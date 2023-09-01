Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India CPSE ETF
|23,35,753
|0.69
|156.27
|ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund
|2,19,225
|0.68
|14.67
|ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund
|1,29,373
|0.81
|8.66
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|1,00,000
|1.62
|6.69
|ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund
|43,579
|0.14
|2.92
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|18,830
|0.21
|1.26
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|12,230
|0.21
|0.82
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|7,737
|0.21
|0.52
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|4,397
|0.21
|0.29
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|2,027
|0.21
|0.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63032KL1972GOI002414 and registration number is 002414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3190.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is ₹11,913.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is 39.1 and PB ratio of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is 2.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is ₹908.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Shipyard Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is ₹923.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is ₹371.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.