Here's the live share price of Cigniti Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cigniti Technologies
|-6.97
|-1.72
|-7.55
|-27.59
|-19.06
|14.23
|26.33
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cigniti Technologies has declined 19.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cigniti Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,315.36
|1,285.18
|10
|1,261.3
|1,271.27
|20
|1,242.81
|1,247.83
|50
|1,183.74
|1,257.99
|100
|1,384.58
|1,347.41
|200
|1,528.06
|1,442.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cigniti Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.58%, FII holding fell to 10.43%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,31,045
|0.49
|39.14
|2,65,008
|0.24
|31.33
|2,11,775
|0.47
|25.04
|35,308
|0.93
|4.17
|27,402
|0.28
|3.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|May 06, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|Cigniti Technologies - Record Date For Issue Of Equity Shares Pursuant To Scheme Of Amalgamation
|May 05, 2026, 06:33 AM IST IST
|Cigniti Technologies - Update On Board Meeting Pursuant To The Merger Order.
|May 05, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Cigniti Technologies - Update On Effective Date Of The Scheme Of Amalgamation Of Cigniti Technologies Limited And Coforge Lim
|May 01, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Cigniti Technologies - Pronouncement Of Order Approving Scheme Of Amalgamation Under Sections 230 To 232 Of The Companies Act
|Apr 16, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Cigniti Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC030081 and registration number is 030081. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical testing and analysis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1029.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cigniti Technologies is ₹1,265.10 as on May 14, 2026.
The Cigniti Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cigniti Technologies is ₹3,484.97 Cr as on May 14, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cigniti Technologies are ₹1,288.95 and ₹1,231.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cigniti Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cigniti Technologies is ₹1,928.85 and 52-week low of Cigniti Technologies is ₹996.90 as on May 14, 2026.
The Cigniti Technologies has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -7.55% over 3 months, -19.06% over 1 year, 14.23% across 3 years, and 26.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cigniti Technologies are 11.54 and 2.88 on May 14, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global