Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

ideaForge Technology Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IDEAFORGE TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹984.80 Closed
-0.65-6.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ideaForge Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹982.00₹998.70
₹984.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹959.40₹1,343.95
₹984.80
Open Price
₹998.70
Prev. Close
₹991.20
Volume
1,18,435

ideaForge Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1994.13
  • R21,004.77
  • R31,010.83
  • Pivot
    988.07
  • S1977.43
  • S2971.37
  • S3960.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5258.99998.63
  • 10129.51,006.16
  • 2064.751,034.47
  • 5025.90
  • 10012.950
  • 2006.470

ideaForge Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

ideaForge Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

ideaForge Technology Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan3,82,6000.4143.68
HDFC Defence Fund2,23,5072.0825.52
HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund2,17,7001.0824.85
Mirae Asset Focused Fund2,17,6190.2724.84
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund2,23,2140.4623.95
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund2,07,8780.4523.73
Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund1,83,5070.4520.95
Kotak Multicap Fund1,25,2050.2614.29
ITI Small Cap Fund1,25,1071.0314.28
ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund - Pure Equity1,22,1884.2213.95
View All Mutual Funds

ideaForge Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
  • Updates
    Ideaforge Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order '.
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:57 AM

About ideaForge Technology Ltd.

Engineering - Heavy

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rahul Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bhat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ganapathy Subramaniam
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mathew Cyriac
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Balia
    Independent Director

FAQs on ideaForge Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ideaForge Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is ₹4,103.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ideaForge Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is 27.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ideaForge Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ideaForge Technology Ltd. is ₹984.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ideaForge Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ideaForge Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is ₹1,343.95 and 52-week low of ideaForge Technology Ltd. is ₹959.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data