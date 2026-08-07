Here's the live share price of DCW along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DCW
|0.46
|-4.94
|-10.40
|-11.46
|-38.16
|-1.53
|4.89
|Agarwal Industrial Corporation
|2.18
|-4.28
|7.97
|-28.68
|-46.03
|-15.24
|8.57
|Nexxus Petro Industries
|16.57
|16.55
|-12.54
|-11.30
|-37.23
|-14.88
|-9.21
|Polylink Polymers (India)
|-0.98
|6.09
|15.01
|4.73
|-12.59
|2.65
|-0.93
|Asian Petroproducts & Exports
|2.59
|-1.56
|1.06
|0.42
|16.16
|-21.63
|6.77
|Aadi Industries
|0.11
|-2.22
|-0.23
|4.02
|63.87
|37.30
|45.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DCW has declined 38.16% compared to peers like Agarwal Industrial Corporation (-46.03%), Nexxus Petro Industries (-37.23%), Polylink Polymers (India) (-12.59%). From a 5 year perspective, DCW has underperformed peers relative to Agarwal Industrial Corporation (8.57%) and Nexxus Petro Industries (-9.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.42
|46.52
|10
|46.52
|46.6
|20
|47.07
|46.91
|50
|47.63
|47.27
|100
|46.15
|48.23
|200
|51.74
|52.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DCW saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.59%, while DII stake increased to 0.05%, FII holding fell to 6.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|DCW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|DCW - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|DCW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Strikes /Lockouts / Disturbances
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|DCW - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|DCW - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
DCW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1939PLC000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2143.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCW is ₹46.34 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCW is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DCW is ₹1,367.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DCW are ₹47.24 and ₹46.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCW stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCW is ₹81.39 and 52-week low of DCW is ₹37.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The DCW has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, -10.4% over 3 months, -38.16% over 1 year, -1.53% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCW are 28.39 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global