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PNB Housing Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

PNB HOUSING FINANCE

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
HousingHousing FinanceRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PNB Housing Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,142.00 Closed
-0.44₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PNB Housing Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,119.50₹1,152.40
₹1,142.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹730.00₹1,166.45
₹1,142.00
Open Price
₹1,152.40
Prev. Close
₹1,147.00
Volume
70,860

Source: Dion Global

PNB Housing Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PNB Housing Finance		8.412.898.5531.8050.4221.9214.77
Bajaj Housing Finance		-0.27-3.12-2.42-5.92-24.10-19.58-12.26
LIC Housing Finance		-3.62-7.20-14.08-3.69-12.884.534.39
Aadhar Housing Finance		1.58-7.550.555.81-0.2715.238.88
Sammaan Capital		1.15-3.497.489.2034.563.43-7.31
Aptus Value Housing Finance India		-0.13-8.35-5.09-1.97-23.10-0.71-5.50
Home First Finance Company India		0.25-1.47-2.621.97-2.4611.9115.80
Aavas Financiers		0.62-8.94-3.503.32-18.58-4.49-11.79
Can Fin Homes		-1.76-11.52-9.13-15.178.422.718.20
India Shelter Finance Corporation		-5.02-11.07-17.37-7.90-20.428.344.92
Repco Home Finance		-0.84-9.54-7.61-8.17-1.373.162.97
GIC Housing Finance		3.340.79-3.16-7.47-15.80-9.29-3.31
SRG Housing Finance		-0.58-4.73-3.202.61-13.203.729.50
Coral India Finance and Housing		-0.24-3.70-2.84-3.67-22.94-2.34-5.55
Reliance Home Finance		-2.58-10.43-14.09-31.27-61.82-9.14-14.05
Ind Bank Housing		2.16-6.01-1.3620.6425.6216.8010.12
Star Housing Finance		0-5.76-14.67-38.45-72.44-50.42-19.81
India Home Loan		-3.88-7.81-7.67-11.33-16.851.69-9.33
Sahara Housingfina Corporation		-4.43-9.60-11.73-7.40-3.95-31.63-5.69
Manraj Housing Finance		-4.98-15.10-12.17-21.47-37.4410.8517.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PNB Housing Finance has gained 50.42% compared to peers like Bajaj Housing Finance (-24.10%), LIC Housing Finance (-12.88%), Aadhar Housing Finance (-0.27%). From a 5 year perspective, PNB Housing Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Housing Finance (-12.26%) and LIC Housing Finance (4.39%).

PNB Housing Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PNB Housing Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,059.331,080.63
101,067.421,075.27
201,083.611,072.75
501,047.721,050.48
100981.31,009.94
200937.69968.45

Source: Dion Global

PNB Housing Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PNB Housing Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 28.03%, while DII stake increased to 45.71%, FII holding rose to 16.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PNB Housing Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,56,3120.62483.51
43,92,5382.68456.12
40,30,1191.47418.49
35,57,4002.49369.4
29,88,9361.74310.37
29,83,2281.05309.78
29,46,3932.19305.95
29,00,0001.04301.14
27,21,1341.97282.56
25,47,8731.35264.57

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PNB Housing Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTPNB Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2026, 03:40 PM IST ISTPNB Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTPNB Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTPNB Housing Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTPNB Housing Finance - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standalone) For The Quarter Ended June 30,

Source: Dion Global

About PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922DL1988PLC033856 and registration number is 033856. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of specialized institutions granting credit for house purchases that also take deposits. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8511.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 260.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devendran Surendran
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajai Kumar Shukla
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dipankar Mahapatra
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Dr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Gita Nayyar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Madan Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shreekant
    Independent Director

FAQs on PNB Housing Finance Share Price

What is the share price of PNB Housing Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNB Housing Finance is ₹1,142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PNB Housing Finance?

The PNB Housing Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNB Housing Finance?

The market cap of PNB Housing Finance is ₹29,759.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PNB Housing Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PNB Housing Finance are ₹1,152.40 and ₹1,119.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNB Housing Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNB Housing Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNB Housing Finance is ₹1,166.45 and 52-week low of PNB Housing Finance is ₹730.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PNB Housing Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The PNB Housing Finance has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, 8.55% over 3 months, 50.42% over 1 year, 21.92% across 3 years, and 14.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNB Housing Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNB Housing Finance are 12.85 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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