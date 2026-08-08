What is the share price of IRB Infrastructure Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹19.68 as on .

What kind of stock is IRB Infrastructure Developers? The IRB Infrastructure Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers? The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹23,769.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IRB Infrastructure Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of IRB Infrastructure Developers are ₹20.00 and ₹19.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRB Infrastructure Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRB Infrastructure Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹23.94 and 52-week low of IRB Infrastructure Developers is ₹18.50 as on .

How has the IRB Infrastructure Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The IRB Infrastructure Developers has shown returns of -1.3% over the past day, -4.0% for the past month, -9.18% over 3 months, -12.16% over 1 year, 15.04% across 3 years, and 18.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers are 24.91 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global