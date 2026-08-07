What is the share price of DCW? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCW is ₹46.34 as on .

What kind of stock is DCW? The DCW is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DCW? The market cap of DCW is ₹1,367.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DCW? Today’s highest and lowest price of DCW are ₹47.24 and ₹46.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCW? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCW stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCW is ₹81.39 and 52-week low of DCW is ₹37.15 as on .

How has the DCW performed historically in terms of returns? The DCW has shown returns of -0.64% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, -10.4% over 3 months, -38.16% over 1 year, -1.53% across 3 years, and 4.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DCW? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DCW are 28.39 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global