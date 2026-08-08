Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE PSUBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹159.20 Closed
-0.56₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹158.30₹161.25
₹159.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.40₹202.00
₹159.20
Open Price
₹160.10
Prev. Close
₹160.10
Volume
1,46,855

Source: Dion Global

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has gained 55.39% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has outperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5159.57158.2
10168.92162.48
20173.25165.89
50161.65160.56
100143.76148.16
200124.36133.35

Source: Dion Global

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jammu & Kashmir Bank remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.85%, FII holding rose to 9.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,55,40,1051.96549.95
59,42,5040.4991.95
56,14,9611.6386.89
30,00,0001.3946.42
17,99,6120.8427.85
5,50,0002.028.51
2,21,8010.93.43
48,4831.060.75

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTJammu & Kashmir Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTJammu & Kashmir Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Aug 05, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTJammu & Kashmir Bank - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER RAISING OF CAPITAL BY THE BANK
Aug 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTJammu & Kashmir Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTJammu & Kashmir Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110JK1938SGC000048 and registration number is 000048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13145.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 110.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amitava Chatterjee
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Pawan Kotwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Gupta
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. R K Chhibber
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Dayal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Shahla Ayoub
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Chandra Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Krishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh D Vaidya
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Jammu & Kashmir Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹159.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jammu & Kashmir Bank?

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jammu & Kashmir Bank?

The market cap of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹17,530.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jammu & Kashmir Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank are ₹161.25 and ₹158.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jammu & Kashmir Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹202.00 and 52-week low of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹97.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jammu & Kashmir Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -2.17% for the past month, 14.45% over 3 months, 56.17% over 1 year, 33.61% across 3 years, and 33.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank are 7.61 and 1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jammu & Kashmir Bank News

More Jammu & Kashmir Bank News
Market Pulse