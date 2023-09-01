Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.57
|-11.53
|-2.61
|6.40
|39.47
|268.97
|124.17
|5.41
|9.88
|21.08
|58.50
|119.55
|293.68
|73.72
|2.41
|3.43
|34.43
|52.18
|128.91
|460.40
|227.94
|11.51
|8.04
|15.31
|16.57
|-12.93
|86.55
|-2.90
|1.04
|4.67
|6.14
|30.18
|28.15
|27.62
|14.53
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|58,63,399
|3.68
|1,154
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|40,76,181
|2.04
|802.25
|Axis Midcap Fund
|35,90,852
|3.19
|706.73
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|29,55,623
|1.28
|581.71
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|28,57,197
|3.66
|562.34
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|18,25,000
|2.45
|359.19
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|13,71,160
|2.91
|269.86
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|13,68,200
|1.14
|269.28
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|12,75,000
|2.67
|250.94
|Sundaram Mid Cap Fund
|11,95,221
|2.81
|235.24
Cummins India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29112PN1962PLC012276 and registration number is 012276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6140.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cummins India Ltd. is ₹47,338.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cummins India Ltd. is 38.54 and PB ratio of Cummins India Ltd. is 8.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cummins India Ltd. is ₹1,706.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cummins India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cummins India Ltd. is ₹1,980.15 and 52-week low of Cummins India Ltd. is ₹1,150.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.