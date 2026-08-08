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IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE India InfrastructureBSE India Sector LeadersBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.68 Closed
-1.30₹ -0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IRB Infrastructure Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.60₹20.00
₹19.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.50₹23.94
₹19.68
Open Price
₹19.94
Prev. Close
₹19.94
Volume
8,87,841

Source: Dion Global

IRB Infrastructure Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IRB Infrastructure Developers has declined 12.16% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, IRB Infrastructure Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

IRB Infrastructure Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IRB Infrastructure Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.9720.07
1019.8420.02
2020.0120.12
5020.7720.51
10020.9920.81
20021.0921.32

Source: Dion Global

IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 30.81%, while DII stake increased to 10.14%, FII holding rose to 43.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,95,32,1486.57534.5
9,02,15,8842.49193.24
8,94,88,7990.57191.69
3,97,71,384185.19
3,97,10,7870.4785.06
1,39,54,8780.3829.89
1,15,48,7850.3524.74
45,15,0020.639.67

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IRB Infrastructure Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTIRB Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTIRB Infrastructure - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTIRB Infrastructure - Audio Recordings For The Earnings Call Held On July 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTIRB Infrastructure - Corporate Presentation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTIRB Infrastructure - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1998PLC115967 and registration number is 115967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4627.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 603.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virendra Dattatraya Mhaiskar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepali Virendra Mhaiskar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Luis Aguirre De Carcer Cabezas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Nautamlal Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bajarang Lal Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Paras Savla
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay Kumar Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on IRB Infrastructure Developers Share Price

What is the share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹19.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IRB Infrastructure Developers?

The IRB Infrastructure Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers?

The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹23,769.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IRB Infrastructure Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IRB Infrastructure Developers are ₹20.00 and ₹19.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRB Infrastructure Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRB Infrastructure Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹23.94 and 52-week low of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹18.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IRB Infrastructure Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The IRB Infrastructure Developers has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -12.16% over 1 year, 15.04% across 3 years, and 18.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers are 24.91 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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