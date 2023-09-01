Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.47
|-6.76
|15.18
|46.13
|0.85
|299.32
|236.18
|-3.17
|10.14
|9.44
|3.19
|11.08
|123.66
|7.01
|1.14
|25.02
|33.58
|79.24
|142.89
|783.92
|553.87
|-1.68
|-13.66
|-1.95
|22.55
|16.23
|-31.21
|62.37
|9.85
|-4.63
|-8.94
|-10.56
|-42.96
|79.34
|103.72
|26.12
|9.18
|14.83
|14.28
|-38.32
|42.40
|52.46
|4.93
|3.66
|49.67
|74.78
|20.54
|255.73
|-5.38
|6.87
|6.72
|1.69
|15.63
|-34.62
|55.45
|144.26
|7.60
|23.39
|69.44
|101.23
|53.41
|45.75
|45.75
|3.49
|0.43
|-7.78
|31.20
|36.52
|1.51
|-2.50
|-2.76
|2.46
|27.49
|70.50
|24.47
|6,206.80
|2,800.21
|11.88
|11.49
|20.68
|8.89
|-20.23
|185.05
|334.12
|4.16
|0.35
|-16.39
|16.15
|81.80
|257.85
|190.84
|2.85
|-12.16
|-14.32
|2.57
|-43.78
|49.14
|99.48
|-2.23
|7.60
|6.12
|12.18
|-13.56
|623.12
|544.36
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|2.45
|0.40
|7.96
|21.55
|-30.28
|23.34
|-31.89
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.33
|1.84
|17.00
|42.52
|1.29
|44.64
|44.64
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29200MH1978PLC020434 and registration number is 020434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1267.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is ₹1,324.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is 28.4 and PB ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is 2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is ₹118.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is ₹136.80 and 52-week low of Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is ₹66.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.