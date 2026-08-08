Here's the live share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IRB Infrastructure Developers has declined 12.16% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, IRB Infrastructure Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.97
|20.07
|10
|19.84
|20.02
|20
|20.01
|20.12
|50
|20.77
|20.51
|100
|20.99
|20.81
|200
|21.09
|21.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 30.81%, while DII stake increased to 10.14%, FII holding rose to 43.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 15.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,95,32,148
|6.57
|534.5
|9,02,15,884
|2.49
|193.24
|8,94,88,799
|0.57
|191.69
|3,97,71,384
|1
|85.19
|3,97,10,787
|0.47
|85.06
|1,39,54,878
|0.38
|29.89
|1,15,48,785
|0.35
|24.74
|45,15,002
|0.63
|9.67
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|IRB Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|IRB Infrastructure - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|IRB Infrastructure - Audio Recordings For The Earnings Call Held On July 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|IRB Infrastructure - Corporate Presentation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|IRB Infrastructure - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1998PLC115967 and registration number is 115967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4627.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 603.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹19.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IRB Infrastructure Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹23,769.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IRB Infrastructure Developers are ₹20.00 and ₹19.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRB Infrastructure Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹23.94 and 52-week low of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹18.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IRB Infrastructure Developers has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -12.16% over 1 year, 15.04% across 3 years, and 18.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers are 24.91 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global