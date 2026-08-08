What is the share price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹2,245.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ratnamani Metals & Tubes? The Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes? The market cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹15,735.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes are ₹2,390.00 and ₹2,157.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹3,342.35 and 52-week low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹1,900.05 as on .

How has the Ratnamani Metals & Tubes performed historically in terms of returns? The Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has shown returns of -5.33% over the past day, -13.52% for the past month, -20.78% over 3 months, -3.57% over 1 year, -4.84% across 3 years, and 10.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes are 32.61 and 3.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global