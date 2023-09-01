IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1998PLC115967 and registration number is 115967. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2599.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 603.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.