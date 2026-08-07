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Cochin Shipyard Share Price

NSE
BSE

COCHIN SHIPYARD

Public Sector | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping
Theme
DefenceManufacturingShipbuilding
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE Central Public SectorBSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cochin Shipyard along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,513.00 Closed
1.68₹ 25.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cochin Shipyard Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,482.80₹1,524.00
₹1,513.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,186.55₹1,979.60
₹1,513.00
Open Price
₹1,494.75
Prev. Close
₹1,488.00
Volume
1,58,430

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Shipyard Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cochin Shipyard		6.294.47-16.65-0.77-10.6566.0652.10
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		4.95-0.93-6.881.12-10.2840.3082.83
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries		8.5416.2443.3445.61619.75313.96293.24
Laxmipati Engineering Works		-9.75-17.5047.9573.5612.24118.6066.99
Hariyana Ship-Breakers		1.93-7.04-2.69-1.39-8.970.32-3.97
VMS Industries		-0.05-7.41-14.43-22.79-40.193.226.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cochin Shipyard has declined 10.65% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-10.28%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%), Laxmipati Engineering Works (12.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Cochin Shipyard has underperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (82.83%) and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (293.24%).

Cochin Shipyard Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Shipyard Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,409.931,419.56
101,401.221,414.5
201,405.981,417.89
501,443.921,445.31
1001,475.051,479.3
2001,548.431,531.29

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Shipyard Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cochin Shipyard remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.96%, FII holding fell to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cochin Shipyard Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,69,2461.25191.39
5,35,9231.5980.81
3,15,7833.2347.62
2,16,6610.6832.67
1,69,1881.6325.51
1,67,0001.0325.18
1,25,0001.2118.85

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Cochin Shipyard Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTCochin Shipyard - Extension Of Additional Charge Of The Post Of Chairman & Managing Director To Shri Jose V J, Director (Fina
Jul 17, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTCochin Shipyard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 10, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTCochin Shipyard - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ('
Jul 09, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTCochin Shipyard - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTCochin Shipyard - Updates on Notice of Offer for Sale of shares by Promoter (Oversubscription Option)

Source: Dion Global

About Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63032KL1972GOI002414 and registration number is 002414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4307.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhu S Nair
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. S Harikrishnan
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. V J Jose
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh Gopalakrishnan
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. S Venkatesapathy
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Mr. P B Nooh
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Dr. Seema Suri
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on Cochin Shipyard Share Price

What is the share price of Cochin Shipyard?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,513.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cochin Shipyard?

The Cochin Shipyard is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Shipyard?

The market cap of Cochin Shipyard is ₹39,804.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cochin Shipyard?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Shipyard are ₹1,524.00 and ₹1,482.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Shipyard?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Shipyard stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,979.60 and 52-week low of Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,186.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cochin Shipyard performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cochin Shipyard has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 4.47% for the past month, -16.65% over 3 months, -10.65% over 1 year, 66.06% across 3 years, and 52.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cochin Shipyard?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Shipyard are 55.55 and 6.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Shipyard News

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