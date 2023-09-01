Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21022TG1997PLC026542 and registration number is 026542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 631.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.