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Force Motors Share Price

NSE
BSE

FORCE MOTORS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Electric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Force Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18,510.00 Closed
-0.96₹ -180.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Force Motors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18,450.00₹18,800.00
₹18,510.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14,911.45₹26,485.95
₹18,510.00
Open Price
₹18,598.95
Prev. Close
₹18,690.00
Volume
5,764

Source: Dion Global

Force Motors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Force Motors		3.48-1.36-10.53-17.192.3589.2565.84
Tata Motors		3.706.614.45-2.9538.2911.416.70
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		1.550.76-3.97-8.56-46.72-17.282.96
Ashok Leyland		6.627.923.75-13.9547.8324.6121.80
Olectra Greentech		4.26-2.569.0730.62-4.706.7035.53
SML Mahindra		-2.3444.5342.6441.0651.2466.4355.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Force Motors has gained 2.35% compared to peers like Tata Motors (38.29%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-46.72%), Ashok Leyland (47.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Force Motors has outperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (6.70%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (2.96%).

Force Motors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Force Motors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517,689.6118,183.27
1017,587.7217,993.56
2017,877.3817,982.82
5018,254.2918,413.69
10019,548.7918,975.46
20019,447.2418,594.3

Source: Dion Global

Force Motors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Force Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.46%, FII holding fell to 9.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Force Motors Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,5002.0139.95
19,7352.8236.67
14,0002.0326.01
8,0400.1714.94
5,8250.2910.82

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Force Motors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTForce Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTForce Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 30, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTForce Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTForce Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTForce Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Force Motors

Force Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102PN1958PLC011172 and registration number is 011172. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9056.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhaykumar Navalmal Firodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prasan Abhaykumar Firodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant V Inamdar
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Ms. Sonia Prashar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vallabh Roopchand Bhanshali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Mangalbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Force Motors Share Price

What is the share price of Force Motors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Force Motors is ₹18,510.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Force Motors?

The Force Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Force Motors?

The market cap of Force Motors is ₹24,389.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Force Motors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Force Motors are ₹18,800.00 and ₹18,450.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Force Motors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Force Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Force Motors is ₹26,485.95 and 52-week low of Force Motors is ₹14,911.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Force Motors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Force Motors has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, -1.36% for the past month, -10.53% over 3 months, 2.35% over 1 year, 89.25% across 3 years, and 65.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Force Motors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Force Motors are 19.48 and 5.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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