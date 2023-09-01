Follow Us

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
NSE

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹803.80 Closed
0.070.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹800.55₹812.05
₹803.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹516.30₹938.00
₹803.80
Open Price
₹807.30
Prev. Close
₹803.25
Volume
66,388

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1810.18
  • R2816.87
  • R3821.68
  • Pivot
    805.37
  • S1798.68
  • S2793.87
  • S3787.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5566.58795.1
  • 10551.07788.39
  • 20547.75785.96
  • 50565.73797.07
  • 100524.67790.43
  • 200503.35740.37

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.171.95-8.1812.0439.78172.34102.13
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAmalgamation
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC030081 and registration number is 030081. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical testing and analysis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 468.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C V Subramanyam
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. C Srikanth
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Subba Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Krishna Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Phaneesh Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nooraine Fazal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srinath Batni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cigniti Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,194.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cigniti Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is 19.27 and PB ratio of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is 5.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cigniti Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is ₹803.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cigniti Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cigniti Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is ₹938.00 and 52-week low of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is ₹516.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

