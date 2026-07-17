Sensex, Nifty at close: Markets end the week on a strong note. The Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Sensex rising 964.58 points, or 1.25%, to settle at 78,151.45, while the Nifty 50 gained 261.55 points, or 1.09%, to end at 24,334.30.

Among the Sensex 30 stocks, Tech Mahindra led the gains, rising 3.88%, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, up 3.67%, TCS, up 2.92%, Reliance Industries, up 2.78%, and ICICI Bank, up 2.59%.

Sensex, Nifty at 2:10 pm:The Indian stock market extended its rally on Friday afternoon, with the Sensex climbing 1,024.50 points (1.33%) to 78,211.37, while the Nifty advanced 273.20 points (1.13%) to 24,345.95.

Top gainers at this hour include Tech Mahindra, up 3.98%, followed by TCS, up 3.10%, Kotak Mahindra Bank, up 2.61%, Reliance Industries, up 2.30%, Hindustan Unilever, up 2.24%, and ICICI Bank, up 1.89%.

Among the laggards, UltraTech Cement fell 0.56%, Tata Steel declined 0.59%, while Bharti Airtel slipped 0.82%.

Sensex, Nifty at 12:30 pm: In afternoon trade today, the domestic equity markets saw a sharp rally, with the Sensex surging 818.51 points, or 1.06%, to 78,005.38, while the Nifty climbed 205.95 points, or 0.86%, to 24,278.70.

Among the top gainers on the Nifty were TCS (up 2.77%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 2.53%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.16%), Reliance Industries (up 2.13%), and Infosys (up 1.93%). On the downside, Bharti Airtel (down 0.70%), Tata Steel (down 0.49%), Sun Pharma (down 0.42%), and UltraTech Cement (down 0.37%) were among the top losers rally.

Sensex, Nifty at 11:30 am: The markets picked up pace after a stable start. The Nifty and Sensex are up nearly 1% each. The top gainers in today’s trade include the likes of Jio Financial, RIL, TCS and Kotak Mahindra. Meanwhile, Wipro is continuing to sulk after disappointing Q1. The pharma stocks are also under selling pressure.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments highlighted that “The range-bound construct of the market is likely to continue. The depreciating rupee has been weighing on the market this week. FCNR B deposit mobilisation by commercial banks is running below expectations, impacted by the high bond yields in the US. This trend, contrary to expectations, has impacted the rupee, making it the worst-performing currency in Asia this week with a depreciation above 1%. This has again impacted FII flows, which had turned positive early this month. Yesterday FIIs sold equity for Rs 4,206 crores, which might impact sentiments today.”

He added that “the big results from RIL today after market hours and the results of the private banking majors on Saturday can have an impact on the market next week. Private sector banks are expected to report good numbers.”

Nifty 50, Sensex today, July 17: Indian equity indices opened the trade on a higher note, defying the global semiconductor sell-off. The Nifty 50 opened 40 points or 0.17% to trade at 24,112.70, while the BSE Sensex surged 143.29 points or 0.19% to open at 77,330.16.

Jio Financial Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

Share market today ahead of opening, July 17: The global markets are under pressure as the semiconductor stocks took a hit overnight in the US market, and the negative sentiment impacted Asian markets too. Also, crude oil prices are trading around the $85 a barrel mark. However, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for Indian markets, up 30 points or 0.12%.

Earlier on Thursday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.02% lower at 24,072.75, while the BSE Sensex closed flat at 77,186.87.

Key global and domestic cues for July 17, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Friday’s trade deep in the red following an overnight fall on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 2.9%, while the Topix declined 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were last at 24,917, lower than the index’s last close of 25,008.60. South Korea’s markets are shut on Friday.

US indices

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading lower on Friday after semiconductor stocks took the brunt of selling. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 168 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.39%, while Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.76%.

On Thursday, the US stock market closed on a lower note on the back of a strong tech sell-off. The S&P 500 lost 0.51% and ended at 7,533.77, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.47% to 25,881.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 105.67 points, or 0.20%, and closed at 52,552.97.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.72% higher at $79.52 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.69% higher at $84.81, trading near the psychologically important level of $85. On COMEX, crude prices rose 0.75% to trade at $79.54 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $3,991.90 an ounce, down 0.02%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,40,540 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen 1.18% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,40,290 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,05,405. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.63% lower at $55.83 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate fell 2.3%% to Rs 2.15 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 4,205.56 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,986.41 crore on July 16, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.02% higher at 100.74. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.08% to close at 96.35 to the dollar on July 16.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Electronics sector’s stocks surged the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 2.58% in market capitalisation. Further, Transport stocks were followed by the Tyres sector stocks, which were further followed by the Consumer Durables stocks. However, the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.77%.