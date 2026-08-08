Here's the live share price of Indian Oil Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|1.61
|0.11
|-3.03
|-19.16
|0.46
|15.34
|15.38
|Reliance Industries
|1.85
|1.91
|-7.25
|-8.89
|-4.26
|1.81
|5.09
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|-0.36
|1.51
|3.58
|-17.84
|2.63
|20.89
|7.09
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|0.90
|-3.13
|-0.81
|-15.20
|-2.36
|30.07
|17.62
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|-1.80
|13.89
|7.37
|-14.28
|34.88
|26.80
|31.24
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1.12
|17.31
|18.48
|38.31
|98.78
|51.06
|63.18
|Sanmit Infra
|1.05
|1.60
|-23.50
|-23.49
|-45.02
|-59.83
|-19.56
|Omnipotent Industries
|-1.15
|-2.28
|-24.85
|-44.25
|-68.92
|-32.21
|-51.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Oil Corporation has gained 0.46% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (-2.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Oil Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (7.09%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|140.86
|142.18
|10
|140.93
|141.6
|20
|140.47
|141.25
|50
|140.88
|141.69
|100
|142.49
|144.61
|200
|154.07
|147.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Oil Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.62%, FII holding fell to 9.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,60,49,578
|1.06
|502.46
|2,82,74,557
|0.95
|394.09
|2,00,00,000
|0.5
|278.76
|1,05,57,999
|6.13
|147.16
|1,00,00,000
|0.71
|140.24
|76,60,905
|1.77
|106.78
|62,30,250
|0.36
|86.84
|45,34,371
|0.12
|63.2
|43,37,174
|3.2
|60.45
|30,85,516
|0.65
|43.01
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Indian Oil Corp. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Indian Oil Corp. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Indian Oil Corp. - Notice Of The 67Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Indian Oil Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Indian Oil Corp. - 67Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For The Year 2025-26.
Source: Dion Global
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1959GOI011388 and registration number is 011388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refineries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 784157.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13771.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Oil Corporation is ₹142.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Oil Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹201,086.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Oil Corporation are ₹143.35 and ₹141.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Oil Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹188.90 and 52-week low of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹130.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Oil Corporation has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, 0.11% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, 0.46% over 1 year, 15.34% across 3 years, and 15.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Oil Corporation are 5.98 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.79 per annum.
Source: Dion Global