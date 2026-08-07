Here's the live share price of Everest Kanto Cylinder along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Everest Kanto Cylinder has declined 14.06% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Everest Kanto Cylinder has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|107.2
|108.69
|10
|108.88
|109.08
|20
|111.72
|110.63
|50
|113.97
|112.82
|100
|113.04
|114.29
|200
|117.86
|118.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Everest Kanto Cylinder remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding fell to 1.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Everest Kanto Cylind - Update on board meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Everest Kanto Cylind - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Everest Kanto Cylind - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Everest Kanto Cylind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Everest Kanto Cylind - Reply To Volume Movement Letter.
Source: Dion Global
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29200MH1978PLC020434 and registration number is 020434. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tanks, reservoirs and containers of metal. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 966.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Kanto Cylinder is ₹112.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Everest Kanto Cylinder is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Everest Kanto Cylinder is ₹1,262.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Everest Kanto Cylinder are ₹113.75 and ₹110.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Kanto Cylinder stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Kanto Cylinder is ₹157.55 and 52-week low of Everest Kanto Cylinder is ₹90.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Everest Kanto Cylinder has shown returns of 0.63% over the past day, -3.97% for the past month, -8.98% over 3 months, -14.06% over 1 year, -4.53% across 3 years, and 3.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everest Kanto Cylinder are 8.60 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global