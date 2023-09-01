DCW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1939PLC000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2454.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.