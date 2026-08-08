Here's the live share price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has declined 3.57% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,374.1
|2,381.43
|10
|2,411.77
|2,405.45
|20
|2,511.93
|2,456.33
|50
|2,557.24
|2,514.16
|100
|2,516.12
|2,502.88
|200
|2,413.72
|2,499.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.13%, FII holding rose to 10.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,32,686
|1.33
|535.3
|18,95,105
|0.7
|475.67
|10,61,566
|0.31
|266.45
|9,40,332
|1.26
|236.02
|9,15,137
|1.29
|229.7
|7,59,688
|2.9
|190.68
|7,56,587
|0.61
|189.9
|6,80,739
|2
|170.87
|6,00,000
|0.77
|150.6
|5,31,381
|0.9
|133.38
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Ratnamani Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Alon
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Ratnamani Metals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Ratnamani Metals - Submission Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With The Limited Review
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Ratnamani Metals - Submission Of Annual Report For The FY 2025-26 And The Notice Convening 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of The
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Ratnamani Metals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109GJ1983PLC006460 and registration number is 006460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3689.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹2,245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹15,735.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes are ₹2,390.00 and ₹2,157.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹3,342.35 and 52-week low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹1,900.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has shown returns of -5.33% over the past day, -13.52% for the past month, -20.78% over 3 months, -3.57% over 1 year, -4.84% across 3 years, and 10.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes are 32.61 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global