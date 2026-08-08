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Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Share Price

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BSE

RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,245.00 Closed
-5.33₹ -126.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,157.00₹2,390.00
₹2,245.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,900.05₹3,342.35
₹2,245.00
Open Price
₹2,351.00
Prev. Close
₹2,371.30
Volume
20,479

Source: Dion Global

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has declined 3.57% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,374.12,381.43
102,411.772,405.45
202,511.932,456.33
502,557.242,514.16
1002,516.122,502.88
2002,413.722,499.55

Source: Dion Global

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 19.13%, FII holding rose to 10.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 10.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,32,6861.33535.3
18,95,1050.7475.67
10,61,5660.31266.45
9,40,3321.26236.02
9,15,1371.29229.7
7,59,6882.9190.68
7,56,5870.61189.9
6,80,7392170.87
6,00,0000.77150.6
5,31,3810.9133.38

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTRatnamani Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Alon
Aug 07, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTRatnamani Metals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTRatnamani Metals - Submission Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Along With The Limited Review
Jul 21, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTRatnamani Metals - Submission Of Annual Report For The FY 2025-26 And The Notice Convening 42Nd Annual General Meeting Of The
Jul 21, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTRatnamani Metals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109GJ1983PLC006460 and registration number is 006460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3689.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash M Sanghvi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayanti M Sanghvi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj P Sanghvi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Shanti M Sanghvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashant J Sanghvi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhinal A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh G Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeetha Chhajed
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹2,245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ratnamani Metals & Tubes?

The Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes?

The market cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹15,735.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes are ₹2,390.00 and ₹2,157.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹3,342.35 and 52-week low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is ₹1,900.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ratnamani Metals & Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ratnamani Metals & Tubes has shown returns of -5.33% over the past day, -13.52% for the past month, -20.78% over 3 months, -3.57% over 1 year, -4.84% across 3 years, and 10.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes are 32.61 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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