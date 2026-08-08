What is the share price of PNB Housing Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Housing Finance is ₹1,142.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PNB Housing Finance? The PNB Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNB Housing Finance? The market cap of PNB Housing Finance is ₹29,759.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PNB Housing Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of PNB Housing Finance are ₹1,152.40 and ₹1,119.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNB Housing Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Housing Finance is ₹1,166.45 and 52-week low of PNB Housing Finance is ₹730.00 as on .

How has the PNB Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The PNB Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 50.42% over 1 year, 21.92% across 3 years, and 14.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNB Housing Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNB Housing Finance are 12.85 and 1.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global