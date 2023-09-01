Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
|1.13
|2.95
|-2.99
|-18.62
|6.01
|524.03
|389.71
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|3,82,600
|0.41
|43.68
|HDFC Defence Fund
|2,23,507
|2.08
|25.52
|HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund
|2,17,700
|1.08
|24.85
|Mirae Asset Focused Fund
|2,17,619
|0.27
|24.84
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|2,23,214
|0.46
|23.95
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|2,07,878
|0.45
|23.73
|Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund
|1,83,507
|0.45
|20.95
|Kotak Multicap Fund
|1,25,205
|0.26
|14.29
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|1,25,107
|1.03
|14.28
|ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity
|1,22,188
|4.22
|13.95
Engineering - Heavy
The market cap of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is ₹4,103.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is 27.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ideaForge Technology Ltd. is ₹984.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ideaForge Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is ₹1,343.95 and 52-week low of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is ₹959.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.