Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|17,61,941
|1.54
|178.93
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|10,98,274
|1.71
|111.53
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|8,36,725
|1.19
|84.97
|Sundaram Large and Mid Cap Fund
|7,10,928
|1.3
|72.19
|Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund
|3,74,801
|1.1
|38.06
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|2,98,875
|1.41
|30.35
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|2,55,189
|1.05
|25.91
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|1,84,542
|0.43
|18.74
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,35,135
|0.2
|13.72
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|50,000
|0.85
|5.08
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21022TG1997PLC026542 and registration number is 026542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 631.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is ₹3,209.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is 41.44 and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is 5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is ₹967.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is ₹1,110.00 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is ₹811.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.