Here's the live share price of Action Construction Equipment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Action Construction Equipment
|2.35
|9.79
|20.92
|18.66
|-0.84
|14.45
|35.95
|BEML
|2.52
|-1.96
|-10.23
|1.97
|-7.69
|21.48
|21.95
|Sanghvi Movers
|19.67
|9.33
|45.22
|62.02
|74.14
|14.69
|38.41
|TIL
|-7.76
|6.31
|7.12
|-7.58
|-24.79
|47.41
|36.80
|Jinkushal Industries
|6.24
|0.25
|11.09
|41.49
|-15.95
|-5.63
|-3.42
|Brady & Morris Engg Co
|4.48
|0
|-18.73
|-13.91
|-51.21
|28.50
|35.25
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Action Construction Equipment has declined 0.84% compared to peers like BEML (-7.69%), Sanghvi Movers (74.14%), TIL (-24.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Action Construction Equipment has outperformed peers relative to BEML (21.95%) and Sanghvi Movers (38.41%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,072.56
|1,100.65
|10
|1,048.64
|1,075.67
|20
|1,017.55
|1,045.32
|50
|969.41
|994.55
|100
|919.35
|960.97
|200
|935.48
|971.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Action Construction Equipment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.59%, FII holding fell to 7.82%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,38,746
|0.37
|24.45
|38,500
|1.4
|3.94
|29,000
|0.96
|2.97
|12,000
|1.08
|1.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Action Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Action Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Action Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Action Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Action Con. Equip. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Action Construction Equipment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1995PLC053860 and registration number is 053860. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3273.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Action Construction Equipment is ₹1,095.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Action Construction Equipment is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Action Construction Equipment is ₹13,042.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Action Construction Equipment are ₹1,119.90 and ₹1,080.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Action Construction Equipment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Action Construction Equipment is ₹1,169.90 and 52-week low of Action Construction Equipment is ₹746.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Action Construction Equipment has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 9.79% for the past month, 20.92% over 3 months, -0.84% over 1 year, 14.45% across 3 years, and 35.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Action Construction Equipment are 29.86 and 6.49 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global