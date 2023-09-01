Follow Us

EVEREST KANTO CYLINDER LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹118.00 Closed
2.032.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.45₹119.50
₹118.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.00₹136.80
₹118.00
Open Price
₹116.45
Prev. Close
₹115.65
Volume
5,14,228

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1119.55
  • R2121.55
  • R3123.6
  • Pivot
    117.5
  • S1115.5
  • S2113.45
  • S3111.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5110.97114.46
  • 10112.83114.25
  • 20112.03115.73
  • 50116.79116
  • 100146.62112.13
  • 200181.02112.37

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Share Holdings

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29200MH1978PLC020434 and registration number is 020434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1267.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pushkar Khurana
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Khurana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M N Sudhindra Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Karkera
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vaijayanti Pandit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.?

The market cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is ₹1,324.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is 28.4 and PB ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is ₹118.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is ₹136.80 and 52-week low of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is ₹66.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

