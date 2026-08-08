Here's the live share price of Mold-Tek Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
|Jasch Industries
|-5.37
|4.90
|82.20
|73.30
|63.55
|11.08
|14.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mold-Tek Packaging has declined 14.25% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Mold-Tek Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|667.6
|681.15
|10
|687.33
|682.4
|20
|685.47
|685.27
|50
|691.42
|676.48
|100
|626.96
|654.18
|200
|621.74
|643.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mold-Tek Packaging saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.18%, while DII stake increased to 21.81%, FII holding fell to 8.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,87,367
|1.09
|214.9
|12,69,548
|0.65
|91.32
|7,74,432
|1.13
|55.71
|4,46,195
|0.49
|32.1
|1,82,700
|1.11
|13.14
|1,21,760
|0.25
|8.35
|14,608
|0.07
|1.05
|6,120
|0.88
|0.44
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 27, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Mold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21022TG1997PLC026542 and registration number is 026542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 886.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹681.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mold-Tek Packaging is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹2,262.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mold-Tek Packaging are ₹691.25 and ₹681.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹870.00 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹453.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mold-Tek Packaging has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -2.11% for the past month, 14.12% over 3 months, -14.25% over 1 year, -11.34% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging are 35.55 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.
Source: Dion Global