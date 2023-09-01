Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|81,00,000
|0.8
|54.39
|Baroda BNP Paribas Aggressive Hybrid Fund
|13,50,000
|1.05
|9.07
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/10/1938 and has its registered office in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110JK1938SGC000048 and registration number is 000048. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8013.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 93.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is ₹9,169.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is 6.75 and PB ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is ₹88.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is ₹26.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.