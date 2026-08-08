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Mold-Tek Packaging Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOLD-TEK PACKAGING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Mold-Tek Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹681.00 Closed
-0.15₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mold-Tek Packaging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹681.00₹691.25
₹681.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹453.80₹870.00
₹681.00
Open Price
₹690.20
Prev. Close
₹682.00
Volume
1,964

Source: Dion Global

Mold-Tek Packaging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37
Jasch Industries		-5.374.9082.2073.3063.5511.0814.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mold-Tek Packaging has declined 14.25% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Mold-Tek Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Mold-Tek Packaging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mold-Tek Packaging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5667.6681.15
10687.33682.4
20685.47685.27
50691.42676.48
100626.96654.18
200621.74643.54

Source: Dion Global

Mold-Tek Packaging Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mold-Tek Packaging saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.18%, while DII stake increased to 21.81%, FII holding fell to 8.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mold-Tek Packaging Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,87,3671.09214.9
12,69,5480.6591.32
7,74,4321.1355.71
4,46,1950.4932.1
1,82,7001.1113.14
1,21,7600.258.35
14,6080.071.05
6,1200.880.44

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Mold-Tek Packaging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTMold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 30, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTMold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTMold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTMold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 27, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTMold-Tek Packaging - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Mold-Tek Packaging

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21022TG1997PLC026542 and registration number is 026542. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 886.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J Lakshmana Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A Subramanyam
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. P Venkateswara Rao
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Srinivas Madireddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ponnuswamy Ramnath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Eswara Rao Immaneni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Togaru Dhanraj Tirumala Narasimha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhuri Venkata Ramani Viswanadham
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Mold-Tek Packaging Share Price

What is the share price of Mold-Tek Packaging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹681.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mold-Tek Packaging?

The Mold-Tek Packaging is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Packaging?

The market cap of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹2,262.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mold-Tek Packaging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mold-Tek Packaging are ₹691.25 and ₹681.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mold-Tek Packaging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mold-Tek Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹870.00 and 52-week low of Mold-Tek Packaging is ₹453.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mold-Tek Packaging performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mold-Tek Packaging has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -2.11% for the past month, 14.12% over 3 months, -14.25% over 1 year, -11.34% across 3 years, and 5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging are 35.55 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.88 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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