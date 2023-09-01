Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Edelweiss Small Cap Fund
|4,40,917
|1.48
|31.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1995PLC053860 and registration number is 053860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1630.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is ₹9,58.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is 45.38 and PB ratio of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is 9.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is ₹760.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Action Construction Equipment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is ₹821.00 and 52-week low of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is ₹247.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.