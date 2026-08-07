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ideaForge Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

IDEAFORGE TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Drone
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of ideaForge Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹908.25 Closed
-1.33₹ -12.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ideaForge Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹890.00₹955.00
₹908.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹367.95₹997.00
₹908.25
Open Price
₹935.25
Prev. Close
₹920.45
Volume
30,086

Source: Dion Global

ideaForge Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ideaForge Technology has gained 109.66% compared to peers like Hindustan Aeronautics (7.89%), Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%). From a 5 year perspective, ideaForge Technology has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Aeronautics (55.33%) and Bharat Electronics (47.77%).

ideaForge Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ideaForge Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5862.1875.22
10862.08870.21
20865.9866.21
50865.95833.25
100705.5749.79
200578.93654.77

Source: Dion Global

ideaForge Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ideaForge Technology saw a drop in promoter holding to 25.26%, while DII stake increased to 10.98%, FII holding rose to 8.27%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

ideaForge Technology Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,63,5290.629.65
20,1410.141.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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ideaForge Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTideaForge Technology - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTideaForge Technology - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTideaForge Technology - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTideaForge Technology - Receipt Of Letter Of Intent ("LOI") From Technology Development Board ("TDB") To Ideaforge Technology
Jul 30, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTideaForge Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 20

Source: Dion Global

About ideaForge Technology

ideaForge Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31401MH2007PLC167669 and registration number is 167669. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of radar equipment, gps devices, search, detection, navigation, aeronautical and nautical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 226.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Srikanth Velamakanni
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ankit Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vipul Joshi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rahul Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Bhat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mathew Cyriac
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Balia
    Independent Director

FAQs on ideaForge Technology Share Price

What is the share price of ideaForge Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ideaForge Technology is ₹908.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ideaForge Technology?

The ideaForge Technology is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ideaForge Technology?

The market cap of ideaForge Technology is ₹4,513.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ideaForge Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ideaForge Technology are ₹955.00 and ₹890.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ideaForge Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ideaForge Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ideaForge Technology is ₹997.00 and 52-week low of ideaForge Technology is ₹367.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ideaForge Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The ideaForge Technology has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, 8.38% for the past month, 14.65% over 3 months, 109.66% over 1 year, -6.04% across 3 years, and -6.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ideaForge Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ideaForge Technology are -265.03 and 7.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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