FORCE MOTORS LTD.

Sector : Auto - LCVs/HCVs | Smallcap | NSE
₹3,496.55 Closed
1.8864.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Force Motors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,435.00₹3,550.00
₹3,496.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,085.20₹3,663.00
₹3,496.55
Open Price
₹3,457.00
Prev. Close
₹3,431.90
Volume
35,962

Force Motors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,553.6
  • R23,609.3
  • R33,668.6
  • Pivot
    3,494.3
  • S13,438.6
  • S23,379.3
  • S33,323.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,303.493,410.76
  • 101,308.643,373.01
  • 201,277.463,224.15
  • 501,279.672,836.49
  • 1001,148.692,411.45
  • 2001,134.821,995.76

Force Motors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9935.0189.97180.12172.09220.83168.44
1.04-5.0114.2443.5230.95325.17129.33
1.76-0.46-8.508.32-0.3459.5417.71
-0.890.0525.2528.0313.24167.8838.10
2.116.8362.45149.3393.841,726.64447.95
-1.6919.3518.2078.1473.83212.4651.92

Force Motors Ltd. Share Holdings

Force Motors Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Sundaram Small Cap Fund69,2380.7217.65
Sundaram Tax Savings Fund59,0131.3815.05
Sundaram Equity Savings Fund (Growth Accum)14,9300.713.81
Sundaram Equity Savings Fund (Qtr Div)14,9300.713.81

Force Motors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Force Motors Ltd.

Force Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102PN1958PLC011172 and registration number is 011172. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3240.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhaykumar Firodia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prasan Firodia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant V Inamdar
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. Arvind Mahajan
    Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Mangalbhai Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Vallabh Roopchand Bhanshali
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Sheth
    Director
  • Dr. Indira Parikh
    Director
  • Mr. Pratap Pawar
    Director
  • Mr. S Padmanabhan
    Director
  • Mr. Nition Desai
    Director

FAQs on Force Motors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Force Motors Ltd.?

The market cap of Force Motors Ltd. is ₹4,607.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Force Motors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Force Motors Ltd. is 19.48 and PB ratio of Force Motors Ltd. is 2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Force Motors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Force Motors Ltd. is ₹3,496.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Force Motors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Force Motors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Force Motors Ltd. is ₹3,663.00 and 52-week low of Force Motors Ltd. is ₹1,85.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

