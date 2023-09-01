Follow Us

RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,593.70 Closed
-1.84-48.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,582.90₹2,660.20
₹2,593.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,800.05₹2,697.00
₹2,593.70
Open Price
₹2,642.30
Prev. Close
₹2,642.30
Volume
19,134

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,642.53
  • R22,690.02
  • R32,719.83
  • Pivot
    2,612.72
  • S12,565.23
  • S22,535.42
  • S32,487.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,028.12,607.67
  • 102,029.912,599.41
  • 201,976.752,589.76
  • 501,907.192,522.94
  • 1001,797.222,413.91
  • 2001,647.672,249.19

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan18,31,3191.56489.64
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan14,26,9853.29381.53
DSP Small Cap Fund12,56,6842.88336
HSBC Midcap Fund10,43,4863.52279
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan8,80,4222.19235.4
SBI Small Cap Fund8,50,7951.14227.48
HSBC Value Fund6,35,4081.87169.89
DSP Mid Cap Fund3,22,5590.5986.24
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund2,95,0000.5278.87
Invesco India Multicap Fund2,22,5362.2159.5
View All Mutual Funds

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109GJ1983PLC006460 and registration number is 006460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3138.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakash M Sanghvi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayanti M Sanghvi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shanti M Sanghvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Divyabhash C Anjaria
    Independent Director
  • Dr. VinodKumar M Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravinchandra M Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh G Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhinal A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi G Gadhecha
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is ₹18,520.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is 36.28 and PB ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is ₹2,593.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is ₹2,697.00 and 52-week low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,800.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

