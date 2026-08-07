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Everest Kanto Cylinder Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVEREST KANTO CYLINDER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Everest Kanto Cylinder along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.50 Closed
0.63₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Everest Kanto Cylinder Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.30₹113.75
₹112.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.20₹157.55
₹112.50
Open Price
₹110.40
Prev. Close
₹111.80
Volume
17,973

Source: Dion Global

Everest Kanto Cylinder Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Everest Kanto Cylinder has declined 14.06% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Everest Kanto Cylinder has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Everest Kanto Cylinder Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Everest Kanto Cylinder Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.2108.69
10108.88109.08
20111.72110.63
50113.97112.82
100113.04114.29
200117.86118.65

Source: Dion Global

Everest Kanto Cylinder Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Everest Kanto Cylinder remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding fell to 1.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Everest Kanto Cylinder Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTEverest Kanto Cylind - Update on board meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTEverest Kanto Cylind - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated
Jul 10, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTEverest Kanto Cylind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTEverest Kanto Cylind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 23, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTEverest Kanto Cylind - Reply To Volume Movement Letter.

Source: Dion Global

About Everest Kanto Cylinder

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29200MH1978PLC020434 and registration number is 020434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tanks, reservoirs and containers of metal. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 966.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pushkar Khurana
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Puneet Khurana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Ramanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ghanshyam Karkera
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Vaijayanti Pandit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Everest Kanto Cylinder Share Price

What is the share price of Everest Kanto Cylinder?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Kanto Cylinder is ₹112.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Everest Kanto Cylinder?

The Everest Kanto Cylinder is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder?

The market cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder is ₹1,262.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Everest Kanto Cylinder?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Everest Kanto Cylinder are ₹113.75 and ₹110.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everest Kanto Cylinder?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Kanto Cylinder stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Kanto Cylinder is ₹157.55 and 52-week low of Everest Kanto Cylinder is ₹90.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Everest Kanto Cylinder performed historically in terms of returns?

The Everest Kanto Cylinder has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, -3.97% for the past month, -8.98% over 3 months, -14.06% over 1 year, -4.53% across 3 years, and 3.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder are 8.60 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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