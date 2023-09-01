Follow Us

DCW LTD.

Sector : Petrochem - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹54.20 Closed
0.180.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
DCW Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.00₹56.20
₹54.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.05₹62.50
₹54.20
Open Price
₹54.40
Prev. Close
₹54.10
Volume
42,58,468

DCW Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.57
  • R256.98
  • R357.77
  • Pivot
    54.78
  • S153.37
  • S252.58
  • S351.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.6354.08
  • 1057.9352.74
  • 2055.6350.81
  • 5052.4148.13
  • 10044.8147.18
  • 20044.0546.99

DCW Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1313.8822.7913.2810.51282.69100.93
-0.34-4.06-8.72-3.0715.7338.3944.81
1.677.8016.8129.40-15.57131.1948.65
17.6726.0374.9571.6650.98917.92258.15
1.74-7.3812.4416.2618.84143.39-33.25

DCW Ltd. Share Holdings

DCW Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    DCW Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:44 PM

About DCW Ltd.

DCW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1939PLC000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2454.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bakul Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Vennelkanti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishnamoorthy Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sujata Rangnekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on DCW Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DCW Ltd.?

The market cap of DCW Ltd. is ₹1,599.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DCW Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DCW Ltd. is 11.17 and PB ratio of DCW Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DCW Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCW Ltd. is ₹54.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DCW Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCW Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCW Ltd. is ₹62.50 and 52-week low of DCW Ltd. is ₹40.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

