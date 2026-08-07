What is the share price of Cochin Shipyard? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,513.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Cochin Shipyard? The Cochin Shipyard is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Shipyard? The market cap of Cochin Shipyard is ₹39,804.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cochin Shipyard? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Shipyard are ₹1,524.00 and ₹1,482.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Shipyard? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Shipyard stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,979.60 and 52-week low of Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,186.55 as on .

How has the Cochin Shipyard performed historically in terms of returns? The Cochin Shipyard has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 4.47% for the past month, -16.65% over 3 months, -10.65% over 1 year, 66.06% across 3 years, and 52.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cochin Shipyard? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Shipyard are 55.55 and 6.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.

Source: Dion Global