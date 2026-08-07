What is the share price of Cummins India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cummins India is ₹5,420.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Cummins India? The Cummins India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cummins India? The market cap of Cummins India is ₹150,242.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cummins India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cummins India are ₹5,471.00 and ₹5,350.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cummins India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cummins India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cummins India is ₹6,142.80 and 52-week low of Cummins India is ₹3,575.00 as on .

How has the Cummins India performed historically in terms of returns? The Cummins India has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -1.01% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, 47.29% over 1 year, 45.96% across 3 years, and 42.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cummins India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cummins India are 63.47 and 17.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global