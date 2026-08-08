Here's the live share price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has gained 55.39% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|159.57
|158.2
|10
|168.92
|162.48
|20
|173.25
|165.89
|50
|161.65
|160.56
|100
|143.76
|148.16
|200
|124.36
|133.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jammu & Kashmir Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.85%, FII holding rose to 9.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,55,40,105
|1.96
|549.95
|59,42,504
|0.49
|91.95
|56,14,961
|1.63
|86.89
|30,00,000
|1.39
|46.42
|17,99,612
|0.84
|27.85
|5,50,000
|2.02
|8.51
|2,21,801
|0.9
|3.43
|48,483
|1.06
|0.75
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER RAISING OF CAPITAL BY THE BANK
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110JK1938SGC000048 and registration number is 000048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13145.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹159.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹17,530.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank are ₹161.25 and ₹158.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹202.00 and 52-week low of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹97.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -2.17% for the past month, 14.45% over 3 months, 56.17% over 1 year, 33.61% across 3 years, and 33.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank are 7.61 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global