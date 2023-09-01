Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.00
|-5.27
|-1.60
|15.72
|25.16
|57.80
|-13.82
|-2.30
|-4.05
|-2.10
|2.88
|-5.82
|15.53
|98.05
|-1.68
|-8.78
|-5.54
|9.01
|3.92
|-15.45
|-4.37
|-4.21
|-12.12
|-3.75
|16.40
|1.87
|25.47
|-2.72
|0.23
|-6.02
|-1.68
|-0.34
|-0.05
|-10.00
|-9.28
|3.55
|15.05
|48.04
|87.54
|34.78
|205.71
|20.75
|7.40
|-0.11
|7.40
|74.02
|47.01
|415.64
|33.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
|4,38,64,807
|1.75
|411.23
|ICICI Prudential Bharat 22 ETF
|3,67,79,024
|3.03
|344.99
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|2,41,99,500
|0.96
|226.87
|SBI Contra Fund
|1,95,49,578
|1.36
|183.28
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|1,90,00,000
|0.45
|178.13
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|1,56,41,581
|0.95
|146.64
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|1,20,00,000
|0.96
|112.5
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|1,07,25,000
|0.72
|100.55
|Nippon India ETF Nifty Next 50 Junior BeES
|93,37,545
|2.74
|87.54
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|86,12,421
|2.74
|80.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1959 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23201MH1959GOI011388 and registration number is 011388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refineries. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 598163.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9181.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,25,820.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is 12.85 and PB ratio of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is 0.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is ₹89.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is ₹101.45 and 52-week low of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is ₹65.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.