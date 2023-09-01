Follow Us

COCHIN SHIPYARD LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Smallcap | NSE
₹908.50 Closed
0.312.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹893.10₹922.00
₹908.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹371.20₹923.00
₹908.50
Open Price
₹910.25
Prev. Close
₹905.70
Volume
36,79,579

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1923.2
  • R2937.05
  • R3952.1
  • Pivot
    908.15
  • S1894.3
  • S2879.25
  • S3865.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5520.22869.49
  • 10522.58843.38
  • 20495.03796.09
  • 50422.1709.26
  • 100371.25638.65
  • 200347.33571.64

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.1935.5682.1495.48139.27175.43115.80
2.591.47131.44155.20368.83997.44997.44
3.4030.6778.7486.80160.96316.09689.69
11.644.5917.9219.1150.3262.3419.11
-14.816.989.52-24.59-20.69-16.36-80.67

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Share Holdings

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India CPSE ETF23,35,7530.69156.27
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund2,19,2250.6814.67
ICICI Prudential Manufacturing Fund1,29,3730.818.66
Samco Active Momentum Fund1,00,0001.626.69
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund43,5790.142.92
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund18,8300.211.26
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund12,2300.210.82
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund7,7370.210.52
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund4,3970.210.29
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF2,0270.210.14
View All Mutual Funds

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63032KL1972GOI002414 and registration number is 002414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3190.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Madhu S Nair
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bejoy Bhasker
    Director - Technical
  • Mrs. Amrapali Prashant Salve
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. K R Jyothilal
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Mr. Nahar Singh Maheshwari
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sharma
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Prithviraj Harichandan
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. M Venkatesan
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Biswas
    Non Official Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh
    Part Time Official (Nominee) Director
  • Mr. Sreejith Katayamkot Narayanan
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. V J Jose
    Director - Finance & CFO

FAQs on Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.?

The market cap of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is ₹11,913.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is 39.1 and PB ratio of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is 2.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is ₹908.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Shipyard Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Shipyard Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is ₹923.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is ₹371.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

