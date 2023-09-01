Follow Us

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Share Price

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Refineries | Largecap | NSE
₹89.05 Closed
-0.06-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.75₹90.00
₹89.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.20₹101.45
₹89.05
Open Price
₹89.35
Prev. Close
₹89.10
Volume
1,47,18,374

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R189.78
  • R290.52
  • R391.03
  • Pivot
    89.27
  • S188.53
  • S288.02
  • S387.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.4290.72
  • 1066.9591.39
  • 2066.8892.33
  • 5069.4492.62
  • 10071.3190.05
  • 20076.1185.68

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.00-5.27-1.6015.7225.1657.80-13.82
-2.30-4.05-2.102.88-5.8215.5398.05
-1.68-8.78-5.549.013.92-15.45-4.37
-4.21-12.12-3.7516.401.8725.47-2.72
0.23-6.02-1.68-0.34-0.05-10.00-9.28
3.5515.0548.0487.5434.78205.7120.75
7.40-0.117.4074.0247.01415.6433.48

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Balanced Advantage Fund4,38,64,8071.75411.23
ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF3,67,79,0243.03344.99
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan2,41,99,5000.96226.87
SBI Contra Fund1,95,49,5781.36183.28
SBI Blue Chip Fund1,90,00,0000.45178.13
SBI Long Term Equity Fund1,56,41,5810.95146.64
Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund1,20,00,0000.96112.5
SBI Large & Midcap Fund1,07,25,0000.72100.55
Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES93,37,5452.7487.54
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund86,12,4212.7480.74
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1959GOI011388 and registration number is 011388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refineries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 598163.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9181.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrikant Madhav Vaidya
    Chairman
  • Mr. G K Satish
    Director
  • Dr. S S V Ramakumar
    Director - R & D
  • Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta
    Director - Finance
  • Ms. Lata Usendi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navneet Mohan Kothari
    Government Nominee Director
  • Ms. Indrani Kaushal
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. V Satish Kum
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. D S Nanaware
    Director
  • Ms. Sukla Mistry
    Director
  • Mr. Sujoy Choudhury
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Gogoi Lalung
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ashutosh Pant
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Dattatreya Rao Sirpurker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasenjit Biswas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudipta Kumar Ray
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Sadagopan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. (Dr) Ram Naresh Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,25,820.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is 12.85 and PB ratio of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is ₹89.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is ₹101.45 and 52-week low of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is ₹65.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

