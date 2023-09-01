Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹967.70 Closed
1.6315.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹952.20₹970.75
₹967.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹811.00₹1,110.00
₹967.70
Open Price
₹952.20
Prev. Close
₹952.20
Volume
21,285

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1975.77
  • R2982.53
  • R3994.32
  • Pivot
    963.98
  • S1957.22
  • S2945.43
  • S3938.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5899.14970.49
  • 10870.4972.85
  • 20881.64980.15
  • 50931.95993.38
  • 100842.13988
  • 200791.67958.21

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. Share Holdings

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund17,61,9411.54178.93
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund10,98,2741.71111.53
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund8,36,7251.1984.97
Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund7,10,9281.372.19
Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund3,74,8011.138.06
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund2,98,8751.4130.35
Sundaram Small Cap Fund2,55,1891.0525.91
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund1,84,5420.4318.74
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund1,35,1350.213.72
Bank of India Small Cap Fund50,0000.855.08
View All Mutual Funds

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Mold-Tek Packaging Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:36 AM
  • Press Release
    Mold-Tek Packaging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 04, 2023, titled "HIGHLIGHTS Q1 FY24".
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:46 PM

About Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21022TG1997PLC026542 and registration number is 026542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 631.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J Lakshmana Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A Subramanyam
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswara Rao
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Madireddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. J Mytraeyi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. T Venkateswara Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Eswara Rao Immaneni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Venkata Appa Rao Kotagiri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Togaru Dhanraj Tirumala Narasimha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Venkata Ramani Viswanadham
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.?

The market cap of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is ₹3,209.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is 41.44 and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is 5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is ₹967.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,110.00 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is ₹811.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data