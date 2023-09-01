Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ACTION CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹760.65 Closed
-0.58-4.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹755.50₹772.60
₹760.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹247.95₹821.00
₹760.65
Open Price
₹765.10
Prev. Close
₹765.10
Volume
1,50,402

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1772.38
  • R2780.77
  • R3788.93
  • Pivot
    764.22
  • S1755.83
  • S2747.67
  • S3739.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5288.23770.85
  • 10285.41770.5
  • 20282.91754.56
  • 50277.28679.63
  • 100247.1589.79
  • 200233489.4

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. Share Holdings

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Edelweiss Small Cap Fund4,40,9171.4831.81

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1995PLC053860 and registration number is 053860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1630.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mona Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sorab Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Surbhi Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Avinash Parkash Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriniwas Vashisht
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jagan Nath Chamber
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Divya Singal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Action Construction Equipment Ltd.?

The market cap of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is ₹9,58.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Action Construction Equipment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is 45.38 and PB ratio of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is 9.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Action Construction Equipment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is ₹760.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Action Construction Equipment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Action Construction Equipment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is ₹821.00 and 52-week low of Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is ₹247.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

