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DCW Share Price

NSE
BSE

DCW

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of DCW along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.34 Closed
-0.64₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DCW Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.21₹47.24
₹46.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.15₹81.39
₹46.34
Open Price
₹47.24
Prev. Close
₹46.64
Volume
66,015

Source: Dion Global

DCW Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DCW		0.46-4.94-10.40-11.46-38.16-1.534.89
Agarwal Industrial Corporation		2.18-4.287.97-28.68-46.03-15.248.57
Nexxus Petro Industries		16.5716.55-12.54-11.30-37.23-14.88-9.21
Polylink Polymers (India)		-0.986.0915.014.73-12.592.65-0.93
Asian Petroproducts & Exports		2.59-1.561.060.4216.16-21.636.77
Aadi Industries		0.11-2.22-0.234.0263.8737.3045.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DCW has declined 38.16% compared to peers like Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-46.03%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%), Polylink Polymers (India) (-12.59%). From a 5 year perspective, DCW has underperformed peers relative to Agarwal Industrial Corporation (8.57%) and Nexxus Petro Industries (-9.21%).

DCW Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DCW Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.4246.52
1046.5246.6
2047.0746.91
5047.6347.27
10046.1548.23
20051.7452.7

Source: Dion Global

DCW Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DCW saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.59%, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 6.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DCW Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTDCW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTDCW - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTDCW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
Jul 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTDCW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTDCW - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About DCW

DCW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1939PLC000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2143.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bakul Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnamoorthy Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Vennelkanti
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Poornima Prabhu
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCW Share Price

What is the share price of DCW?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCW is ₹46.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is DCW?

The DCW is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCW?

The market cap of DCW is ₹1,367.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DCW?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DCW are ₹47.24 and ₹46.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCW?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCW stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCW is ₹81.39 and 52-week low of DCW is ₹37.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the DCW performed historically in terms of returns?

The DCW has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, -10.4% over 3 months, -38.16% over 1 year, -1.53% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCW?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCW are 28.39 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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