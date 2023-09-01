Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|5,64,36,660
|2.2
|149.28
|Quant Active Fund
|4,84,85,400
|2.4
|128.24
|Quant Tax Plan
|3,31,44,520
|1.98
|87.67
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|2,73,05,620
|0.47
|72.22
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|1,99,92,000
|5.77
|52.88
|Quant Value Fund
|1,16,19,890
|4.05
|30.73
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,13,58,810
|0.05
|30.04
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|98,15,000
|1.46
|25.96
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,68,448
|0.34
|2.03
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,98,991
|0.34
|1.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1998PLC115967 and registration number is 115967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2599.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 603.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹17,90.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is 23.74 and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹30.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹34.90 and 52-week low of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹19.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.