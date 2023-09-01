Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Cummins India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CUMMINS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engines | Largecap | NSE
₹1,706.00 Closed
-0.1-1.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cummins India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,671.90₹1,711.00
₹1,706.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,150.00₹1,980.15
₹1,706.00
Open Price
₹1,696.10
Prev. Close
₹1,707.75
Volume
8,80,316

Cummins India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,719.6
  • R21,734.85
  • R31,758.7
  • Pivot
    1,695.75
  • S11,680.5
  • S21,656.65
  • S31,641.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,210.311,721.52
  • 101,202.051,731.12
  • 201,202.391,758.32
  • 501,214.521,789.04
  • 1001,149.31,748.95
  • 2001,076.471,627.29

Cummins India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.57-11.53-2.616.4039.47268.97124.17
5.419.8821.0858.50119.55293.6873.72
2.413.4334.4352.18128.91460.40227.94
11.518.0415.3116.57-12.9386.55-2.90
1.044.676.1430.1828.1527.6214.53

Cummins India Ltd. Share Holdings

Cummins India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan58,63,3993.681,154
SBI Blue Chip Fund40,76,1812.04802.25
Axis Midcap Fund35,90,8523.19706.73
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan29,55,6231.28581.71
SBI Long Term Equity Fund28,57,1973.66562.34
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan18,25,0002.45359.19
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund13,71,1602.91269.86
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund13,68,2001.14269.28
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund12,75,0002.67250.94
Sundaram Mid Cap Fund11,95,2212.81235.24
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Cummins India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Cummins India Limited has informed the Exchange about Transcript
    07-Aug, 2023 | 09:59 AM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Cummins India Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    07-Aug, 2023 | 09:46 AM

About Cummins India Ltd.

Cummins India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29112PN1962PLC012276 and registration number is 012276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6140.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Steven M Chapman
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashwath Ram
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Donald Jackson
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jennifer Mary Bush
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bonnie Jean Fetch
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Bakshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nasser M Munjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rama Bijapurkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lira Goswami
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cummins India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cummins India Ltd.?

The market cap of Cummins India Ltd. is ₹47,338.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cummins India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cummins India Ltd. is 38.54 and PB ratio of Cummins India Ltd. is 8.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cummins India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cummins India Ltd. is ₹1,706.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cummins India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cummins India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cummins India Ltd. is ₹1,980.15 and 52-week low of Cummins India Ltd. is ₹1,150.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data