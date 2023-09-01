Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.41
|-2.14
|12.79
|20.42
|42.84
|229.90
|340.31
|2.05
|8.97
|51.33
|37.21
|68.23
|620.84
|972.39
|15.63
|8.97
|46.42
|141.19
|314.12
|484.60
|282.91
|6.54
|3.87
|30.21
|75.44
|48.61
|213.23
|93.10
|14.48
|20.72
|27.92
|46.32
|102.12
|495.03
|203.06
|0.38
|-1.24
|-2.95
|2.77
|-33.85
|1,110.26
|1,897.18
|5.73
|7.35
|26.55
|30.69
|106.55
|80.30
|80.30
|2.14
|23.10
|40.19
|113.21
|278.75
|333.26
|333.26
|1.97
|-11.42
|-4.43
|16.52
|59.54
|2,683.36
|805.27
|0.77
|8.32
|-5.15
|55.16
|134.18
|172.90
|172.90
|0.63
|13.32
|25.60
|37.92
|34.07
|1,366.75
|647.61
|15.40
|28.08
|23.61
|106.76
|97.63
|226.14
|75.80
|2.46
|-8.10
|1.58
|-8.49
|26.35
|543.72
|165.44
|7.84
|10.46
|32.54
|43.68
|72.97
|228.86
|80.74
|-3.18
|-16.34
|18.42
|11.32
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|-1.01
|-3.92
|-11.71
|553.33
|476.47
|708.25
|268.08
|-0.88
|25.84
|28.74
|30.23
|-5.88
|600.00
|3,633.33
|-7.42
|-16.18
|34.80
|34.34
|121.67
|386.59
|7.84
|-2.47
|-1.25
|-3.66
|-8.14
|-35.25
|259.09
|426.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|18,31,319
|1.56
|489.64
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|14,26,985
|3.29
|381.53
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|12,56,684
|2.88
|336
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|10,43,486
|3.52
|279
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|8,80,422
|2.19
|235.4
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|8,50,795
|1.14
|227.48
|HSBC Value Fund
|6,35,408
|1.87
|169.89
|DSP Mid Cap Fund
|3,22,559
|0.59
|86.24
|Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund
|2,95,000
|0.52
|78.87
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|2,22,536
|2.21
|59.5
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109GJ1983PLC006460 and registration number is 006460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3138.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is ₹18,520.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is 36.28 and PB ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is ₹2,593.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is ₹2,697.00 and 52-week low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is ₹1,800.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.