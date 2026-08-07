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Cummins India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CUMMINS INDIA

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Data CenterManufacturingMNCsRural
Index
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Here's the live share price of Cummins India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,420.00 Closed
0.55₹ 29.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cummins India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,350.00₹5,471.00
₹5,420.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,575.00₹6,142.80
₹5,420.00
Open Price
₹5,391.20
Prev. Close
₹5,390.20
Volume
8,888

Source: Dion Global

Cummins India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cummins India		-1.83-1.010.2822.3847.2945.9642.92
Kirloskar Oil Engines		-1.33-4.7525.1377.17137.4070.5456.69
Greaves Cotton		-16.53-10.3418.2414.20-4.9712.564.42
Swaraj Engines		-0.58-4.48-9.720.55-8.7520.3015.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cummins India has gained 47.29% compared to peers like Kirloskar Oil Engines (137.40%), Greaves Cotton (-4.97%), Swaraj Engines (-8.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Cummins India has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Oil Engines (56.69%) and Greaves Cotton (4.42%).

Cummins India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cummins India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,449.465,461.95
105,524.895,484.61
205,526.315,514.85
505,609.455,496.69
1005,297.075,299.67
2004,818.584,898.85

Source: Dion Global

Cummins India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cummins India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.16%, FII holding rose to 21.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cummins India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
44,98,2042.522,545.76
12,00,0001.38679.14
11,76,3281.97665.74
11,75,3990.84665.22
9,00,0001.63509.36
7,50,0003.03424.46
6,79,1661.21384.37
6,38,1533.26361.16
6,00,0005.4339.57
5,38,6782.11304.86

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Cummins India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTCummins India Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 08, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTCummins India Lt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTCummins India Lt - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTCummins India Lt - Proceedings Of 65Th Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of The Company.
Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTCummins India Lt - Presentation Given By Managing Director Of The Company At The 65Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Cummins India

Cummins India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29112PN1962PLC012276 and registration number is 012276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of general purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12143.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jennifer Mary Bush
    Chairperson (NonExe. & NonInd.Director)
  • Ms. Shveta Arya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Cornelius O'Sullivan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Donald Jackson
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Thierry Bruno Pimi Nouyeuwe
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sekhar Natarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Farokh N Subedar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lira Goswami
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cummins India Share Price

What is the share price of Cummins India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cummins India is ₹5,420.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cummins India?

The Cummins India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cummins India?

The market cap of Cummins India is ₹150,242.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cummins India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cummins India are ₹5,471.00 and ₹5,350.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cummins India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cummins India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cummins India is ₹6,142.80 and 52-week low of Cummins India is ₹3,575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cummins India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cummins India has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -1.01% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, 47.29% over 1 year, 45.96% across 3 years, and 42.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cummins India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cummins India are 63.47 and 17.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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