|270.24
|1.23
|0.42
|3.69
|18.61
|1.65
|100.34
|167.99
|0.67
|-3.71
|4.40
|12.66
|-13.02
|138.07
|127.57
|4.32
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.03
|367.55
|273.88
|1.62
|-1.23
|4.96
|16.44
|28.02
|177.09
|141.53
|2.47
|-4.58
|-7.63
|11.88
|-9.38
|4.25
|23.42
|2.64
|3.22
|35.67
|56.62
|43.94
|170.90
|49.49
|0.83
|-5.73
|12.77
|32.22
|21.55
|9.55
|214.09
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.48
|0.93
|1.55
|17.05
|44.36
|122.67
|0.94
|3.15
|15.40
|32.97
|33.65
|13.63
|55.00
|108.62
|-4.84
|3.61
|19.24
|40.33
|34.04
|1,030.76
|177.99
|3.99
|-4.71
|20.51
|40.08
|59.43
|104.58
|-24.59
|-0.46
|-0.99
|2.40
|12.29
|24.30
|68.70
|62.51
|1.83
|7.52
|37.86
|38.56
|5.08
|-20.44
|-64.11
|1.42
|-4.03
|34.25
|36.28
|72.74
|561.46
|-17.46
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.32
|48.63
|48.63
|48.63
|0.74
|-1.66
|27.67
|32.59
|25.01
|29.40
|88.89
|3.29
|-0.46
|17.94
|64.29
|46.16
|119.74
|62.82
|-6.80
|-8.36
|13.12
|7.14
|13.23
|86.22
|49.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|39,22,401
|1.66
|571.2
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|15,00,000
|1.15
|218.44
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|14,30,000
|1.16
|208.24
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|14,23,534
|1.38
|207.3
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|10,36,700
|1.63
|150.97
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|8,66,771
|1.77
|126.22
|Axis Business Cycles Fund
|8,12,619
|4.75
|118.34
|Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund
|7,61,111
|2.45
|110.84
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|6,35,409
|1.08
|92.53
|PGIM India Small Cap Fund
|5,68,440
|3.62
|82.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51216KA1991PLC053425 and registration number is 053425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2289.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 155.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is ₹22,518.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is 27.26 and PB ratio of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is 4.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is ₹1,409.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is ₹1,502.00 and 52-week low of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. is ₹834.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.