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Action Construction Equipment Share Price

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BSE

ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
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Here's the live share price of Action Construction Equipment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,095.25 Closed
-1.60₹ -17.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Action Construction Equipment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,080.00₹1,119.90
₹1,095.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹746.10₹1,169.90
₹1,095.25
Open Price
₹1,113.70
Prev. Close
₹1,113.10
Volume
39,209

Source: Dion Global

Action Construction Equipment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Action Construction Equipment		2.359.7920.9218.66-0.8414.4535.95
BEML		2.52-1.96-10.231.97-7.6921.4821.95
Sanghvi Movers		19.679.3345.2262.0274.1414.6938.41
TIL		-7.766.317.12-7.58-24.7947.4136.80
Jinkushal Industries		6.240.2511.0941.49-15.95-5.63-3.42
Brady & Morris Engg Co		4.480-18.73-13.91-51.2128.5035.25

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Action Construction Equipment has declined 0.84% compared to peers like BEML (-7.69%), Sanghvi Movers (74.14%), TIL (-24.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Action Construction Equipment has outperformed peers relative to BEML (21.95%) and Sanghvi Movers (38.41%).

Action Construction Equipment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Action Construction Equipment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,072.561,100.65
101,048.641,075.67
201,017.551,045.32
50969.41994.55
100919.35960.97
200935.48971.34

Source: Dion Global

Action Construction Equipment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Action Construction Equipment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.59%, FII holding fell to 7.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Action Construction Equipment Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,38,7460.3724.45
38,5001.43.94
29,0000.962.97
12,0001.081.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Action Construction Equipment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTAction Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTAction Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTAction Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTAction Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTAction Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1995PLC053860 and registration number is 053860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3273.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mona Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sorab Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Surbhi Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Avinash Parkash Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriniwas Vashisht
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jagan Nath Chamber
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Divya Singal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Action Construction Equipment Share Price

What is the share price of Action Construction Equipment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Action Construction Equipment is ₹1,095.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Action Construction Equipment?

The Action Construction Equipment is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Action Construction Equipment?

The market cap of Action Construction Equipment is ₹13,042.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Action Construction Equipment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Action Construction Equipment are ₹1,119.90 and ₹1,080.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Action Construction Equipment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Action Construction Equipment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Action Construction Equipment is ₹1,169.90 and 52-week low of Action Construction Equipment is ₹746.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Action Construction Equipment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Action Construction Equipment has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 9.79% for the past month, 20.92% over 3 months, -0.84% over 1 year, 14.45% across 3 years, and 35.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Action Construction Equipment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Action Construction Equipment are 29.86 and 6.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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