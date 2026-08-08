Here's the live share price of PNB Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PNB Housing Finance
|8.41
|2.89
|8.55
|31.80
|50.42
|21.92
|14.77
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|-0.27
|-3.12
|-2.42
|-5.92
|-24.10
|-19.58
|-12.26
|LIC Housing Finance
|-3.62
|-7.20
|-14.08
|-3.69
|-12.88
|4.53
|4.39
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|1.58
|-7.55
|0.55
|5.81
|-0.27
|15.23
|8.88
|Sammaan Capital
|1.15
|-3.49
|7.48
|9.20
|34.56
|3.43
|-7.31
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|-0.13
|-8.35
|-5.09
|-1.97
|-23.10
|-0.71
|-5.50
|Home First Finance Company India
|0.25
|-1.47
|-2.62
|1.97
|-2.46
|11.91
|15.80
|Aavas Financiers
|0.62
|-8.94
|-3.50
|3.32
|-18.58
|-4.49
|-11.79
|Can Fin Homes
|-1.76
|-11.52
|-9.13
|-15.17
|8.42
|2.71
|8.20
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|-5.02
|-11.07
|-17.37
|-7.90
|-20.42
|8.34
|4.92
|Repco Home Finance
|-0.84
|-9.54
|-7.61
|-8.17
|-1.37
|3.16
|2.97
|GIC Housing Finance
|3.34
|0.79
|-3.16
|-7.47
|-15.80
|-9.29
|-3.31
|SRG Housing Finance
|-0.58
|-4.73
|-3.20
|2.61
|-13.20
|3.72
|9.50
|Coral India Finance and Housing
|-0.24
|-3.70
|-2.84
|-3.67
|-22.94
|-2.34
|-5.55
|Reliance Home Finance
|-2.58
|-10.43
|-14.09
|-31.27
|-61.82
|-9.14
|-14.05
|Ind Bank Housing
|2.16
|-6.01
|-1.36
|20.64
|25.62
|16.80
|10.12
|Star Housing Finance
|0
|-5.76
|-14.67
|-38.45
|-72.44
|-50.42
|-19.81
|India Home Loan
|-3.88
|-7.81
|-7.67
|-11.33
|-16.85
|1.69
|-9.33
|Sahara Housingfina Corporation
|-4.43
|-9.60
|-11.73
|-7.40
|-3.95
|-31.63
|-5.69
|Manraj Housing Finance
|-4.98
|-15.10
|-12.17
|-21.47
|-37.44
|10.85
|17.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PNB Housing Finance has gained 50.42% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%), Aadhar Housing Finance (-0.27%). From a 5 year perspective, PNB Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and LIC Housing Finance (4.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,059.33
|1,080.63
|10
|1,067.42
|1,075.27
|20
|1,083.61
|1,072.75
|50
|1,047.72
|1,050.48
|100
|981.3
|1,009.94
|200
|937.69
|968.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PNB Housing Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.03%, while DII stake increased to 45.71%, FII holding rose to 16.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,56,312
|0.62
|483.51
|43,92,538
|2.68
|456.12
|40,30,119
|1.47
|418.49
|35,57,400
|2.49
|369.4
|29,88,936
|1.74
|310.37
|29,83,228
|1.05
|309.78
|29,46,393
|2.19
|305.95
|29,00,000
|1.04
|301.14
|27,21,134
|1.97
|282.56
|25,47,873
|1.35
|264.57
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|PNB Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:40 PM IST IST
|PNB Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|PNB Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|PNB Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|PNB Housing Finance - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Source: Dion Global
PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL1988PLC033856 and registration number is 033856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8511.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 260.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Housing Finance is ₹1,142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PNB Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PNB Housing Finance is ₹29,759.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PNB Housing Finance are ₹1,152.40 and ₹1,119.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Housing Finance is ₹1,166.45 and 52-week low of PNB Housing Finance is ₹730.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PNB Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 50.42% over 1 year, 21.92% across 3 years, and 14.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNB Housing Finance are 12.85 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global