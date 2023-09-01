Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.99
|35.01
|89.97
|180.12
|172.09
|220.83
|168.44
|1.04
|-5.01
|14.24
|43.52
|30.95
|325.17
|129.33
|1.76
|-0.46
|-8.50
|8.32
|-0.34
|59.54
|17.71
|-0.89
|0.05
|25.25
|28.03
|13.24
|167.88
|38.10
|2.11
|6.83
|62.45
|149.33
|93.84
|1,726.64
|447.95
|-1.69
|19.35
|18.20
|78.14
|73.83
|212.46
|51.92
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|69,238
|0.72
|17.65
|Sundaram Tax Savings Fund
|59,013
|1.38
|15.05
|Sundaram Equity Savings Fund (Growth Accum)
|14,930
|0.71
|3.81
|Sundaram Equity Savings Fund (Qtr Div)
|14,930
|0.71
|3.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Force Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34102PN1958PLC011172 and registration number is 011172. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle engines. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3240.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Force Motors Ltd. is ₹4,607.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Force Motors Ltd. is 19.48 and PB ratio of Force Motors Ltd. is 2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Force Motors Ltd. is ₹3,496.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Force Motors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Force Motors Ltd. is ₹3,663.00 and 52-week low of Force Motors Ltd. is ₹1,85.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.