PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance - Housing | Smallcap | NSE
₹651.65 Closed
0.181.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
PNB Housing Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹642.00₹659.90
₹651.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹323.76₹699.00
₹651.65
Open Price
₹648.00
Prev. Close
₹650.45
Volume
4,29,868

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1659.67
  • R2668.73
  • R3677.57
  • Pivot
    650.83
  • S1641.77
  • S2632.93
  • S3623.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5424.93647.61
  • 10406.87646.78
  • 20399.69642.89
  • 50387.68617.84
  • 100364.05572.97
  • 200384.3512.08

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

1.743.3121.2031.13118.08181.25-41.74
-1.633.97-0.654.9922.9352.2036.82
4.063.8815.1421.684.1143.16-16.49
6.7217.9430.6870.0184.62115.0933.54
-0.320.261.3210.95-23.67-22.57-22.57
2.314.6517.05-12.09-29.4410.50110.24
2.913.024.4431.8118.1899.14136.77
14.0239.4172.0889.0746.94-4.18-84.35
2.003.3618.7518.15-7.4764.1964.19
1.0714.9545.4099.2858.94130.24-27.19
1.55-10.907.317.0526.3473.65-47.04
9.1719.0132.8631.0110.03109.1689.46
-7.32-41.54-35.59-34.48-56.82-9.52-97.05

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan26,31,1662.77167.03
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%26,31,1662.77167.03
Nippon India Small Cap Fund22,32,8910.41141.74
Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund9,75,0003.8161.89
Tata Flexi Cap Fund7,53,1212.0347.81
Tata Multicap Fund6,82,4441.8843.32
Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund5,00,0001.9831.74
Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund4,75,2500.9130.17
Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund4,28,6201.9427.21
Tata Large Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,97,5001.5625.23
View All Mutual Funds

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PNB Housing Finance Ltd.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL1988PLC033856 and registration number is 033856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6141.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 168.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girish Kousgi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. R Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nilesh S Vikamsey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Goel
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kaul
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Kapil Modi
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Jain
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Dr. T M Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gita Nayyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pavan Kaushal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Vyas
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on PNB Housing Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹16,882.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is 16.14 and PB ratio of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹651.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹699.00 and 52-week low of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹323.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

