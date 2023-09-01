Name
DCW Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/01/1939 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1939PLC000748 and registration number is 000748. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of dyes and pigments from any source in basic form or as concentrate. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2454.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DCW Ltd. is ₹1,599.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DCW Ltd. is 11.17 and PB ratio of DCW Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DCW Ltd. is ₹54.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DCW Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DCW Ltd. is ₹62.50 and 52-week low of DCW Ltd. is ₹40.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.