Here's the live share price of Cochin Shipyard along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cochin Shipyard
|6.29
|4.47
|-16.65
|-0.77
|-10.65
|66.06
|52.10
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|4.95
|-0.93
|-6.88
|1.12
|-10.28
|40.30
|82.83
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|8.54
|16.24
|43.34
|45.61
|619.75
|313.96
|293.24
|Laxmipati Engineering Works
|-9.75
|-17.50
|47.95
|73.56
|12.24
|118.60
|66.99
|Hariyana Ship-Breakers
|1.93
|-7.04
|-2.69
|-1.39
|-8.97
|0.32
|-3.97
|VMS Industries
|-0.05
|-7.41
|-14.43
|-22.79
|-40.19
|3.22
|6.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cochin Shipyard has declined 10.65% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-10.28%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%), Laxmipati Engineering Works (12.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Cochin Shipyard has underperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (82.83%) and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (293.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,409.93
|1,419.56
|10
|1,401.22
|1,414.5
|20
|1,405.98
|1,417.89
|50
|1,443.92
|1,445.31
|100
|1,475.05
|1,479.3
|200
|1,548.43
|1,531.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cochin Shipyard remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.96%, FII holding fell to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,69,246
|1.25
|191.39
|5,35,923
|1.59
|80.81
|3,15,783
|3.23
|47.62
|2,16,661
|0.68
|32.67
|1,69,188
|1.63
|25.51
|1,67,000
|1.03
|25.18
|1,25,000
|1.21
|18.85
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Cochin Shipyard - Extension Of Additional Charge Of The Post Of Chairman & Managing Director To Shri Jose V J, Director (Fina
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Cochin Shipyard - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|Cochin Shipyard - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 7(2)(B) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ('
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Cochin Shipyard - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Cochin Shipyard - Updates on Notice of Offer for Sale of shares by Promoter (Oversubscription Option)
Source: Dion Global
Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63032KL1972GOI002414 and registration number is 002414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4307.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 131.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,513.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cochin Shipyard is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cochin Shipyard is ₹39,804.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Shipyard are ₹1,524.00 and ₹1,482.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Shipyard stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,979.60 and 52-week low of Cochin Shipyard is ₹1,186.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cochin Shipyard has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 4.47% for the past month, -16.65% over 3 months, -10.65% over 1 year, 66.06% across 3 years, and 52.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Shipyard are 55.55 and 6.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.59 per annum.
Source: Dion Global