What is the share price of Cigniti Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cigniti Technologies is ₹1,265.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Cigniti Technologies? The Cigniti Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cigniti Technologies? The market cap of Cigniti Technologies is ₹3,484.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cigniti Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cigniti Technologies are ₹1,288.95 and ₹1,231.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cigniti Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cigniti Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cigniti Technologies is ₹1,928.85 and 52-week low of Cigniti Technologies is ₹996.90 as on .

How has the Cigniti Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Cigniti Technologies has shown returns of -1.58% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -7.55% over 3 months, -19.06% over 1 year, 14.23% across 3 years, and 26.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cigniti Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cigniti Technologies are 11.54 and 2.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global