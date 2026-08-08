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Indian Oil Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Petroleum
Theme
CommoditiesEnergyGreen HydrogenManufacturingMobilityOil Marketing (OMC)
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Bharat 22BSE Central Public SectorBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE EnergyBSE Enhanced ValueBSE India 150BSE India Sector LeadersBSE Oil & GasBSE Power & EnergyBSE PSUBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Indian Oil Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.40 Closed
-0.42₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Oil Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.85₹143.35
₹142.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.30₹188.90
₹142.40
Open Price
₹142.00
Prev. Close
₹143.00
Volume
3,56,153

Source: Dion Global

Indian Oil Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Oil Corporation		1.610.11-3.03-19.160.4615.3415.38
Reliance Industries		1.851.91-7.25-8.89-4.261.815.09
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		-0.361.513.58-17.842.6320.897.09
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		0.90-3.13-0.81-15.20-2.3630.0717.62
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		-1.8013.897.37-14.2834.8826.8031.24
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1.1217.3118.4838.3198.7851.0663.18
Sanmit Infra		1.051.60-23.50-23.49-45.02-59.83-19.56
Omnipotent Industries		-1.15-2.28-24.85-44.25-68.92-32.21-51.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Oil Corporation has gained 0.46% compared to peers like Reliance Industries (-4.26%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (2.63%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (-2.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Oil Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Reliance Industries (5.09%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (7.09%).

Indian Oil Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5140.86142.18
10140.93141.6
20140.47141.25
50140.88141.69
100142.49144.61
200154.07147.79

Source: Dion Global

Indian Oil Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Oil Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.62%, FII holding fell to 9.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,60,49,5781.06502.46
2,82,74,5570.95394.09
2,00,00,0000.5278.76
1,05,57,9996.13147.16
1,00,00,0000.71140.24
76,60,9051.77106.78
62,30,2500.3686.84
45,34,3710.1263.2
43,37,1743.260.45
30,85,5160.6543.01

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indian Oil Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTIndian Oil Corp. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTIndian Oil Corp. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTIndian Oil Corp. - Notice Of The 67Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTIndian Oil Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTIndian Oil Corp. - 67Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company For The Year 2025-26.

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Oil Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1959GOI011388 and registration number is 011388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refineries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 784157.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13771.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. A S Sahney
    Chairman
  • Mr. Suman Kumar
    Director - Planning & Business Development
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar
    Director - Refineries
  • Ms. Rashmi Govil
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Anuj Jain
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Alok Sharma
    Director - R & D
  • Ms. Esha Srivastava
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Sujata Sharma
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Indian Oil Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Oil Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Oil Corporation is ₹142.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Oil Corporation?

The Indian Oil Corporation is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Oil Corporation?

The market cap of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹201,086.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Oil Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Oil Corporation are ₹143.35 and ₹141.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Oil Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Oil Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹188.90 and 52-week low of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹130.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Oil Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Oil Corporation has shown returns of -0.42% over the past day, 0.11% for the past month, -3.03% over 3 months, 0.46% over 1 year, 15.34% across 3 years, and 15.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Oil Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Oil Corporation are 5.98 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.79 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indian Oil Corporation News

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