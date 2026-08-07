Here's the live share price of Force Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Force Motors
|3.48
|-1.36
|-10.53
|-17.19
|2.35
|89.25
|65.84
|Tata Motors
|3.70
|6.61
|4.45
|-2.95
|38.29
|11.41
|6.70
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|1.55
|0.76
|-3.97
|-8.56
|-46.72
|-17.28
|2.96
|Ashok Leyland
|6.62
|7.92
|3.75
|-13.95
|47.83
|24.61
|21.80
|Olectra Greentech
|4.26
|-2.56
|9.07
|30.62
|-4.70
|6.70
|35.53
|SML Mahindra
|-2.34
|44.53
|42.64
|41.06
|51.24
|66.43
|55.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Force Motors has gained 2.35% compared to peers like Tata Motors (38.29%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-46.72%), Ashok Leyland (47.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Force Motors has outperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (6.70%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (2.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17,689.61
|18,183.27
|10
|17,587.72
|17,993.56
|20
|17,877.38
|17,982.82
|50
|18,254.29
|18,413.69
|100
|19,548.79
|18,975.46
|200
|19,447.24
|18,594.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Force Motors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.46%, FII holding fell to 9.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,500
|2.01
|39.95
|19,735
|2.82
|36.67
|14,000
|2.03
|26.01
|8,040
|0.17
|14.94
|5,825
|0.29
|10.82
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Force Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Force Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Force Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Force Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Force Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Force Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102PN1958PLC011172 and registration number is 011172. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of commercial vehicles such as vans, lorries, over-the-road tractors for semi-trailers etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9056.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Force Motors is ₹18,510.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Force Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Force Motors is ₹24,389.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Force Motors are ₹18,800.00 and ₹18,450.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Force Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Force Motors is ₹26,485.95 and 52-week low of Force Motors is ₹14,911.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Force Motors has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, -1.36% for the past month, -10.53% over 3 months, 2.35% over 1 year, 89.25% across 3 years, and 65.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Force Motors are 19.48 and 5.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global