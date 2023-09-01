PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL1988PLC033856 and registration number is 033856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6141.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 168.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.