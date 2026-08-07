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Cigniti Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

CIGNITI TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cigniti Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,265.10 Closed
-1.58₹ -20.25
As on May 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cigniti Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,231.50₹1,288.95
₹1,265.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹996.90₹1,928.85
₹1,265.10
Open Price
₹1,288.95
Prev. Close
₹1,285.35
Volume
1,357

Source: Dion Global

Cigniti Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cigniti Technologies		-6.97-1.72-7.55-27.59-19.0614.2326.33
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cigniti Technologies has declined 19.06% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Cigniti Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Cigniti Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cigniti Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,315.361,285.18
101,261.31,271.27
201,242.811,247.83
501,183.741,257.99
1001,384.581,347.41
2001,528.061,442.13

Source: Dion Global

Cigniti Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cigniti Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.58%, FII holding fell to 10.43%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cigniti Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,31,0450.4939.14
2,65,0080.2431.33
2,11,7750.4725.04
35,3080.934.17
27,4020.283.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Cigniti Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 06, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTCigniti Technologies - Record Date For Issue Of Equity Shares Pursuant To Scheme Of Amalgamation
May 05, 2026, 06:33 AM IST ISTCigniti Technologies - Update On Board Meeting Pursuant To The Merger Order.
May 05, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTCigniti Technologies - Update On Effective Date Of The Scheme Of Amalgamation Of Cigniti Technologies Limited And Coforge Lim
May 01, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTCigniti Technologies - Pronouncement Of Order Approving Scheme Of Amalgamation Under Sections 230 To 232 Of The Companies Act
Apr 16, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTCigniti Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC030081 and registration number is 030081. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Technical testing and analysis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1029.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Singh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Khanna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Goel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Durgesh Kumar Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Sarraf
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mohua Sengupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cigniti Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Cigniti Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cigniti Technologies is ₹1,265.10 as on May 14, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cigniti Technologies?

The Cigniti Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cigniti Technologies?

The market cap of Cigniti Technologies is ₹3,484.97 Cr as on May 14, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cigniti Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cigniti Technologies are ₹1,288.95 and ₹1,231.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cigniti Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cigniti Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cigniti Technologies is ₹1,928.85 and 52-week low of Cigniti Technologies is ₹996.90 as on May 14, 2026.

How has the Cigniti Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cigniti Technologies has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -7.55% over 3 months, -19.06% over 1 year, 14.23% across 3 years, and 26.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cigniti Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cigniti Technologies are 11.54 and 2.88 on May 14, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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