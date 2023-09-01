Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|26,31,166
|2.77
|167.03
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|26,31,166
|2.77
|167.03
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22,32,891
|0.41
|141.74
|Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund
|9,75,000
|3.81
|61.89
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|7,53,121
|2.03
|47.81
|Tata Multicap Fund
|6,82,444
|1.88
|43.32
|Baroda BNP Paribas Value Fund
|5,00,000
|1.98
|31.74
|Baroda BNP Paribas Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,75,250
|0.91
|30.17
|Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund
|4,28,620
|1.94
|27.21
|Tata Large Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,97,500
|1.56
|25.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL1988PLC033856 and registration number is 033856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6141.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 168.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹16,882.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is 16.14 and PB ratio of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹651.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Housing Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹699.00 and 52-week low of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is ₹323.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.