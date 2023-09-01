Follow Us

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Smallcap | NSE
₹88.90 Closed
-0.89-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹87.60₹90.15
₹88.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.70₹95.00
₹88.90
Open Price
₹90.10
Prev. Close
₹89.70
Volume
39,69,774

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.27
  • R291.48
  • R392.82
  • Pivot
    88.93
  • S187.72
  • S286.38
  • S385.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.487.92
  • 1030.4686.62
  • 2029.4282.63
  • 5030.6574.29
  • 10029.166.77
  • 20031.9258.4

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund81,00,0000.854.39
Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund13,50,0001.059.07

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication regarding Loss of Share Certificates
    07-Aug, 2023 | 10:58 AM

About Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110JK1938SGC000048 and registration number is 000048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8013.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Baldev Prakash
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Pawan Kotwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Gupta
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. R K Chhibber
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Naba Kishore Sahoo
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Chandra Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shahla Ayoub
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is ₹9,169.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is 6.75 and PB ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is ₹88.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

