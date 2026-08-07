Here's the live share price of ideaForge Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ideaForge Technology has gained 109.66% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, ideaForge Technology has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|862.1
|875.22
|10
|862.08
|870.21
|20
|865.9
|866.21
|50
|865.95
|833.25
|100
|705.5
|749.79
|200
|578.93
|654.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ideaForge Technology saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.26%, while DII stake increased to 10.98%, FII holding rose to 8.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,63,529
|0.6
|29.65
|20,141
|0.14
|1.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|ideaForge Technology - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|ideaForge Technology - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|ideaForge Technology - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|ideaForge Technology - Receipt Of Letter Of Intent ("LOI") From Technology Development Board ("TDB") To Ideaforge Technology
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|ideaForge Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 20
Source: Dion Global
ideaForge Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401MH2007PLC167669 and registration number is 167669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of radar equipment, gps devices, search, detection, navigation, aeronautical and nautical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ideaForge Technology is ₹908.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ideaForge Technology is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ideaForge Technology is ₹4,513.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ideaForge Technology are ₹955.00 and ₹890.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ideaForge Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ideaForge Technology is ₹997.00 and 52-week low of ideaForge Technology is ₹367.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ideaForge Technology has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, 8.38% for the past month, 14.65% over 3 months, 109.66% over 1 year, -6.04% across 3 years, and -6.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ideaForge Technology are -265.03 and 7.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global