Here's the live share price of Cummins India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cummins India
|-1.83
|-1.01
|0.28
|22.38
|47.29
|45.96
|42.92
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|-1.33
|-4.75
|25.13
|77.17
|137.40
|70.54
|56.69
|Greaves Cotton
|-16.53
|-10.34
|18.24
|14.20
|-4.97
|12.56
|4.42
|Swaraj Engines
|-0.58
|-4.48
|-9.72
|0.55
|-8.75
|20.30
|15.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cummins India has gained 47.29% compared to peers like Kirloskar Oil Engines (137.40%), Greaves Cotton (-4.97%), Swaraj Engines (-8.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Cummins India has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Oil Engines (56.69%) and Greaves Cotton (4.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,449.46
|5,461.95
|10
|5,524.89
|5,484.61
|20
|5,526.31
|5,514.85
|50
|5,609.45
|5,496.69
|100
|5,297.07
|5,299.67
|200
|4,818.58
|4,898.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cummins India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.16%, FII holding rose to 21.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|44,98,204
|2.52
|2,545.76
|12,00,000
|1.38
|679.14
|11,76,328
|1.97
|665.74
|11,75,399
|0.84
|665.22
|9,00,000
|1.63
|509.36
|7,50,000
|3.03
|424.46
|6,79,166
|1.21
|384.37
|6,38,153
|3.26
|361.16
|6,00,000
|5.4
|339.57
|5,38,678
|2.11
|304.86
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Cummins India Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Cummins India Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Cummins India Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Cummins India Lt - Proceedings Of 65Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company.
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Cummins India Lt - Presentation Given By Managing Director Of The Company At The 65Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Cummins India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29112PN1962PLC012276 and registration number is 012276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12143.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cummins India is ₹5,420.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cummins India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cummins India is ₹150,242.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cummins India are ₹5,471.00 and ₹5,350.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cummins India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cummins India is ₹6,142.80 and 52-week low of Cummins India is ₹3,575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cummins India has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -1.01% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, 47.29% over 1 year, 45.96% across 3 years, and 42.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cummins India are 63.47 and 17.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global