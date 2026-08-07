What is the share price of ideaForge Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ideaForge Technology is ₹908.25 as on .

What kind of stock is ideaForge Technology? The ideaForge Technology is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ideaForge Technology? The market cap of ideaForge Technology is ₹4,513.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ideaForge Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of ideaForge Technology are ₹955.00 and ₹890.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ideaForge Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ideaForge Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ideaForge Technology is ₹997.00 and 52-week low of ideaForge Technology is ₹367.95 as on .

How has the ideaForge Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The ideaForge Technology has shown returns of -1.33% over the past day, 8.38% for the past month, 14.65% over 3 months, 109.66% over 1 year, -6.04% across 3 years, and -6.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ideaForge Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ideaForge Technology are -265.03 and 7.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global