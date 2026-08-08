What is the share price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹159.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Jammu & Kashmir Bank? The Jammu & Kashmir Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jammu & Kashmir Bank? The market cap of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹17,530.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jammu & Kashmir Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jammu & Kashmir Bank are ₹161.25 and ₹158.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jammu & Kashmir Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jammu & Kashmir Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹202.00 and 52-week low of Jammu & Kashmir Bank is ₹97.40 as on .

How has the Jammu & Kashmir Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Jammu & Kashmir Bank has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, -2.17% for the past month, 14.45% over 3 months, 56.17% over 1 year, 33.61% across 3 years, and 33.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jammu & Kashmir Bank are 7.61 and 1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global