IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.40 Closed
7.422.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.95₹30.70
₹30.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.81₹34.90
₹30.40
Open Price
₹28.40
Prev. Close
₹28.30
Volume
5,36,09,978

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.45
  • R232.45
  • R334.2
  • Pivot
    29.7
  • S128.7
  • S226.95
  • S325.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5236.9928.08
  • 10228.6227.55
  • 20218.9726.99
  • 50231.2826.72
  • 100222.7726.85
  • 200231.226.56

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46
9.0442.2658.20101.7494.95394.87115.84

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund5,64,36,6602.2149.28
Quant Active Fund4,84,85,4002.4128.24
Quant Tax Plan3,31,44,5201.9887.67
SBI Long Term Equity Fund2,73,05,6200.4772.22
Quant Infrastructure Fund1,99,92,0005.7752.88
Quant Value Fund1,16,19,8904.0530.73
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,13,58,8100.0530.04
Quant Flexi Cap Fund98,15,0001.4625.96
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,68,4480.342.03
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,98,9910.341.32
View All Mutual Funds

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingStock Split

About IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1998PLC115967 and registration number is 115967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2599.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 603.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Virendra D Mhaiskar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepali V Mhaiskar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandrashekhar S Kaptan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil H Talati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep J Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jose Tamariz Martel Goncer
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Dhariwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹17,90.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is 23.74 and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹30.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹34.90 and 52-week low of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is ₹19.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

