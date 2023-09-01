What is the Market Cap of Cigniti Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is ₹2,194.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cigniti Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is 19.27 and PB ratio of Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is 5.02 as on .

What is the share price of Cigniti Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cigniti Technologies Ltd. is ₹803.80 as on .