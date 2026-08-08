What is the share price of Mold-Tek Packaging? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹681.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mold-Tek Packaging? The Mold-Tek Packaging is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Packaging? The market cap of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹2,262.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mold-Tek Packaging? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mold-Tek Packaging are ₹691.25 and ₹681.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mold-Tek Packaging? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹870.00 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹453.80 as on .

How has the Mold-Tek Packaging performed historically in terms of returns? The Mold-Tek Packaging has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -2.11% for the past month, 14.12% over 3 months, -14.25% over 1 year, -11.34% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging are 35.55 and 5.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global